MQL5自动化交易策略（第十八部分）：基于包络线趋势反弹的剥头皮交易——核心架构与信号生成（1）

引言

在上一篇文章（第十七部分）中，我们已经实现了网格马丁剥头皮策略的自动化，并添加了动态看板功能，以便实时监控交易情况。在第十八部分，我们将在MetaQuotes Language 5(MQL5) 中着手开发包络线趋势反弹剥头皮策略的自动化系统，构建EA的核心架构并实现信号生成逻辑。本文将包括几个方面：

最终，您将为趋势反弹剥头皮策略打下坚实的基础，并为下一部分的交易执行做好准备——让我们开始吧！





理解策略

包络线趋势反弹剥头皮策略采用包络线指标，该指标在移动平均线的基础上上下设定一定偏差（如0.1%至1.4%），形成上下轨道，用于识别价格反转点，从而获取小额利润。该策略的核心逻辑在于：在上升趋势中，当价格触及下轨时产生买入信号；在下降趋势中，当价格触及上轨时产生卖出信号。这些信号会经趋势过滤器确认，例如200周期的指数移动平均线或8周期的相对强弱指标（RSI）。该策略在趋势市场中表现优异，但在震荡行情中容易产生虚假信号，因此需要采取严格的风险控制措施，我们将对此进行详细阐述。

我们的实施计划是开发一个程序，实现该策略的自动化，具体包括初始化包络线和趋势指标、检测反弹信号，并建立可靠的信号验证机制。我们将使用模块化函数来计算价格与轨道之间的相互作用，并对交易进行筛选，以确保高频剥头皮交易的精确执行。通过实施风险控制措施，如限制最大交易频率和进行信号多重确认，将确保策略在不同市场环境下的稳定性和可靠性。简而言之，下图展示了我们的目标。





在MQL5中的实现

要在MQL5中创建此程序，请打开MetaEditor，在导航器中找到“Experts”文件夹，点击“新建”标签，并按照提示创建文件。文件创建完成后，在编程环境中，我们需要声明一些将贯穿整个程序使用的全局变量和输入参数。

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> input string OrderComment = __FILE__ ; input int MagicNumber = 123456789 ; double PipPointOverride = 0 ; input int MaxDeviationSlippage = 10 ; bool AllowManualTPSLChanges = true ; bool OneQuotePerBar = false ; bool AlertOnError = false ; bool NotificationOnError = false ; bool EmailOnError = true ; bool DisplayOnChartError = true ; bool DisplayOrderInfo = false ; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES DisplayOrderDuringTimeframe = PERIOD_M1 ; input string CComment = __FILE__ ; double PipPoint = 0.0001 ; uint OrderFillingType = - 1 ; uint AccountMarginMode = - 1 ; bool StopEA = false ; double UnitsOneLot = 100000 ; int IsDemoLiveOrVisualMode = false ; string Error; string ErrorPreviousQuote; string OrderInfoComment;

我们首先搭建程序的核心架构，重点配置库文件、用户输入参数以及用于信号生成的全局变量。我们通过 #include 指令引入 “Trade.mqh” 库，以便处理交易操作。我们定义了一系列输入参数，包括 “OrderComment”、“MagicNumber”（默认值 123456789）、“PipPointOverride” 以及 “MaxDeviationSlippage”（默认值 10）。此外，还包括布尔型参数 “AllowManualTPSLChanges”（默认 true）、“EmailOnError”（默认 true）以及 “DisplayOrderDuringTimeframe”（默认 “PERIOD_M1”）。

我们初始化了全局变量，如 “PipPoint”（默认 0.0001）、“OrderFillingType”、“AccountMarginMode”、“StopEA”（默认 false）以及 “UnitsOneLot”（默认 100,000），同时设置了用于错误和订单追踪的 “Error” 与 “OrderInfoComment”，为后续的指标配置奠定了基础。现在，我们还可以定义一些程序中将要使用的常量和枚举。

#define OP_BUY 0 #define OP_SELL 1 #define MODE_TIME 5 #define MODE_BID 9 #define MODE_ASK 10 #define MODE_POINT 11 #define MODE_DIGITS 12 #define MODE_SPREAD 13 #define MODE_STOPLEVEL 14 #define MODE_LOTSIZE 15 #define MODE_TICKVALUE 16 #define MODE_TICKSIZE 17 #define MODE_SWAPLONG 18 #define MODE_SWAPSHORT 19 #define MODE_STARTING 20 #define MODE_EXPIRATION 21 #define MODE_TRADEALLOWED 22 #define MODE_MINLOT 23 #define MODE_LOTSTEP 24 #define MODE_MAXLOT 25 #define MODE_SWAPTYPE 26 #define MODE_PROFITCALCMODE 27 #define MODE_MARGINCALCMODE 28 #define MODE_MARGININIT 29 #define MODE_MARGINMAINTENANCE 30 #define MODE_MARGINHEDGED 31 #define MODE_MARGINREQUIRED 32 #define MODE_FREEZELEVEL 33 #define CharToStr CharToString #define DoubleToStr DoubleToString #define StrToDouble StringToDouble #define StrToInteger ( int ) StringToInteger #define StrToTime StringToTime #define TimeToStr TimeToString #define StringGetChar StringGetCharacter #define StringSetChar StringSetCharacter enum ORDER_GROUP_TYPE { Single= 1 , SymbolOrderType= 2 , Basket= 3 , SymbolCode= 4 }; enum ORDER_PROFIT_CALCULATION_TYPE { Pips= 1 , Money= 2 , EquityPercentage= 3 }; enum CRUD { NoAction= 0 , Created= 1 , Updated= 2 , Deleted= 3 };

在此，我们通过定义常量、宏和枚举来增强程序功能，从而简化订单处理与数据获取流程。我们首先定义了代表订单类型的常量，例如“OP_BUY”（0）和“OP_SELL”（1），以及一系列“MODE_”常量（如“MODE_BID” = 9，“MODE_ASK” = 10），用于获取买/卖价、点差和手数等市场数据。同时，我们还定义了字符串转换宏，例如 CharToString 和 DoubleToString，以简化数据类型转换操作。

接着，我们创建了“ORDER_GROUP_TYPE”枚举用于对订单进行分类（如“Single” = 1，“SymbolOrderType” = 2）；“ORDER_PROFIT_CALCULATION_TYPE”枚举用于定义盈利指标（如“Pips” = 1，“Money” = 2）；以及“CRUD”枚举用于管理操作状态（如“Created” = 1，“Updated” = 2）。这些定义将确保数据处理的一致性，并为程序的模块化信号生成提供支持。随后，我们可以定义如下一些辅助函数。

double CopyBufferOneValue( int handle, int index, int shift) { double buf[]; if ( CopyBuffer (handle, index, shift, 1 , buf) > 0 ) return (buf[ 0 ]); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } double Ask_LibFunc() { MqlTick last_tick; SymbolInfoTick ( _Symbol , last_tick); return last_tick.ask; } double Bid_LibFunc() { MqlTick last_tick; SymbolInfoTick ( _Symbol , last_tick); return last_tick.bid; } double AccountEquity_LibFunc() { return AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ); } double AccountFreeMargin_LibFunc() { return AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE ); } double MarketInfo_LibFunc( string symbol, int type) { switch (type) { case MODE_LOW : return ( SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_LASTLOW )); case MODE_HIGH : return ( SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_LASTHIGH )); case MODE_TIME: return (( double ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_TIME )); case MODE_BID: return (Bid_LibFunc()); case MODE_ASK: return (Ask_LibFunc()); case MODE_POINT: return ( SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_POINT )); case MODE_DIGITS: return (( double ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS )); case MODE_SPREAD : return (( double ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_SPREAD )); case MODE_STOPLEVEL: return (( double ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL )); case MODE_LOTSIZE: return ( SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE )); case MODE_TICKVALUE: return ( SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE )); case MODE_TICKSIZE: return ( SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE )); case MODE_SWAPLONG: return ( SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG )); case MODE_SWAPSHORT: return ( SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT )); case MODE_MINLOT: return ( SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN )); case MODE_LOTSTEP: return ( SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP )); case MODE_MAXLOT: return ( SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX )); case MODE_SWAPTYPE: return (( double ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE )); case MODE_PROFITCALCMODE: return (( double ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE )); case MODE_FREEZELEVEL: return (( double ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL )); default : return ( 0 ); } return ( 0 ); }

我们创建了一系列实用函数，以便为信号生成提供高效的数据获取支持。我们编写了 “CopyBufferOneValue” 函数，该函数接收指标句柄、缓冲区索引和偏移量作为输入，将指标缓冲区中的单个数值复制到 “buf” 数组中，并返回该数值；若操作失败，则返回 EMPTY_VALUE。该函数对于获取精确的指标数据（例如包络线轨道数值）至关重要。

接下来，我们定义了 “Ask_LibFunc” 和 “Bid_LibFunc” 函数，分别用于获取当前的卖价和买价。这两个函数利用 MqlTick 结构体和 SymbolInfoTick 函数来获取当前交易品种的最新报价数据。同时，我们实现了 “AccountEquity_LibFunc” 和 “AccountFreeMargin_LibFunc” 函数，通过 AccountInfoDouble 返回账户净值和可用保证金，从而支持风险管理计算。

最后，我们创建了 “MarketInfo_LibFunc” 函数。该函数通过 switch 语句配合 “MODE_” 常量（例如 “MODE_BID”、“MODE_ASK”）来获取各种交易品种属性，如点差、手数规模或隔夜利息，对于不支持的类型则返回 0。这些函数将为生成准确的交易信号奠定数据基础。现在，我们可以进一步定义包含主要逻辑的类和函数了。

