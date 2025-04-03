Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 13): Building a Head and Shoulders Trading Algorithm

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 12), we implemented the Mitigation Order Blocks (MOB) Strategy in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) to leverage institutional price zones for trading. Now, in Part 13, we shift our focus to building a Head and Shoulders trading algorithm, automating a classic reversal pattern to capture market turns with precision. We will cover the following topics:

By the end of this article, you’ll have a fully functional Expert Advisor ready to trade the Head and Shoulders pattern—let’s dive in!





Understanding the Head and Shoulders Pattern Architecture

The Head and Shoulders pattern is a classic chart formation widely recognized in technical analysis for predicting trend reversals, appearing in both standard (bearish) and inverse (bullish) variations, each defined by a unique sequence of price peaks or troughs. In the standard pattern, in our program, an uptrend will give way to three peaks: the left shoulder will establish a high, the head will tower distinctly higher as the trend’s climax (surpassing both shoulders significantly), and the right shoulder will form lower than the head yet close in height to the left, all tied together by a neckline linking the two troughs—once price breaks below this line, we’ll enter a bearish trade at the breakout, set a stop-loss above the right shoulder, and target a take-profit by projecting the head-to-neckline height downward as illustrated below.

For the inverse pattern, a downtrend will yield three troughs: a left shoulder will mark a low, a head will plunge notably deeper (below both shoulders), and a right shoulder will align near the left’s level, with a neckline across the peaks—price breaking above it will trigger a bullish entry, with a stop-loss below the right shoulder and a take-profit extending upward by the neckline-to-head distance, all built on the head’s standout height and the shoulders’ near symmetry as our guiding rules. Here is its visualization.

As for the risk management, we will integrate an optional trailing stop feature to lock in profits maximizing gains. Let's go.





Implementation in MQL5

To create the program in MQL5, open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Indicators folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is made, in the coding environment, we will need to declare some global variables that we will use throughout the program.

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://youtube.com/@ForexAlgo-Trader?" #property version "1.00" #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> CTrade obj_Trade; input int LookbackBars = 50 ; input double ThresholdPoints = 70.0 ; input double ShoulderTolerancePoints = 15.0 ; input double TroughTolerancePoints = 30.0 ; input double BufferPoints = 10.0 ; input double LotSize = 0.1 ; input ulong MagicNumber = 123456 ; input int MaxBarRange = 30 