interface IFunction { double GetValue( int index); void Evaluate(); void Init(); }; class DoubleFunction : public IFunction { private : double _values[]; int _zeroIndex; protected : int ValueCount; public : void Init() { _zeroIndex = - 1 ; ArrayResize (_values, ValueCount); ArrayInitialize (_values, GetCurrentValue()); } void Evaluate() { double currentValue = GetCurrentValue(); _zeroIndex = (_zeroIndex + 1 ) % ValueCount; _values[_zeroIndex] = currentValue; } double GetValue( int requestIndex = 0 ) { int requiredIndex = (_zeroIndex + ValueCount - requestIndex) % ValueCount; return _values[requiredIndex]; } virtual double GetCurrentValue() = 0 ; }; class AskBidFunction : public DoubleFunction { public : void AskBidFunction() { ValueCount = 2 ; } }; class AskFunction : public AskBidFunction { public : double GetCurrentValue() { return Ask_LibFunc(); } }; class BidFunction : public AskBidFunction { public : double GetCurrentValue() { return Bid_LibFunc(); } }; IFunction *AskFunc; IFunction *BidFunc; uint GetFillingType() { uint fillingType = - 1 ; uint filling = ( uint ) SymbolInfoInteger ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE ); if ((filling & SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK ) == SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK ) { fillingType = ORDER_FILLING_FOK ; Print ( "Filling type: FOK" ); } else if ((filling & SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC ) == SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC ) { fillingType = ORDER_FILLING_IOC ; Print ( "Filling type: IOC" ); } else { fillingType = ORDER_FILLING_RETURN ; Print ( "Filling type: RETURN" ); } return fillingType; } uint GetExecutionType() { uint executionType = - 1 ; uint execution = ( uint ) SymbolInfoInteger ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE ); if ((execution & SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET ) == SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET ) { executionType = SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET ; Print ( "Deal execution mode: Market execution, deviation setting will be ignored." ); } else if ((execution & SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT ) == SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT ) { executionType = SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT ; Print ( "Deal execution mode: Instant execution, deviation setting might be taken into account, depending on your broker." ); } else if ((execution & SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_REQUEST ) == SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_REQUEST ) { executionType = SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_REQUEST ; Print ( "Deal execution mode: Request execution, deviation setting might be taken into account, depending on your broker." ); } else if ((execution & SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_EXCHANGE ) == SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_EXCHANGE ) { executionType = SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_EXCHANGE ; Print ( "Deal execution mode: Exchange execution, deviation setting will be ignored." ); } return executionType; } uint GetAccountMarginMode() { uint marginMode = - 1 ; marginMode = ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ); if (marginMode == ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING ) { Print ( "Account margin mode: Netting" ); } else if (marginMode == ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) { Print ( "Account margin mode: Hedging" ); } else if (marginMode == ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE ) { Print ( "Account margin mode: Exchange" ); } else { Print ( "Unknown margin type" ); } return marginMode; } string GetErrorDescription( int error_code) { string description = "" ; switch (error_code) { case 10004 : description = "Requote" ; break ; case 10006 : description = "Request rejected" ; break ; case 10007 : description = "Request canceled by trader" ; break ; case 10008 : description = "Order placed" ; break ; case 10009 : description = "Request completed" ; break ; case 10010 : description = "Only part of the request was completed" ; break ; case 10011 : description = "Request processing error" ; break ; case 10012 : description = "Request canceled by timeout" ; break ; case 10013 : description = "Invalid request" ; break ; case 10014 : description = "Invalid volume in the request" ; break ; case 10015 : description = "Invalid price in the request" ; break ; case 10016 : description = "Invalid stops in the request" ; break ; case 10017 : description = "Trade is disabled" ; break ; case 10018 : description = "Market is closed" ; break ; case 10019 : description = "There is not enough money to complete the request" ; break ; case 10020 : description = "Prices changed" ; break ; case 10021 : description = "There are no quotes to process the request" ; break ; case 10022 : description = "Invalid order expiration date in the request" ; break ; case 10023 : description = "Order state changed" ; break ; case 10024 : description = "Too frequent requests" ; break ; case 10025 : description = "No changes in request" ; break ; case 10026 : description = "Autotrading disabled by server" ; break ; case 10027 : description = "Autotrading disabled by client terminal" ; break ; case 10028 : description = "Request locked for processing" ; break ; case 10029 : description = "Order or position frozen" ; break ; case 10030 : description = "Invalid order filling type" ; break ; case 10031 : description = "No connection with the trade server" ; break ; case 10032 : description = "Operation is allowed only for live accounts" ; break ; case 10033 : description = "The number of pending orders has reached the limit" ; break ; case 10034 : description = "The volume of orders and positions for the symbol has reached the limit" ; break ; case 10035 : description = "Incorrect or prohibited order type" ; break ; case 10036 : description = "Position with the specified POSITION_IDENTIFIER has already been closed" ; break ; case 10038 : description = "A close volume exceeds the current position volume" ; break ; case 10039 : description = "A close order already exists for a specified position" ; break ; case 10040 : description = "The number of open positions simultaneously present on an account has reached the limit" ; break ; case 10041 : description = "The pending order activation request is rejected, the order is canceled" ; break ; case 10042 : description = "The request is rejected, because the 'Only long positions are allowed' rule is set for the symbol" ; break ; case 10043 : description = "The request is rejected, because the 'Only short positions are allowed' rule is set for the symbol" ; break ; case 10044 : description = "The request is rejected, because the 'Only position closing is allowed' rule is set for the symbol" ; break ; case 10045 : description = "The request is rejected, because 'Position closing is allowed only by FIFO rule' flag is set for the trading account" ; break ; case 10046 : description = "The request is rejected, because the 'Opposite positions on a single symbol are disabled' rule is set for the trading account" ; break ; default : description = "Unknown error code " + IntegerToString (error_code); break ; } return description ; } void SetPipPoint() { if (PipPointOverride != 0 ) { PipPoint = PipPointOverride; } else { PipPoint = GetRealPipPoint( Symbol ()); } Print ( "Pip (forex)/ Point (indices): " + DoubleToStr(PipPoint, 5 )); } double GetRealPipPoint( string Currency) { double calcPoint = 0 ; double calcDigits = Digits (); Print ( "Number of digits after decimal point: " + DoubleToString (calcDigits)); if (calcDigits == 0 ) { calcPoint = 1 ; } else if (calcDigits == 1 ) { calcPoint = 1 ; } else if (calcDigits == 2 ) { calcPoint = 0.1 ; } else if (calcDigits == 3 ) { calcPoint = 0.01 ; } else if (calcDigits == 4 || calcDigits == 5 ) { calcPoint = 0.0001 ; } return calcPoint; } bool MarginRequired( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double volume, double &marginRequired) { double price; if (type == ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) { price = Ask_LibFunc(); } else if (type == ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { price = Bid_LibFunc(); } else { string message = "MarginRequired: Unsupported ENUM_ORDER_TYPE" ; HandleErrors(message); price = Ask_LibFunc(); } if (! OrderCalcMargin (type, _Symbol , volume, price, marginRequired)) { HandleErrors( StringFormat ( "Couldn't calculate required margin, error: %d" , GetLastError ())); return false ; } return true ; } bool HLineCreate( const long chart_ID = 0 , const string name = "HLine" , const int sub_window = 0 , double price = 0 , const color clr = clrRed , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style = STYLE_SOLID , const int width = 1 , const bool back = false , const bool selection = true , const bool hidden = true , const long z_order = 0 ) { uint lineFindResult = ObjectFind (chart_ID, name); if (lineFindResult != UINT_MAX ) { Print ( "HLineCreate object already exists: " + name); return false ; } if (!price) { price = Bid_LibFunc(); } ResetLastError (); if (! ObjectCreate (chart_ID, name, OBJ_HLINE , sub_window, 0 , price)) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": failed to create a horizontal line! Error code = " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID, name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clr); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID, name, OBJPROP_STYLE , style); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID, name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , width); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID, name, OBJPROP_BACK , back); if (AllowManualTPSLChanges) { ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID, name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , selection); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID, name, OBJPROP_SELECTED , selection); } ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID, name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , hidden); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID, name, OBJPROP_ZORDER , z_order); return true ; } bool HLineMove( const long chart_ID = 0 , const string name = "HLine" , double price = 0 ) { uint lineFindResult = ObjectFind ( ChartID (), name); if (lineFindResult == UINT_MAX ) { Print ( "HLineMove didn't find object: " + name); return false ; } if (!price) { price = SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_BID ); } ResetLastError (); if (! ObjectMove (chart_ID, name, 0 , 0 , price)) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": failed to move the horizontal line! Error code = " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool AnyChartObjectDelete( const long chart_ID = 0 , const string name = "" ) { uint lineFindResult = ObjectFind ( ChartID (), name); if (lineFindResult == UINT_MAX ) { return false ; } ResetLastError (); if (! ObjectDelete (chart_ID, name)) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": failed to delete a horizontal line! Error code = " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } int Dummy( string message) { return 0 ; }

在此，通过定义接口、类和实用函数继续开发我们的程序，以管理价格数据和图表视觉元素。我们创建了 “IFunction” 接口，其中指定了 “GetValue”、“Evaluate” 和 “Init” 方法，旨在为价格函数的数据获取建立标准规范。接着，我们定义了继承自 “IFunction” 的 “DoubleFunction” 类，用于管理一个包含 “_values” 数组和 “_zeroIndex” 变量的循环缓冲区。该类实现了 “Init” 方法来初始化缓冲区，“Evaluate” 方法来更新数值，以及 “GetValue” 方法来获取历史数据，并为子类保留了纯虚函数 “GetCurrentValue”。

我们从 “DoubleFunction” 类派生出 “AskBidFunction” 类，将 “ValueCount” 设为 2 以缓冲卖价/买价，并创建了 “AskFunction” 和 “BidFunction” 类，分别在其 “GetCurrentValue” 方法中通过 “Ask_LibFunc” 和 “Bid_LibFunc” 返回当前价格。此外，我们声明了全局指针 “AskFunc” 和 “BidFunc” 以便访问这些函数。我们还实现了 “GetFillingType”、“GetExecutionType” 和 “GetAccountMarginMode” 函数，用于确定经纪商特定的设置，并记录诸如 ORDER_FILLING_FOK 或 “ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING” 等模式。“GetErrorDescription” 函数负责将错误代码映射为可读字符串，有助于调试工作。

此外，我们定义了 “SetPipPoint” 和 “GetRealPipPoint” 函数，用于根据交易品种的小数位数计算 “PipPoint” 变量；定义了 “MarginRequired” 函数，利用 “Ask_LibFunc” 或 “Bid_LibFunc” 计算保证金需求；还定义了 “HLineCreate”、“HLineMove” 和 “AnyChartObjectDelete” 函数，用于管理止盈/止损可视化的图表线条，其中 “Dummy” 作为占位符留作后用。现在，我们可以着手声明将要使用的指标，因此需要定义一些额外的输入参数以实现动态控制，如下所示。

input int iMA_SMA8_ma_period = 14 ; input int iMA_SMA8_ma_shift = 2 ; input int iMA_SMA_4_ma_period = 9 ; input int iMA_SMA_4_ma_shift = 0 ; input int iMA_EMA200_ma_period = 200 ; input int iMA_EMA200_ma_shift = 0 ; input int iRSI_RSI_ma_period = 8 ; input int iEnvelopes_ENV_LOW_ma_period = 95 ; input int iEnvelopes_ENV_LOW_ma_shift = 0 ; input double iEnvelopes_ENV_LOW_deviation = 1.4 ; input int iEnvelopes_ENV_UPPER_ma_period = 150 ; input int iEnvelopes_ENV_UPPER_ma_shift = 0 ; input double iEnvelopes_ENV_UPPER_deviation = 0.1 ; int hd_iMA_SMA8; double fn_iMA_SMA8( string symbol, int shift) { int index = 0 ; return CopyBufferOneValue(hd_iMA_SMA8, index, shift); } int hd_iMA_EMA200; double fn_iMA_EMA200( string symbol, int shift) { int index = 0 ; return CopyBufferOneValue(hd_iMA_EMA200, index, shift); } int hd_iRSI_RSI; double fn_iRSI_RSI( string symbol, int shift) { int index = 0 ; return CopyBufferOneValue(hd_iRSI_RSI, index, shift); } int hd_iEnvelopes_ENV_LOW; double fn_iEnvelopes_ENV_LOW( string symbol, int mode, int shift) { int index = mode; return CopyBufferOneValue(hd_iEnvelopes_ENV_LOW, index, shift); } int hd_iEnvelopes_ENV_UPPER; double fn_iEnvelopes_ENV_UPPER( string symbol, int mode, int shift) { int index = mode; return CopyBufferOneValue(hd_iEnvelopes_ENV_UPPER, index, shift); } int hd_iMA_SMA_4; double fn_iMA_SMA_4( string symbol, int shift) { int index = 0 ; return CopyBufferOneValue(hd_iMA_SMA_4, index, shift); }

为了配置指标参数，我们使用 “input” 指令声明外部用户输入参数，随后调用 “CopyBufferOneValue” 函数来获取指定的指标数值。接着，我们可以创建一个用于订单管理的类，以此构建核心架构的骨架。

double CommissionAmountPerTrade = 0.0 ; double CommissionPercentagePerLot = 0.0 ; double CommissionAmountPerLot = 0.0 ; double TotalCommission = 0.0 ; bool UseCommissionInProfitInPips = false ; class OrderCloseInfo { public : string ModuleCode; double Price; int Percentage; bool IsOld; void OrderCloseInfo() {} void OrderCloseInfo(OrderCloseInfo* ordercloseinfo) { ModuleCode = ordercloseinfo.ModuleCode; Price = ordercloseinfo.Price; Percentage = ordercloseinfo.Percentage; IsOld = ordercloseinfo.IsOld; } bool IsClosePriceSLHit( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double ask, double bid) { switch (type) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : return bid <= Price; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : return ask >= Price; } return false ; } bool IsClosePriceTPHit( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double ask, double bid) { switch (type) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : return bid >= Price; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : return ask <= Price; } return false ; } void ~OrderCloseInfo() {} }; class Order { public : ulong Ticket; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE Type; ENUM_ORDER_STATE State; long MagicNumber; double Lots; double OrderFilledLots; datetime OpenTime; double OpenPrice; datetime CloseTime; double ClosePrice; double StopLoss; double StopLossManual; double TakeProfit; double TakeProfitManual; datetime Expiration; double CurrentProfitPips; double HighestProfitPips; double LowestProfitPips; string Comment ; uint TradeRetCode; ulong TradeDealTicket; double TradePrice; double TradeVolume; double Commission; double CommissionInPips; string SymbolCode; bool IsAwaitingDealExecution; OrderCloseInfo* CloseInfosTP[]; OrderCloseInfo* CloseInfosSL[]; Order* ParentOrder; bool MustBeVisibleOnChart; void Order( bool mustBeVisibleOnChart) { OrderFilledLots = 0.0 ; OpenPrice = 0.0 ; ClosePrice = 0.0 ; Commission = 0.0 ; CommissionInPips = 0.0 ; MustBeVisibleOnChart = mustBeVisibleOnChart; } void Order(Order* order, bool mustBeVisibleOnChart) { Ticket = order.Ticket; Type = order.Type; State = order.State; MagicNumber = order.MagicNumber; Lots = order.Lots; OpenTime = order.OpenTime; OpenPrice = order.OpenPrice; CloseTime = order.CloseTime; ClosePrice = order.ClosePrice; StopLoss = order.StopLoss; StopLossManual = order.StopLossManual; TakeProfit = order.TakeProfit; TakeProfitManual = order.TakeProfitManual; Expiration = order.Expiration; CurrentProfitPips = order.CurrentProfitPips; HighestProfitPips = order.HighestProfitPips; LowestProfitPips = order.LowestProfitPips; Comment = order. Comment ; TradeRetCode = order.TradeRetCode; TradeDealTicket = order.TradeDealTicket; TradePrice = order.TradePrice; TradeVolume = order.TradeVolume; Commission = order.Commission; CommissionInPips = order.CommissionInPips; SymbolCode = order.SymbolCode; IsAwaitingDealExecution = order.IsAwaitingDealExecution; ParentOrder = order.ParentOrder; MustBeVisibleOnChart = mustBeVisibleOnChart; } Order* SplitOrder( int percentageToSplitOff) { Order* splittedOffPieceOfOrder = new Order(& this , true ); splittedOffPieceOfOrder.Lots = CalcVolumePartialClose( this .Lots, percentageToSplitOff); if ( this .Lots - splittedOffPieceOfOrder.Lots < 1 e- 13 ) { splittedOffPieceOfOrder.MustBeVisibleOnChart = false ; splittedOffPieceOfOrder.Lots = 0 ; } else { this .Lots = this .Lots - splittedOffPieceOfOrder.Lots; } return splittedOffPieceOfOrder; } double CalculateProfitPipettes() { double closePrice = GetClosePrice(); switch (Type) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : return (closePrice - OpenPrice); case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : return (OpenPrice - closePrice); } return 0 ; } double CalculateProfitPips() { double pipettes = CalculateProfitPipettes(); double pips = pipettes / PipPoint; if (UseCommissionInProfitInPips) { return pips - CommissionInPips; } return pips; } double CalculateProfitCurrency() { double closePrice = GetClosePrice(); switch (Type) { case OP_BUY: return (closePrice - OpenPrice) * (UnitsOneLot * TradeVolume) - Commission; case OP_SELL: return (OpenPrice - closePrice) * (UnitsOneLot * TradeVolume) - Commission; } return 0 ; } double CalculateProfitEquityPercentage() { double closePrice = GetClosePrice(); switch (Type) { case OP_BUY: return 100 * ((closePrice - OpenPrice) * (UnitsOneLot * TradeVolume) - Commission) / AccountEquity_LibFunc(); case OP_SELL: return 100 * ((OpenPrice - closePrice) * (UnitsOneLot * TradeVolume) - Commission) / AccountEquity_LibFunc(); } return 0 ; } double CalculateValueDifferencePips( double value) { double divOpenPrice = 0.0 ; switch (Type) { case OP_BUY: divOpenPrice = (value - OpenPrice); break ; case OP_SELL: divOpenPrice = (OpenPrice - value); break ; } double pipsDivOpenPrice = divOpenPrice / PipPoint; return pipsDivOpenPrice; } double GetProfitPips() { if (CloseTime > 0 ) { switch (Type) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : { double pipettes = ClosePrice - OpenPrice; return pipettes / PipPoint; } case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : { double pipettes = OpenPrice - ClosePrice; return pipettes / PipPoint; } } } return 0 ; } bool IsAlreadyProcessedByModule( string moduleCode, OrderCloseInfo* &closeInfos[]) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (closeInfos); i++) { if (closeInfos[i].ModuleCode == moduleCode && closeInfos[i].IsOld) { return true ; } } return false ; } bool HasAValueAlreadyByModule( string moduleCode, OrderCloseInfo* &closeInfos[]) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (closeInfos); i++) { if (closeInfos[i].ModuleCode == moduleCode && !closeInfos[i].IsOld) { return true ; } } return false ; } void Paint() { if (IsDemoLiveOrVisualMode) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (CloseInfosTP); i++) { if (CloseInfosTP[i].IsOld) continue ; PaintTPInfo(CloseInfosTP[i].Price); } for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (CloseInfosSL); i++) { if (CloseInfosSL[i].IsOld) continue ; PaintSLInfo(CloseInfosSL[i].Price); } } } bool SetTPInfo( string moduleCode, double price, int percentage) { uint result = SetCloseInfo(CloseInfosTP, moduleCode, price, percentage); if (result != NoAction) { if (IsDemoLiveOrVisualMode) { PaintTPInfo(price); } return true ; } return false ; } bool SetSLInfo( string moduleCode, double price, int percentage) { uint result = SetCloseInfo(CloseInfosSL, moduleCode, price, percentage); if (result != NoAction) { if (IsDemoLiveOrVisualMode) { PaintSLInfo(price); } return true ; } return false ; } double GetClosestSL() { double closestSL = 0 ; for ( int cli = 0 ; cli < ArraySize (CloseInfosSL); cli++) { if (CloseInfosSL[cli].IsOld) continue ; if ((Type == ORDER_TYPE_BUY && (closestSL == 0 || CloseInfosSL[cli].Price > closestSL)) || (Type == ORDER_TYPE_SELL && (closestSL == 0 || CloseInfosSL[cli].Price < closestSL))) { closestSL = CloseInfosSL[cli].Price; } } return closestSL; } double GetClosestTP() { double closestTP = 0 ; for ( int cli = 0 ; cli < ArraySize (CloseInfosTP); cli++) { if (CloseInfosTP[cli].IsOld) continue ; if ((Type == ORDER_TYPE_BUY && (closestTP == 0 || CloseInfosTP[cli].Price < closestTP)) || (Type == ORDER_TYPE_SELL && (closestTP == 0 || CloseInfosTP[cli].Price > closestTP))) { closestTP = CloseInfosTP[cli].Price; } } return closestTP; } bool RemoveSLInfo( string moduleCode) { RemoveCloseInfo(CloseInfosSL, moduleCode); if (IsDemoLiveOrVisualMode) { double newValue = NULL ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (CloseInfosSL); i++) { if ((Type == OP_BUY && (newValue == NULL || CloseInfosSL[i].Price > newValue)) || (Type == OP_SELL && (newValue == NULL || CloseInfosSL[i].Price < newValue))) { newValue = CloseInfosSL[i].Price; } } if (newValue == NULL ) { AnyChartObjectDelete( ChartID (), IntegerToString (Ticket) + "_SL" ); } else { HLineMove( ChartID (), IntegerToString (Ticket) + "_SL" , newValue); } } return true ; } bool RemoveTPInfo( string moduleCode) { RemoveCloseInfo(CloseInfosTP, moduleCode); if (IsDemoLiveOrVisualMode) { double newValue = NULL ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (CloseInfosTP); i++) { if ((Type == OP_BUY && (newValue == NULL || CloseInfosTP[i].Price < newValue)) || (Type == OP_SELL && (newValue == NULL || CloseInfosTP[i].Price > newValue))) { newValue = CloseInfosTP[i].Price; } } if (newValue == NULL ) { AnyChartObjectDelete( ChartID (), IntegerToString (Ticket) + "_TP" ); } else { HLineMove( ChartID (), IntegerToString (Ticket) + "_TP" , newValue); } } return true ; } CRUD SetCloseInfo(OrderCloseInfo* &closeInfos[], string moduleCode, double price, int percentage) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (closeInfos); i++) { if (closeInfos[i].ModuleCode == moduleCode) { closeInfos[i].Price = price; return Updated; } } int newSize = ArraySize (closeInfos) + 1 ; ArrayResize (closeInfos, newSize); closeInfos[newSize- 1 ] = new OrderCloseInfo(); closeInfos[newSize- 1 ].Price = price; closeInfos[newSize- 1 ].Percentage = percentage; closeInfos[newSize- 1 ].ModuleCode = moduleCode; return Created; } CRUD RemoveCloseInfo(OrderCloseInfo* &closeInfos[], string moduleCode) { int removedCount = 0 ; int arraySize = ArraySize (closeInfos); for ( int i = 0 ; i < arraySize; i++) { if (closeInfos[i].ModuleCode == moduleCode) { removedCount++; if (closeInfos[i] != NULL && CheckPointer (closeInfos[i]) == POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { delete (closeInfos[i]); } continue ; } closeInfos[i - removedCount] = closeInfos[i]; } ArrayResize (closeInfos, arraySize - removedCount); return Deleted; } void ~Order() { for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (CloseInfosTP); i++) { if (CloseInfosTP[i] != NULL && CheckPointer (CloseInfosTP[i]) == POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { delete (CloseInfosTP[i]); } } for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (CloseInfosSL); i++) { if (CloseInfosSL[i] != NULL && CheckPointer (CloseInfosSL[i]) == POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { delete (CloseInfosSL[i]); } } if (IsDemoLiveOrVisualMode && MustBeVisibleOnChart) { AnyChartObjectDelete( ChartID (), IntegerToString (Ticket) + "_TP" ); AnyChartObjectDelete( ChartID (), IntegerToString (Ticket) + "_SL" ); } } private : double GetClosePrice() { if (ClosePrice > 1 e- 5 ) { return ClosePrice; } else if (Type == OP_BUY) { return SymbolInfoDouble (SymbolCode, SYMBOL_BID ); } return SymbolInfoDouble (SymbolCode, SYMBOL_ASK ); } double CalcVolumePartialClose( double orderVolume, int percentage) { return RoundVolume(orderVolume * (( double )percentage / 100 )); } double RoundVolume( double volume) { string pair = Symbol (); double lotStep = MarketInfo_LibFunc(pair, MODE_LOTSTEP); double minLot = MarketInfo_LibFunc(pair, MODE_MINLOT); volume = MathRound (volume / lotStep) * lotStep; if (volume < minLot) volume = minLot; return volume; } void PaintSLInfo( double value) { double currentValue; if ( ObjectGetDouble ( ChartID (), IntegerToString (Ticket) + "_SL" , OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 , currentValue)) { if (Type == OP_BUY && value > currentValue) { HLineMove( ChartID (), IntegerToString (Ticket) + "_SL" , value); } else if (Type == OP_SELL && value < currentValue) { HLineMove( ChartID (), IntegerToString (Ticket) + "_SL" , value); } } else { HLineCreate( ChartID (), IntegerToString (Ticket) + "_SL" , 0 , value, clrRed ); } } void PaintTPInfo( double value) { double currentValue; if ( ObjectGetDouble ( ChartID (), IntegerToString (Ticket) + "_TP" , OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 , currentValue)) { if (Type == OP_BUY && value < currentValue) { HLineMove( ChartID (), IntegerToString (Ticket) + "_TP" , value); } else if (Type == OP_SELL && value > currentValue) { HLineMove( ChartID (), IntegerToString (Ticket) + "_TP" , value); } } else { HLineCreate( ChartID (), IntegerToString (Ticket) + "_TP" , 0 , value, clrGreen ); } } };

为了建立佣金处理和订单管理的核心逻辑，我们定义了佣金变量，如 “CommissionAmountPerTrade” (0.0)、“CommissionPercentagePerLot” (0.0)、“CommissionAmountPerLot” (0.0) 以及 “TotalCommission” (0.0)，用于跟踪交易成本；同时设置 “UseCommissionInProfitInPips” (false) 以便在点数计算中剔除佣金，确保盈利计算的准确性。

我们创建了 ‘OrderCloseInfo’ 类来管理平仓细节，其中变量 ‘ModuleCode’ 用于模块标识，‘Price’ 指定了止盈/止损价位，‘Percentage’ 确定了部分平仓比例，而 ‘IsOld’ 则用于标记过期数据。该类的方法包括 ‘IsClosePriceSLHit’ 和 ‘IsClosePriceTPHit’，它们利用卖价和买价来分别检查 ORDER_TYPE_BUY 或 ‘ORDER_TYPE_SELL’ 订单是否触及了止损或止盈价位。

随后，我们定义了 ‘Order’ 类来封装订单详情。该类包含了 ‘Ticket’、‘Type’ (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)、‘State’ (ENUM_ORDER_STATE)、‘MagicNumber’、‘Lots’、‘OpenPrice’、‘StopLoss’、‘TakeProfit’ 以及 ‘Commission’ 等关键变量。关键方法包括：‘Order’ 构造函数（用于初始化）、‘SplitOrder’（处理部分平仓）、‘CalculateProfitPips’ 和 ‘CalculateProfitCurrency’（利用 ‘PipPoint’ 和 ‘UnitsOneLot’ 计算盈利）、以及 ‘SetTPInfo’ 和 ‘SetSLInfo’（用于更新 ‘CloseInfosTP’ 和 ‘CloseInfosSL’ 数组）。

“Paint” 方法通过调用 “PaintTPInfo” 和 “PaintSLInfo” 绘制止盈/止损线，而 “GetClosestSL” 和 “GetClosestTP” 则用于获取最近的止损和止盈价格。“SetCloseInfo” 和 “RemoveCloseInfo” 方法返回 “CRUD” 状态，负责管理止盈/止损的更新；私有方法如 “GetClosePrice” 和 “RoundVolume” 则确保了价格和成交量的处理精度。这些结构将为剥头皮信号提供稳健的订单管理支持。接下来，我们将定义一个函数，用于收集并对订单进行分组，如下所示。

class OrderCollection { private : Order* _orders[]; int _pointer; int _size; public : void OrderCollection() { _pointer = - 1 ; _size = 0 ; } void ~OrderCollection() { for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (_orders); i++) { delete (_orders[i]); } } void Add(Order* item) { _size = _size + 1 ; ArrayResize (_orders, _size, 8 ); _orders[(_size - 1 )] = item; } Order* Remove( int index) { Order* removed = NULL ; if (index >= 0 && index < _size) { removed = _orders[index]; for ( int i = index; i < (_size - 1 ); i++) { _orders[i] = _orders[i + 1 ]; } ArrayResize (_orders, ArraySize (_orders) - 1 , 8 ); _size = _size - 1 ; } return removed; } Order* Get( int index) { if (index >= 0 && index < _size) { return _orders[index]; } return NULL ; } int Count() { return _size; } void Rewind() { _pointer = - 1 ; } Order* Next() { _pointer++; if (_pointer == _size) { Rewind(); return NULL ; } return Current(); } Order* Prev() { _pointer--; if (_pointer == - 1 ) { return NULL ; } return Current(); } bool HasNext() { return (_pointer < (_size - 1 )); } Order* Current() { return _orders[_pointer]; } int Key() { return _pointer; } int GetKeyByTicket( ulong ticket) { int keyFound = - 1 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (_orders); i++) { if (_orders[i].Ticket == ticket) { keyFound = i; } } return keyFound; } }; class OrderRepository { private : static Order* getByTicket( ulong ticket) { bool orderSelected = OrderSelect (ticket); if (orderSelected) { Order* order = new Order( false ); OrderRepository::fetchSelected(order); return order; } else { return NULL ; } } static datetime OrderCloseTime( ulong ticket) { return ( datetime )( HistoryOrderGetInteger (ticket, ORDER_TIME_DONE_MSC ) / 1000 ); } static double OrderClosePrice( ulong ticket) { return HistoryOrderGetDouble (ticket, ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT ); } static void fetchSelected(Order& order) { COrderInfo orderInfo; order.Ticket = orderInfo.Ticket(); order.Type = orderInfo.OrderType(); order.State = orderInfo.State(); order.MagicNumber = orderInfo.Magic(); order.Lots = orderInfo.VolumeInitial(); order.OpenPrice = orderInfo.PriceOpen(); order.StopLoss = orderInfo.StopLoss(); order.TakeProfit = orderInfo.TakeProfit(); order.Expiration = orderInfo.TimeExpiration(); order. Comment = orderInfo. Comment (); order.OpenTime = orderInfo.TimeSetup(); order.CloseTime = OrderCloseTime(order.Ticket); order.SymbolCode = orderInfo. Symbol (); order.TradeVolume = orderInfo.VolumeInitial(); CalculateAndSetCommision(order); } static bool modify( ulong ticket, double stopLoss = NULL , double takeProfit = NULL ) { CTrade trade; Order* order = OrderRepository::getByTicket(ticket); double price = order.OpenPrice; stopLoss = (stopLoss == NULL ) ? order.StopLoss : stopLoss; takeProfit = (takeProfit == NULL ) ? order.TakeProfit : takeProfit; datetime expiration = order.Expiration; bool result = false ; if (order.State == ORDER_STATE_PLACED ) { result = trade.OrderModify(ticket, price, stopLoss, takeProfit, ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED , expiration, 0 ); } else if (order.State == ORDER_STATE_FILLED ) { result = trade.PositionModify(ticket, stopLoss, takeProfit); } if ( CheckPointer (order) == POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { delete (order); } return result; } public : static OrderCollection* GetOpenOrders( int magic = NULL , int type = NULL , string symbolCode = NULL ) { OrderCollection* orders = new OrderCollection(); for ( int orderIndex = 0 ; orderIndex < OrdersTotal (); orderIndex++) { bool orderSelected = OrderSelect ( OrderGetTicket (orderIndex)); if (orderSelected) { Order* order = new Order( false ); OrderRepository::fetchSelected(order); if ((magic == NULL || magic == order.MagicNumber) && (type == NULL || type == order.Type) && (symbolCode == NULL || symbolCode == order.SymbolCode)) { orders.Add(order); } else { if ( CheckPointer (order) == POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { delete (order); } } } } int total = PositionsTotal (); for ( int i = total - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong position_ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); string position_symbol = PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); long position_magicNumber = PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ); double volume = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); double open_price = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); datetime open_time = ( datetime ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TIME ); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE positionType = ( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); if (position_magicNumber == MagicNumber) { Order* order = new Order( false ); order.Ticket = position_ticket; if (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { order.Type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; } else if (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { order.Type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; } order.Lots = volume; order.TradeVolume = volume; order.OpenPrice = open_price; order.OpenTime = open_time; order.MagicNumber = position_magicNumber; order.SymbolCode = position_symbol; if ((magic == NULL || magic == order.MagicNumber) && (type == NULL || type == order.Type) && (symbolCode == NULL || symbolCode == order.SymbolCode)) { orders.Add(order); } else { if ( CheckPointer (order) == POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { order.Ticket = - 1 ; delete (order); } } } } return orders; } static ulong ExecuteOpenBuy(Order* order) { ulong orderTicket = ULONG_MAX ; MqlTradeRequest request = {}; MqlTradeResult result = {}; request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; request.symbol = Symbol (); request.volume = order.Lots; request.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; request.price = Ask_LibFunc(); request.deviation = MaxDeviationSlippage; request.magic = MagicNumber; request.comment = order. Comment ; request.type_filling = ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING )OrderFillingType; ResetLastError (); if ( OrderSend (request, result)) { if (result.retcode == TRADE_RETCODE_DONE || result.retcode == TRADE_RETCODE_PLACED ) { orderTicket = result.order; order.Ticket = orderTicket; order.IsAwaitingDealExecution = true ; } else { Print ( StringFormat ( "OrderSend: retcode=%u" , result.retcode)); } } else { Print ( StringFormat ( "OrderSend: error %d: %s" , GetLastError (), GetErrorDescription(result.retcode))); } return orderTicket; } static ulong ExecuteOpenSell(Order* order) { ulong orderTicket = ULONG_MAX ; MqlTradeRequest request = {}; MqlTradeResult result = {}; request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; request.symbol = Symbol (); request.volume = order.Lots; request.type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; request.price = Bid_LibFunc(); request.deviation = MaxDeviationSlippage; request.magic = MagicNumber; request.comment = order. Comment ; request.type_filling = ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING )OrderFillingType; ResetLastError (); if ( OrderSend (request, result)) { if (result.retcode == TRADE_RETCODE_DONE || result.retcode == TRADE_RETCODE_PLACED ) { orderTicket = result.order; order.Ticket = orderTicket; order.IsAwaitingDealExecution = true ; } else { Print ( StringFormat ( "OrderSend: retcode=%u" , result.retcode)); } } else { Print ( StringFormat ( "OrderSend: error %d: %s" , GetLastError (), GetErrorDescription(result.retcode))); } return orderTicket; } static bool ClosePosition(Order* order) { CPositionInfo m_position; CTrade m_trade; bool foundPosition = false ; for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (m_position.SelectByIndex(i)) { if (m_position.Ticket() == order.Ticket) { foundPosition = true ; uint returnCode = 0 ; if (m_trade.PositionClosePartial(order.Ticket, NormalizeDouble (order.Lots, 2 ), MaxDeviationSlippage)) { returnCode = m_trade.ResultRetcode(); if (returnCode == TRADE_RETCODE_DONE || returnCode == TRADE_RETCODE_PLACED ) { ulong orderTicket = m_trade.ResultOrder(); order.Ticket = orderTicket; order.IsAwaitingDealExecution = true ; Print ( StringFormat ( "Successfully created a close order (%d) by EA (%d). Awaiting execution." , orderTicket, MagicNumber)); return true ; } Print ( StringFormat ( "Placing close order failed, Return code: %d" , returnCode)); } } } } return false ; } static OrderCollection* GetLastClosedOrders( datetime startDatetime = NULL ) { OrderCollection* lastClosedOrders = new OrderCollection(); long positionIds[]; if ( HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ())) { for ( int i = HistoryDealsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong dealId = HistoryDealGetTicket (i); long magicNumber = HistoryDealGetInteger (dealId, DEAL_MAGIC ); string symbol = HistoryDealGetString (dealId, DEAL_SYMBOL ); if ((magicNumber != MagicNumber && magicNumber != 0 ) || symbol != Symbol ()) { continue ; } if ( HistoryDealGetInteger (dealId, DEAL_ENTRY ) == DEAL_ENTRY_OUT ) { datetime closetime = ( datetime ) HistoryDealGetInteger (dealId, DEAL_TIME ); if (startDatetime > closetime) { break ; } long positionId = HistoryDealGetInteger (dealId, DEAL_POSITION_ID ); for ( int pi = 0 ; pi < ArraySize (positionIds); pi++) { if (positionIds[pi] == positionId) { continue ; } } int size = ArraySize (positionIds); ArrayResize (positionIds, size + 1 ); positionIds[size] = positionId; } } } for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (positionIds); i++) { if ( HistorySelectByPosition (positionIds[i])) { Order* order = new Order( false ); double currentOutVolume = 0 ; for ( int j = 0 ; j < HistoryDealsTotal (); j++) { ulong ticket = HistoryDealGetTicket (j); if ( HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_ENTRY ) == DEAL_ENTRY_IN ) { datetime openTime = ( datetime ) HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_TIME ); double openPrice = HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_PRICE ); double lots = HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_VOLUME ); if (order.Ticket == 0 ) { order.Ticket = HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_ORDER ); long dealType = HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_TYPE ); if (dealType == ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) { order.Type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; } else if (dealType == ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { order.Type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; } else { Alert ( "Unknown order.Type in GetLastClosedOrder" ); } order.OpenTime = openTime; order.OpenPrice = openPrice; order.Lots = lots; } else { double averagePrice = ((order.OpenPrice * order.Lots) + (openPrice * lots)) / (order.Lots + lots); order.Lots = order.Lots + lots; order.OpenPrice = averagePrice; } } else if ( HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_ENTRY ) == DEAL_ENTRY_OUT ) { double dealLots = HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_VOLUME ); double dealClosePrice = HistoryDealGetDouble (ticket, DEAL_PRICE ); if (order.CloseTime == 0 ) { order.CloseTime = ( datetime ) HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_TIME ); order.ClosePrice = dealClosePrice; currentOutVolume = dealLots; } else { double averagePrice = ((order.ClosePrice * currentOutVolume) + (dealClosePrice * dealLots)) / (currentOutVolume + dealLots); order.CloseTime = ( datetime ) HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_TIME ); order.ClosePrice = averagePrice; currentOutVolume += dealLots; } } } lastClosedOrders.Add(order); } } return lastClosedOrders; } static bool OpenOrder(Order* order) { double price = NULL ; ulong ticketId = - 1 ; switch (order.Type) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : ticketId = ExecuteOpenBuy(order); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : ticketId = ExecuteOpenSell(order); break ; } bool success = ticketId != ULONG_MAX ; if (success) { Print ( StringFormat ( "Successfully opened an order (%d) by EA (%d)" , ticketId, MagicNumber)); } return success; } static void CalculateAndSetCommision(Order& order) { order.Commission = 0.0 ; order.CommissionInPips = 0.0 ; order.Commission = 2.0 * CommissionAmountPerTrade + CommissionPercentagePerLot * order.Lots * UnitsOneLot + CommissionAmountPerLot * order.Lots; if (order.Lots > 1.0 e- 5 && order.Commission > 1.0 e- 5 ) { order.CommissionInPips = order.Commission / (order.Lots * UnitsOneLot * PipPoint); } } };

我们定义了 “OrderCollection” 类来管理 “Order” 对象集合，内部使用 “_orders” 数组存储，“_pointer” 用于迭代定位，“_size” 用于跟踪订单数量。其方法包括：用于初始化的 “OrderCollection”；用于追加订单的 “Add”；用于删除指定索引订单的 “Remove”；用于获取订单的 “Get”；用于获取数量的 “Count”；以及用于遍历和通过票号定位订单的迭代器方法，如 “Rewind”、“Next”、“Prev”、“HasNext”、“Current”、“Key” 和 “GetKeyByTicket”。

我们还创建了 “OrderRepository” 类来处理与经纪商的交互。其私有方法包括：使用 OrderSelect 获取订单的 “getByTicket”；检索历史订单数据的 “OrderCloseTime” 和 “OrderClosePrice”；通过 “COrderInfo” 填充 “Order” 详情的 “fetchSelected”；以及使用 “CTrade” 更新止损/止盈的 “modify”。公共方法包括 “GetOpenOrders”，用于收集按 “MagicNumber”、“Type” 或 “SymbolCode” 过滤的挂单和持仓订单，同时处理挂单和净头寸。

“ExecuteOpenBuy” 和 “ExecuteOpenSell” 函数利用 MqlTradeRequest 和 MqlTradeResult 发送交易请求，设置 “ORDER_TYPE_BUY” 或 ORDER_TYPE_SELL，使用 “Ask_LibFunc” 或 “Bid_LibFunc” 获取价格，并指定 “OrderFillingType”。“ClosePosition” 则使用 “CPositionInfo” 和 “CTrade” 平仓对冲头寸。“GetLastClosedOrders” 函数通过 HistorySelect 分析成交历史来检索最近平仓的订单，“CalculateAndSetCommision” 则利用 “CommissionAmountPerTrade”、“CommissionPercentagePerLot” 和 “CommissionAmountPerLot” 计算佣金。接下来，我们可以对订单进行分组并进行高效地哈希处理。

class OrderGroupData { public : ulong OrderTicketIds[]; void OrderGroupData() {} void OrderGroupData(OrderGroupData* ordergroupdata) {} void Add( ulong ticketId) { int size = ArraySize (OrderTicketIds); ArrayResize (OrderTicketIds, size + 1 ); OrderTicketIds[size] = ticketId; } void Remove( ulong ticketId) { int size = ArraySize (OrderTicketIds); int counter = 0 ; int counterFound = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < size; i++) { if (OrderTicketIds[i] == ticketId) { counterFound++; continue ; } else { OrderTicketIds[counter] = OrderTicketIds[i]; counter++; } } if (counterFound > 0 ) { ArrayResize (OrderTicketIds, counter); } } void ~OrderGroupData() {} }; class OrderGroupHashEntry { public : string _key; OrderGroupData* _val; OrderGroupHashEntry* _next; OrderGroupHashEntry() { _key = NULL ; _val = NULL ; _next = NULL ; } OrderGroupHashEntry( string key, OrderGroupData* val) { _key = key; _val = val; _next = NULL ; } ~OrderGroupHashEntry() { if (_val != NULL && CheckPointer (_val) == POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { delete (_val); } } }; class OrderGroupHashMap { private : uint _hashSlots; int _resizeThreshold; int _hashEntryCount; OrderGroupHashEntry* _buckets[]; bool _adoptValues; uint _foundIndex; OrderGroupHashEntry* _foundEntry; OrderGroupHashEntry* _foundPrev; void init( uint size, bool adoptValues) { _hashSlots = 0 ; _hashEntryCount = 0 ; _adoptValues = adoptValues; rehash(size); } uint hash( string s) { uchar c[]; uint h = 0 ; if (s != NULL ) { h = 5381 ; int n = StringToCharArray (s, c); for ( int i = 0 ; i < n; i++) { h = ((h << 5 ) + h) + c[i]; } } return h % _hashSlots; } bool find( string keyName) { bool found = false ; _foundPrev = NULL ; _foundIndex = hash(keyName); if (_foundIndex <= _hashSlots) { for (OrderGroupHashEntry* e = _buckets[_foundIndex]; e != NULL ; e = e._next) { if (e._key == keyName) { _foundEntry = e; found = true ; break ; } _foundPrev = e; } } return found; } uint getSlots() { return _hashSlots; } bool rehash( uint newSize) { bool ret = false ; OrderGroupHashEntry* oldTable[]; uint oldSize = _hashSlots; if (newSize <= getSlots()) { ret = false ; } else if ( ArrayResize (_buckets, newSize) != newSize) { ret = false ; } else if ( ArrayResize (oldTable, oldSize) != oldSize) { ret = false ; } else { uint i = 0 ; for (i = 0 ; i < oldSize; i++) { oldTable[i] = _buckets[i]; } for (i = 0 ; i < newSize; i++) { _buckets[i] = NULL ; } _hashSlots = newSize; _resizeThreshold = ( int )_hashSlots / 4 * 3 ; for ( uint oldHashCode = 0 ; oldHashCode < oldSize; oldHashCode++) { OrderGroupHashEntry* next = NULL ; for (OrderGroupHashEntry* e = oldTable[oldHashCode]; e != NULL ; e = next) { next = e._next; uint newHashCode = hash(e._key); e._next = _buckets[newHashCode]; _buckets[newHashCode] = e; } oldTable[oldHashCode] = NULL ; } ret = true ; } return ret; } public : OrderGroupHashMap() { init( 13 , false ); } OrderGroupHashMap( bool adoptValues) { init( 13 , adoptValues); } OrderGroupHashMap( int size) { init(size, false ); } OrderGroupHashMap( int size, bool adoptValues) { init(size, adoptValues); } ~OrderGroupHashMap() { for ( uint i = 0 ; i < _hashSlots; i++) { OrderGroupHashEntry* nextEntry = NULL ; for (OrderGroupHashEntry* entry = _buckets[i]; entry != NULL ; entry = nextEntry) { nextEntry = entry._next; if (_adoptValues && entry._val != NULL && CheckPointer (entry._val) == POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { delete entry._val; } delete entry; } _buckets[i] = NULL ; } } bool ContainsKey( string keyName) { return find(keyName); } OrderGroupData* Get( string keyName) { OrderGroupData* obj = NULL ; if (find(keyName)) { obj = _foundEntry._val; } return obj; } void GetAllData(OrderGroupData* &data[]) { for ( uint i = 0 ; i < _hashSlots; i++) { OrderGroupHashEntry* nextEntry = NULL ; for (OrderGroupHashEntry* entry = _buckets[i]; entry != NULL ; entry = nextEntry) { if (entry._val != NULL ) { int size = ArraySize (data); ArrayResize (data, size + 1 ); data[size] = entry._val; nextEntry = entry._next; } } } } OrderGroupData* Put( string keyName, OrderGroupData* obj) { OrderGroupData* ret = NULL ; if (find(keyName)) { ret = _foundEntry._val; if (_adoptValues && _foundEntry._val != NULL && CheckPointer (_foundEntry._val) == POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { delete _foundEntry._val; } _foundEntry._val = obj; } else { OrderGroupHashEntry* e = new OrderGroupHashEntry(keyName, obj); OrderGroupHashEntry* first = _buckets[_foundIndex]; e._next = first; _buckets[_foundIndex] = e; _hashEntryCount++; if (_hashEntryCount > _resizeThreshold) { rehash(_hashSlots / 2 * 3 ); } } return ret; } bool Delete( string keyName) { bool found = false ; if (find(keyName)) { OrderGroupHashEntry* next = _foundEntry._next; if (_foundPrev != NULL ) { _foundPrev._next = next; } else { _buckets[_foundIndex] = next; } if (_adoptValues && _foundEntry._val != NULL && CheckPointer (_foundEntry._val) == POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { delete _foundEntry._val; } delete _foundEntry; _hashEntryCount--; found = true ; } return found; } int DeleteKeys( const string & keys[]) { int count = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (keys); i++) { if (Delete(keys[i])) { count++; } } return count; } int DeleteKeysExcept( const string & keys[]) { int index = 0 , count = 0 ; string hashedKeys[]; ArrayResize (hashedKeys, _hashEntryCount); for ( uint i = 0 ; i < _hashSlots; i++) { OrderGroupHashEntry* nextEntry = NULL ; for (OrderGroupHashEntry* entry = _buckets[i]; entry != NULL ; entry = nextEntry) { nextEntry = entry._next; if (entry._key != NULL ) { hashedKeys[index] = entry._key; index++; } } } for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (hashedKeys); i++) { bool keep = false ; for ( int j = 0 ; j < ArraySize (keys); j++) { if (hashedKeys[i] == keys[j]) { keep = true ; break ; } } if (!keep) { if (Delete(hashedKeys[i])) { count++; } } } return count; } };

为了高效管理和分组订单，从而有条不紊地处理交易，我们定义了 “OrderGroupData” 类，用于在 “OrderTicketIds” 数组中存储订单号 ID。该类包含用于初始化的 “OrderGroupData” 方法、用于添加订单 ID 的 “Add” 方法、通过移动剩余项来删除特定单号的 “Remove” 方法，以及用于清理工作的析构函数 “~OrderGroupData”，以此确保动态订单管理的顺畅。

接下来，我们创建 “OrderGroupHashEntry” 类来表示哈希映射中的条目，其中包含用于存储条目标识符的 “_key”、用于持有 “OrderGroupData” 对象的 “_val”，以及用于在发生冲突时链接条目的 “_next”。其构造函数 “OrderGroupHashEntry” 负责初始化，而析构函数 “~OrderGroupHashEntry” 则在需要时释放动态分配的 “OrderGroupData” 对象。

随后，我们实现 “OrderGroupHashMap” 类，利用哈希表来管理订单组。其私有变量包括：用于存储分类数量的 “_hashSlots”、用于触发扩容的 “_resizeThreshold”、用于跟踪条目数量的 “_hashEntryCount”，以及用于存储 “OrderGroupHashEntry” 数组的 “_buckets”。私有方法 “init” 用于初始化哈希映射，“hash” 用于计算键的哈希值，“find” 用于按键查找条目，“rehash” 则用于调整表的大小。

公共方法包括：用于不同初始化选项的构造函数 “OrderGroupHashMap”；用于检查键是否存在的 “ContainsKey”；用于获取 “OrderGroupData” 的 “Get”；用于收集所有组的 “GetAllData”；用于添加或更新条目的 “Put”；用于移除键的 “Delete”；用于删除多个键的 “DeleteKeys”；以及用于删除除指定键之外所有键的 “DeleteKeysExcept”。析构函数 “~OrderGroupHashMap” 确保了资源的妥善清理。现在，我们需要管理交易状态，为此需要额外定义一个类来执行该操作。

int LastOrderResults[]; class Wallet { private : int _openedBuyOrderCount; int _openedSellOrderCount; ulong _closedOrderCount; int _lastOrderResultSize; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES _lastOrderResultByTimeframe; datetime _lastBarStartTime; OrderCollection* _openOrders; OrderGroupHashMap* _openOrdersSymbolType; OrderGroupHashMap* _openOrdersSymbol; OrderCollection* _pendingOpenOrders; OrderCollection* _pendingCloseOrders; Order* _mostRecentOpenOrder; Order* _mostRecentClosedOrder; OrderCollection* _recentClosedOrders; public : void Wallet() { _openedBuyOrderCount = 0 ; _openedSellOrderCount = 0 ; _closedOrderCount = 0 ; _lastOrderResultSize = 0 ; _lastOrderResultByTimeframe = NULL ; _lastBarStartTime = NULL ; _pendingOpenOrders = new OrderCollection(); _pendingCloseOrders = new OrderCollection(); _recentClosedOrders = new OrderCollection(); _openOrdersSymbolType = NULL ; _openOrdersSymbol = NULL ; _openOrders = new OrderCollection(); _mostRecentOpenOrder = NULL ; _mostRecentClosedOrder = NULL ; } void ~Wallet() { delete (_pendingOpenOrders); delete (_pendingCloseOrders); delete (_recentClosedOrders); if (_openOrders != NULL ) { delete (_openOrders); } if (_mostRecentOpenOrder != NULL ) { delete (_mostRecentOpenOrder); } if (_mostRecentClosedOrder != NULL ) { delete (_mostRecentClosedOrder); } if (_openOrdersSymbolType != NULL ) { delete (_openOrdersSymbolType); } if (_openOrdersSymbol != NULL ) { delete (_openOrdersSymbol); } } void HandleTick() { if (_lastOrderResultByTimeframe != NULL ) { datetime newBarStartTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _lastOrderResultByTimeframe, 0 ); if (_lastBarStartTime == newBarStartTime) { return ; } else { _lastBarStartTime = newBarStartTime; for ( int i = 0 ; i < _recentClosedOrders.Count(); i++) { Order* order = _recentClosedOrders.Get(i); if ( CheckPointer (order) != POINTER_INVALID && CheckPointer (order) == POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { delete (order); } _recentClosedOrders.Remove(i); } PrintOrderChanges(); } } } void SetLastOrderResultsSize( int size) { if (size > _lastOrderResultSize) { ArrayResize (LastOrderResults, size); ArrayInitialize (LastOrderResults, 1 ); _lastOrderResultSize = size; } } void SetLastClosedOrdersByTimeframe( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { if (_lastOrderResultByTimeframe != NULL && timeframe <= _lastOrderResultByTimeframe) { return ; } _lastOrderResultByTimeframe = timeframe; _lastBarStartTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _lastOrderResultByTimeframe, 0 ); } OrderCollection* GetRecentClosedOrders() { return _recentClosedOrders; } void ActivateOrderGroups(ORDER_GROUP_TYPE &groupTypes[]) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArrayRange (groupTypes, 0 ); i++) { if (groupTypes[i] == SymbolOrderType && _openOrdersSymbolType == NULL ) { _openOrdersSymbolType = new OrderGroupHashMap(); } else if (groupTypes[i] == SymbolCode && _openOrdersSymbol == NULL ) { _openOrdersSymbol = new OrderGroupHashMap(); } } } OrderCollection* GetOpenOrders() { if (_openOrders == NULL ) { LoadOrdersFromBroker(); } return _openOrders; } Order* GetOpenOrder( ulong ticketId) { int index = _openOrders.GetKeyByTicket(ticketId); if (index == - 1 ) { return NULL ; } return _openOrders.Get(index); } void GetOpenOrdersSymbolOrderType(OrderGroupData* &data[]) { _openOrdersSymbolType.GetAllData(data); } void GetOpenOrdersSymbol(OrderGroupData* &data[]) { _openOrdersSymbol.GetAllData(data); } OrderCollection* GetPendingOpenOrders() { return _pendingOpenOrders; } OrderCollection* GetPendingCloseOrders() { return _pendingCloseOrders; } void ResetPendingOrders() { delete (_pendingOpenOrders); delete (_pendingCloseOrders); _pendingOpenOrders = new OrderCollection(); _pendingCloseOrders = new OrderCollection(); Print ( "Wallet has " + IntegerToString (_pendingOpenOrders.Count()) + " pending open orders now." ); Print ( "Wallet has " + IntegerToString (_pendingCloseOrders.Count()) + " pending close orders now." ); } bool AreOrdersBeingOpened() { for ( int i = _pendingOpenOrders.Count() - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (_pendingOpenOrders.Get(i).IsAwaitingDealExecution) { return true ; } } return false ; } bool AreOrdersBeingClosed() { for ( int i = _pendingCloseOrders.Count() - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (_pendingCloseOrders.Get(i).IsAwaitingDealExecution) { return true ; } } return false ; } void ResetOpenOrders() { _openedBuyOrderCount = 0 ; _openedSellOrderCount = 0 ; if (_openOrders != NULL ) { delete (_openOrders); _openOrders = new OrderCollection(); } if (_openOrdersSymbol != NULL ) { delete (_openOrdersSymbol); _openOrdersSymbol = new OrderGroupHashMap(); } if (_openOrdersSymbolType != NULL ) { delete (_openOrdersSymbolType); _openOrdersSymbolType = new OrderGroupHashMap(); } } Order* GetMostRecentOpenOrder() { return _mostRecentOpenOrder; } Order* GetMostRecentClosedOrder() { return _mostRecentClosedOrder; } void LoadOrdersFromBroker() { OrderCollection* brokerOrders = OrderRepository::GetOpenOrders(MagicNumber, NULL , Symbol ()); for ( int i = 0 ; i < brokerOrders.Count(); i++) { Order* openOrder = brokerOrders.Get(i); AddOrderToOpenOrderCollections(openOrder); SetMostRecentOpenOrClosedOrder(openOrder); CountAddedOrder(openOrder); } OrderCollection* lastClosedOrders = OrderRepository::GetLastClosedOrders(_lastBarStartTime); for ( int i = 0 ; i < lastClosedOrders.Count(); i++) { Order* closedOrder = lastClosedOrders.Get(i); _recentClosedOrders.Add( new Order(closedOrder, true )); SetMostRecentOpenOrClosedOrder(closedOrder); } delete (lastClosedOrders); delete (brokerOrders); PrintOrderChanges(); Print ( "Wallet has " + IntegerToString (GetOpenedOrderCount()) + " orders now." ); } void SetPendingOpenOrderToOpen(Order* justOpenedOrder) { bool success = false ; int key = _pendingOpenOrders.GetKeyByTicket(justOpenedOrder.Ticket); if (key != - 1 ) { if (_mostRecentOpenOrder != NULL && CheckPointer (_mostRecentOpenOrder) != POINTER_INVALID && CheckPointer (_mostRecentOpenOrder) == POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { delete (_mostRecentOpenOrder); } _mostRecentOpenOrder = new Order(justOpenedOrder, false ); AddOrderToOpenOrderCollections(justOpenedOrder); CountAddedOrder(justOpenedOrder); delete (justOpenedOrder); _pendingOpenOrders.Remove(key); success = true ; } if (success) { PrintOrderChanges(); } else { Alert ( "Couldn't move pending open order to opened orders for ticketid: " + IntegerToString (justOpenedOrder.Ticket)); } } bool CancelPendingOpenOrder(Order* justOpenedOrder) { int key = _pendingOpenOrders.GetKeyByTicket(justOpenedOrder.Ticket); if (key != - 1 ) { delete (justOpenedOrder); _pendingOpenOrders.Remove(key); } else { Alert ( "Couldn't cancel pending open order for ticketid: " + IntegerToString (justOpenedOrder.Ticket)); } PrintOrderChanges(); return key != - 1 ; } void SetAllOpenOrdersToPendingClose() { bool success = false ; for ( int i = _openOrders.Count() - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Order* order = _openOrders.Get(i); if (MoveOpenOrderToPendingCloseOrders(order)) { success = true ; } } if (success) { PrintOrderChanges(); } } bool SetOpenOrderToPendingClose(Order* orderToClose) { bool success = MoveOpenOrderToPendingCloseOrders(orderToClose); if (success) { PrintOrderChanges(); return true ; } Alert ( "Couldn't move open order to pendingclose orders for ticketid: " + IntegerToString (orderToClose.Ticket)); return false ; } bool AddPendingCloseOrder(Order* orderToClose) { _pendingCloseOrders.Add( new Order(orderToClose, false )); if ( CheckPointer (orderToClose) != POINTER_INVALID && CheckPointer (orderToClose) == POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { delete (orderToClose); } PrintOrderChanges(); return true ; } bool SetPendingCloseOrderToClosed(Order* justClosedOrder) { int key = _pendingCloseOrders.GetKeyByTicket(justClosedOrder.Ticket); if (key != - 1 ) { if (_lastOrderResultSize > 0 ) { for ( int i = ArraySize (LastOrderResults) - 1 ; i > 0 ; i--) { LastOrderResults[i] = LastOrderResults[i - 1 ]; } LastOrderResults[ 0 ] = justClosedOrder.CalculateProfitPips() > 0 ? 1 : 0 ; } if (_mostRecentClosedOrder != NULL && CheckPointer (_mostRecentClosedOrder) != POINTER_INVALID && CheckPointer (_mostRecentClosedOrder) == POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { delete (_mostRecentClosedOrder); } _mostRecentClosedOrder = new Order(justClosedOrder, false ); _recentClosedOrders.Add( new Order(justClosedOrder, true )); _pendingCloseOrders.Remove(key); delete (justClosedOrder); _closedOrderCount++; PrintOrderChanges(); return true ; } Alert ( "Couldn't move open order to removed order for ticketid: " + IntegerToString (justClosedOrder.Ticket)); return false ; } int GetOpenedOrderCount() { return _openedBuyOrderCount + _openedSellOrderCount; } ulong GetClosedOrderCount() { return _closedOrderCount; } private : void AddOrderToOpenOrderCollections(Order* order) { Order* newOpenOrder = new Order(order, true ); _openOrders.Add(newOpenOrder); if (IsSymbolOrderTypeOrderGroupActivated()) { string key = GetOrderGroupSymbolOrderTypeKey(order); OrderGroupData* orderGroupData = _openOrdersSymbolType.Get(key); if (orderGroupData == NULL ) { orderGroupData = new OrderGroupData(); } orderGroupData.Add(newOpenOrder.Ticket); _openOrdersSymbolType.Put(key, orderGroupData); } if (IsSymbolOrderGroupActivated()) { string key = GetOrderGroupSymbolKey(order); OrderGroupData* orderGroupData = _openOrdersSymbol.Get(key); if (orderGroupData == NULL ) { orderGroupData = new OrderGroupData(); } orderGroupData.Add(newOpenOrder.Ticket); _openOrdersSymbol.Put(key, orderGroupData); } PrintOrderChanges(); } bool RemoveOrderFromOpenOrderCollections(Order* order) { int key = GetOpenOrders().GetKeyByTicket(order.Ticket); if (key != - 1 ) { GetOpenOrders().Remove(key); if (_openOrdersSymbolType != NULL ) { string symbolOrderTypeKey = GetOrderGroupSymbolOrderTypeKey(order); OrderGroupData* symbolOrderTypeGroupData = _openOrdersSymbolType.Get(symbolOrderTypeKey); symbolOrderTypeGroupData.Remove(order.Ticket); } if (_openOrdersSymbol != NULL ) { string symbolKey = GetOrderGroupSymbolKey(order); OrderGroupData* symbolGroupData = _openOrdersSymbol.Get(symbolKey); symbolGroupData.Remove(order.Ticket); } } return key != - 1 ; } void SetMostRecentOpenOrClosedOrder(Order* order) { if (order.CloseTime == 0 ) { if (_mostRecentOpenOrder == NULL ) { _mostRecentOpenOrder = new Order(order, false ); } else if (_mostRecentOpenOrder.OpenTime < order.OpenTime) { delete (_mostRecentOpenOrder); _mostRecentOpenOrder = new Order(order, false ); } } else { if (_mostRecentClosedOrder == NULL ) { _mostRecentClosedOrder = new Order(order, false ); } else if (_mostRecentClosedOrder.CloseTime < order.CloseTime) { delete (_mostRecentClosedOrder); _mostRecentClosedOrder = new Order(order, false ); } } } bool MoveOpenOrderToPendingCloseOrders(Order* orderToClose) { if (RemoveOrderFromOpenOrderCollections(orderToClose)) { CountRemovedOrder(orderToClose); _pendingCloseOrders.Add( new Order(orderToClose, false )); if (orderToClose.OpenTime == _mostRecentOpenOrder.OpenTime) { if ( CheckPointer (_mostRecentOpenOrder) != POINTER_INVALID && CheckPointer (_mostRecentOpenOrder) == POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { delete (_mostRecentOpenOrder); } _mostRecentOpenOrder = NULL ; Order* newMostRecentOpenOrder = GetLastOpenOrder(); if (newMostRecentOpenOrder != NULL ) { SetMostRecentOpenOrClosedOrder(newMostRecentOpenOrder); } } if ( CheckPointer (orderToClose) != POINTER_INVALID && CheckPointer (orderToClose) == POINTER_DYNAMIC ) { delete (orderToClose); } return true ; } return false ; } Order* GetLastOpenOrder() { Order* order = NULL ; for ( int i = _openOrders.Count() - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { return _openOrders.Get(i); } return NULL ; } string GetOrderGroupSymbolOrderTypeKey(Order* order) { return order.SymbolCode + IntegerToString (order.Type); } string GetOrderGroupSymbolKey(Order* order) { return order.SymbolCode; } bool IsSymbolOrderTypeOrderGroupActivated() { return _openOrdersSymbolType != NULL ; } bool IsSymbolOrderGroupActivated() { return _openOrdersSymbol != NULL ; } void CountAddedOrder(Order* order) { if (order.Type == ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) { _openedBuyOrderCount++; } else if (order.Type == ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { _openedSellOrderCount++; } } void CountRemovedOrder(Order* order) { if (order.Type == ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) { _openedBuyOrderCount--; } else if (order.Type == ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { _openedSellOrderCount--; } } void PrintOrderChanges() { if (DisplayOrderInfo && IsDemoLiveOrVisualMode) { string comment = "

------------------------------------------------------------" ; comment += "

:: Pending open orders: " + IntegerToString (_pendingOpenOrders.Count()); comment += "

:: Open orders: " + IntegerToString (_openedBuyOrderCount) + " (Buy), " + IntegerToString (_openedSellOrderCount) + " (Sell)" ; comment += "

:: Pending close orders: " + IntegerToString (_pendingCloseOrders.Count()); comment += "

:: Recently closed orders: " + IntegerToString (_recentClosedOrders.Count()); OrderInfoComment = comment; } } };

在此，我们实现 “Wallet” 类来管理交易状态和订单。我们声明了全局数组 “LastOrderResults”，用于存储交易结果（1 代表盈利，0 代表亏损）。“Wallet” 类使用私有变量来跟踪订单数量和时间，包括 “_openedBuyOrderCount”、“_openedSellOrderCount”、“_closedOrderCount”、“_lastOrderResultSize”、“_lastOrderResultByTimeframe”（ENUM_TIMEFRAMES 类型）以及 “_lastBarStartTime”。同时，它还包含指向 “OrderCollection” 对象的指针（“_openOrders”、“_pendingOpenOrders”、“_pendingCloseOrders”、“_recentClosedOrders”）和 “OrderGroupHashMap” 对象的指针（“_openOrdersSymbolType”、“_openOrdersSymbol”）用于分组，以及指向最近订单的 “_mostRecentOpenOrder” 和 “_mostRecentClosedOrder”。

我们定义了 “Wallet” 构造函数，将计数器初始化为 0，创建新的 “OrderCollection” 实例，并将指针设为 null；而 “~Wallet” 析构函数则负责清理所有动态对象。“HandleTick” 方法利用 iTime 在新K线出现时更新 “_recentClosedOrders”，“SetLastOrderResultsSize” 用于调整 “LastOrderResults” 的大小，“SetLastClosedOrdersByTimeframe” 则用于设置 “_lastOrderResultByTimeframe”。公共方法如 “GetRecentClosedOrders”、“GetOpenOrders”、“GetOpenOrder”、“GetPendingOpenOrders” 和 “GetPendingCloseOrders” 用于获取订单集合，“ActivateOrderGroups” 方法则允许通过 “ORDER_GROUP_TYPE” 值（如 “SymbolOrderType”、“SymbolCode”）启用分组功能。

“ResetPendingOrders” 和 “ResetOpenOrders” 方法用于重新初始化集合，“AreOrdersBeingOpened” 和 “AreOrdersBeingClosed” 方法用于检查是否存在待执行的订单。我们实现了 “LoadOrdersFromBroker” 方法，通过 “OrderRepository::GetOpenOrders” 和 “GetLastClosedOrders” 加载订单；“SetPendingOpenOrderToOpen” 和 “CancelPendingOpenOrder” 方法用于管理挂单；“SetAllOpenOrdersToPendingClose” 和 “SetOpenOrderToPendingClose” 方法用于处理平仓操作；“SetPendingCloseOrderToClosed” 方法则用于更新 “LastOrderResults” 和 “_closedOrderCount”。

私有方法如 “AddOrderToOpenOrderCollections”、“RemoveOrderFromOpenOrderCollections”、“SetMostRecentOpenOrClosedOrder”、“GetOrderGroupSymbolOrderTypeKey” 和 “PrintOrderChanges” 用于支持订单分组并将信息记录到 “OrderInfoComment”。该类将成为剥头皮交易订单管理的核心。为了查看当前进度，让我们定义一个用于管理启动过程的基类，并在初始化时调用它来可视化这一关键成果。

enum TradeAction { UnknownAction = 0 , OpenBuyAction = 1 , OpenSellAction = 2 , CloseBuyAction = 3 , CloseSellAction = 4 }; interface ITrader { void HandleTick(); void Init(); Wallet* GetWallet(); }; ITrader *_ea; class EA : public ITrader { private : bool _firstTick; Wallet* _wallet; public : void EA() { _firstTick = true ; _wallet = new Wallet(); _wallet.SetLastClosedOrdersByTimeframe(DisplayOrderDuringTimeframe); } void ~EA() { delete (_wallet); } void Init() { IsDemoLiveOrVisualMode = ! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ) || MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_VISUAL_MODE ); UnitsOneLot = MarketInfo_LibFunc( Symbol (), MODE_LOTSIZE); _wallet.LoadOrdersFromBroker(); } void HandleTick() { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ) == 0 ) { SyncOrders(); } if (AllowManualTPSLChanges) { SyncManualTPSLChanges(); } AskFunc.Evaluate(); BidFunc.Evaluate(); UpdateOrders(); if (!StopEA) { _wallet.HandleTick(); if (ExecutePendingCloseOrders()) { if (!ExecutePendingOpenOrders()) { HandleErrors( StringFormat ( "Open (all) order(s) failed. Please check EA %d and look at the Journal and Expert tab." , MagicNumber)); } } else { HandleErrors( StringFormat ( "Close (all) order(s) failed! Please check EA %d and look at the Journal and Expert tab." , MagicNumber)); } } else { if (ExecutePendingCloseOrders()) { _wallet.SetAllOpenOrdersToPendingClose(); } else { HandleErrors( StringFormat ( "Close (all) order(s) failed! Please check EA %d and look at the Journal and Expert tab." , MagicNumber)); } } if (_firstTick) { _firstTick = false ; } } Wallet* GetWallet() { return _wallet; } private : void SyncOrders() { OrderCollection* currentOpenOrders = OrderRepository::GetOpenOrders(MagicNumber, NULL , Symbol ()); if (currentOpenOrders.Count() != (_wallet.GetOpenOrders().Count() + _wallet.GetPendingCloseOrders().Count())) { Print ( "(Manual) orderchanges detected" + " (found in MT: " + IntegerToString (currentOpenOrders.Count()) + " and in wallet: " + IntegerToString (_wallet.GetOpenOrders().Count()) + "), resetting EA, loading open orders." ); _wallet.ResetOpenOrders(); _wallet.ResetPendingOrders(); _wallet.LoadOrdersFromBroker(); } delete (currentOpenOrders); } void SyncManualTPSLChanges() { _wallet.GetOpenOrders().Rewind(); while (_wallet.GetOpenOrders().HasNext()) { Order* order = _wallet.GetOpenOrders().Next(); uint lineFindResult = ObjectFind ( ChartID (), IntegerToString (order.Ticket) + "_SL" ); if (lineFindResult != UINT_MAX ) { double currentPosition = ObjectGetDouble ( ChartID (), IntegerToString (order.Ticket) + "_SL" , OBJPROP_PRICE ); if ((order.StopLossManual == 0 && currentPosition != order.GetClosestSL()) || (order.StopLossManual != 0 && currentPosition != order.StopLossManual)) { order.StopLossManual = currentPosition; } } lineFindResult = ObjectFind ( ChartID (), IntegerToString (order.Ticket) + "_TP" ); if (lineFindResult != UINT_MAX ) { double currentPosition = ObjectGetDouble ( ChartID (), IntegerToString (order.Ticket) + "_TP" , OBJPROP_PRICE ); if ((order.TakeProfitManual == 0 && currentPosition != order.GetClosestTP()) || (order.TakeProfitManual != 0 && currentPosition != order.TakeProfitManual)) { order.TakeProfitManual = currentPosition; } } } } void UpdateOrders() { _wallet.GetOpenOrders().Rewind(); while (_wallet.GetOpenOrders().HasNext()) { Order* order = _wallet.GetOpenOrders().Next(); double pipsProfit = order.CalculateProfitPips(); order.CurrentProfitPips = pipsProfit; if (pipsProfit < order.LowestProfitPips) { order.LowestProfitPips = pipsProfit; } else if (pipsProfit > order.HighestProfitPips) { order.HighestProfitPips = pipsProfit; } } } bool ExecutePendingCloseOrders() { OrderCollection* pendingCloseOrders = _wallet.GetPendingCloseOrders(); int ordersToCloseCount = pendingCloseOrders.Count(); if (ordersToCloseCount == 0 ) { return true ; } if (_wallet.AreOrdersBeingOpened()) { return true ; } int ordersCloseSuccessCount = 0 ; for ( int i = ordersToCloseCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Order* pendingCloseOrder = pendingCloseOrders.Get(i); if (pendingCloseOrder.IsAwaitingDealExecution) { ordersCloseSuccessCount++; continue ; } bool success; if (AccountMarginMode == ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING ) { Order* reversedOrder = new Order(pendingCloseOrder, false ); reversedOrder.Type = pendingCloseOrder.Type == ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? ORDER_TYPE_SELL : ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; success = OrderRepository::OpenOrder(reversedOrder); if (success) { pendingCloseOrder.Ticket = reversedOrder.Ticket; } delete (reversedOrder); } else { success = OrderRepository::ClosePosition(pendingCloseOrder); } if (success) { ordersCloseSuccessCount++; } } return ordersCloseSuccessCount == ordersToCloseCount; } bool ExecutePendingOpenOrders() { OrderCollection* pendingOpenOrders = _wallet.GetPendingOpenOrders(); int ordersToOpenCount = pendingOpenOrders.Count(); if (ordersToOpenCount == 0 ) { return true ; } int ordersOpenSuccessCount = 0 ; for ( int i = ordersToOpenCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Order* order = pendingOpenOrders.Get(i); if (order.IsAwaitingDealExecution) { ordersOpenSuccessCount++; continue ; } bool isTradeContextFree = false ; double StartWaitingTime = GetTickCount (); while ( true ) { if ( MQL5InfoInteger ( MQL5_TRADE_ALLOWED )) { isTradeContextFree = true ; break ; } int MaxWaiting_sec = 10 ; if ( IsStopped ()) { HandleErrors( "The expert was stopped by a user action." ); break ; } if ( GetTickCount () - StartWaitingTime > MaxWaiting_sec * 1000 ) { HandleErrors( StringFormat ( "The (%d seconds) waiting time exceeded. Trade not allowed: EA disabled, market closed or trade context still not free." , MaxWaiting_sec)); break ; } Sleep ( 100 ); } if (!isTradeContextFree) { if (!_wallet.CancelPendingOpenOrder(order)) { HandleErrors( "Failed to cancel an order (because it couldn't open). Please see the Journal and Expert tab in Metatrader for more information." ); } continue ; } bool success = OrderRepository::OpenOrder(order); if (success) { ordersOpenSuccessCount++; } else { if (!_wallet.CancelPendingOpenOrder(order)) { HandleErrors( "Failed to cancel an order (because it couldn't open). Please see the Journal and Expert tab in Metatrader for more information." ); } } } return ordersOpenSuccessCount == ordersToOpenCount; } };

在此，我们通过定义交易行为和EA的主逻辑来实现核心架构的搭建。我们创建了 “TradeAction” 枚举来对交易操作进行分类，其中包括 “UnknownAction” (0)、“OpenBuyAction” (1)、“OpenSellAction” (2)、“CloseBuyAction” (3) 和 “CloseSellAction” (4)，这为交易管理提供了一个清晰的框架。我们稍后会用到它。接着，我们定义了 “ITrader” 接口，其中包含 “HandleTick”、“Init” 和 “GetWallet” 方法，以规范 EA 的功能，并声明了一个 “ITrader” 类型的全局指针 “_ea”，用于存储 EA 实例。

我们实现了继承自 “ITrader” 的 “EA” 类，其私有变量包括用于跟踪初始 tick 的 “_firstTick” 和用于管理 “Wallet” 实例的 “_wallet”。“EA” 构造函数将 “_firstTick” 初始化为 true，创建一个新的 “Wallet” 实例，并通过 “SetLastClosedOrdersByTimeframe” 方法结合 “DisplayOrderDuringTimeframe” 参数来设置其时间框架。“~EA” 析构函数负责清理 “_wallet”。“Init” 方法利用 MQLInfoInteger 设置 “IsDemoLiveOrVisualMode”，通过 “MarketInfo_LibFunc” 赋值 “UnitsOneLot”，并调用 “_wallet.LoadOrdersFromBroker”。

“HandleTick” 方法通过以下步骤管理 tick：调用 “SyncOrders”（测试器模式下除外）；若 “AllowManualTPSLChanges” 为 true，则调用 “SyncManualTPSLChanges”；更新 “AskFunc” 和 “BidFunc”；以及调用 “UpdateOrders” 和 “_wallet.HandleTick”。除非 “StopEA” 为 true，否则它会执行 “ExecutePendingCloseOrders” 和 “ExecutePendingOpenOrders”，并在需要时通过 “HandleErrors” 记录错误，最后清除 “_firstTick” 标志。

私有方法包括：使用 “OrderRepository::GetOpenOrders” 同步订单的 “SyncOrders”；通过 ObjectFind 和 ObjectGetDouble 更新手动止盈/止损的 “SyncManualTPSLChanges”；利用 “CalculateProfitPips” 刷新盈利指标的 “UpdateOrders”；使用 “OrderRepository::ClosePosition” 或针对净头寸使用 “OpenOrder” 来平仓的 “ExecutePendingCloseOrders”；以及通过 “OrderRepository::OpenOrder” 开仓的 “ExecutePendingOpenOrders”，同时确保通过 “MQL5InfoInteger” 检查交易上下文并处理取消操作。现在，我们可以在 OnInit 事件处理函数中调用它了。

void SetupChart() { ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_FOREGROUND , 0 , false ); } int OnInit () { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND , clrWhite ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR , clrRed ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL , clrGreen ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_ASK , clrDarkRed ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_BID , clrDarkGreen ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN , clrRed ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP , clrGreen ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_GRID , clrLightGray ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND , clrBlack ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_LAST , clrBlack ); OrderFillingType = GetFillingType(); if (( int )OrderFillingType == - 1 ) { HandleErrors( "Unsupported filling type " + IntegerToString (( int )OrderFillingType)); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } GetExecutionType(); AccountMarginMode = GetAccountMarginMode(); SetPipPoint(); if (PipPoint == 0 ) { HandleErrors( "Couldn't find correct pip/point for symbol." ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } AskFunc = new AskFunction(); AskFunc.Init(); BidFunc = new BidFunction(); BidFunc.Init(); OrderInfoComment = "" ; _ea = new EA(); _ea.Init(); SetupChart(); hd_iMA_SMA8 = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_M30 , iMA_SMA8_ma_period, iMA_SMA8_ma_shift, MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (hd_iMA_SMA8 < 0 ) { HandleErrors( StringFormat ( "Could not find indicator 'iMA'. Error: %d" , GetLastError ())); return - 1 ; } hd_iMA_EMA200 = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_M1 , iMA_EMA200_ma_period, iMA_EMA200_ma_shift, MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (hd_iMA_EMA200 < 0 ) { HandleErrors( StringFormat ( "Could not find indicator 'iMA'. Error: %d" , GetLastError ())); return - 1 ; } hd_iRSI_RSI = iRSI ( NULL , PERIOD_M1 , iRSI_RSI_ma_period, PRICE_CLOSE ); if (hd_iRSI_RSI < 0 ) { HandleErrors( StringFormat ( "Could not find indicator 'iRSI'. Error: %d" , GetLastError ())); return - 1 ; } hd_iEnvelopes_ENV_LOW = iEnvelopes ( NULL , PERIOD_M1 , iEnvelopes_ENV_LOW_ma_period, iEnvelopes_ENV_LOW_ma_shift, MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE , iEnvelopes_ENV_LOW_deviation); if (hd_iEnvelopes_ENV_LOW < 0 ) { HandleErrors( StringFormat ( "Could not find indicator 'iEnvelopes'. Error: %d" , GetLastError ())); return - 1 ; } hd_iEnvelopes_ENV_UPPER = iEnvelopes ( NULL , PERIOD_M1 , iEnvelopes_ENV_UPPER_ma_period, iEnvelopes_ENV_UPPER_ma_shift, MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE , iEnvelopes_ENV_UPPER_deviation); if (hd_iEnvelopes_ENV_UPPER < 0 ) { HandleErrors( StringFormat ( "Could not find indicator 'iEnvelopes'. Error: %d" , GetLastError ())); return - 1 ; } hd_iMA_SMA_4 = iMA ( NULL , PERIOD_M30 , iMA_SMA_4_ma_period, iMA_SMA_4_ma_shift, MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (hd_iMA_SMA_4 < 0 ) { HandleErrors( StringFormat ( "Could not find indicator 'iMA'. Error: %d" , GetLastError ())); return - 1 ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void HandleErrors( string errorMessage) { Print (errorMessage); if (Error != NULL || errorMessage == ErrorPreviousQuote) { return ; } if (AlertOnError) Alert (errorMessage); if (NotificationOnError) SendNotification ( StringFormat ( "Error by EA (%d) %s" , MagicNumber, errorMessage)); if (EmailOnError) SendMail ( StringFormat ( "Error by EA (%d)" , MagicNumber), errorMessage); Error = errorMessage; ErrorPreviousQuote = Error; }

初始化时，我们定义了 “SetupChart” 函数，通过 ChartSetInteger 函数将 CHART_FOREGROUND 设置为 false，以确保图表背景优先显示，从而提升图像的清晰度。我们实现了 OnInit 函数来初始化 EA，首先通过 “ChartSetInteger” 自定义图表颜色：将 “CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND” 设为白色、CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR 设为红色、将 “CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL” 设为绿色、将 “CHART_COLOR_ASK” 设为深红色、将 “CHART_COLOR_BID” 设为深绿色等，以进行区分。

我们调用 “GetFillingType” 来设置 “OrderFillingType”，若无效则返回 INIT_FAILED；同时调用 “GetExecutionType” 和 “GetAccountMarginMode” 来配置交易模式。“SetPipPoint” 函数用于设置 “PipPoint”，并进行失败检查；然后我们实例化 “AskFunc” 和 “BidFunc” 为 “AskFunction” 和 “BidFunction” 对象，并调用它们的 “Init” 方法。

我们创建 “EA” 类的实例 “_ea”，用 “Init” 方法初始化，并调用 “SetupChart”。我们使用 “iMA” 函数初始化指标句柄：“hd_iMA_SMA8”（M30，14周期简单移动平均线）、“hd_iMA_EMA200”（M1，200周期指数移动平均线）、“hd_iMA_SMA_4”（M30，9周期简单移动平均线）；使用 “iRSI” 初始化 “hd_iRSI_RSI”（M1，8周期）；使用 “iEnvelopes” 初始化 “hd_iEnvelopes_ENV_LOW”（M1，95周期，1.4%偏差）和 “hd_iEnvelopes_ENV_UPPER”（M1，150周期，0.1%偏差）。若失败则返回 -1 并调用 “HandleErrors”。

我们定义了 “HandleErrors” 函数，通过 Print 记录错误，使用 “Error” 和 “ErrorPreviousQuote” 跳过重复错误，并根据 “AlertOnError”、“NotificationOnError” 和 “EmailOnError” 的设置，通过 “Alert”、“SendNotification” 或 “SendMail” 发送通知，然后更新 “Error” 和 “ErrorPreviousQuote”。此设置确保程序已准备好处理核心逻辑。当我们运行程序时，会得到以下输入结果。

从图中可以看出，用户可以设置输入参数。当我们运行程序时，会得到以下结果。

从图中可以看出，我们已成功初始化程序，已准备好接受订单。至此，我们已经定义了初始化程序的核心基础架构。剩下的就是回测程序以确保其正确启动，这部分将在下一节讨论。





回测

我们将其编译成一个 GIF 文件，如下所示，以展示程序的初始化情况。





结论

综上所述，我们已在MQL5中成功为自动化包络线趋势反弹剥头皮策略打下了坚实基础，构建了一个稳定可靠的智能交易系统架构和信号生成框架。我们配置了基本组件，包括指标初始化、订单管理类和错误处理，以支持精确的剥头皮操作。这为后续实现交易执行和动态管理打好了基础，使我们离一个完全自动化的交易程序更近了一步。敬请期待。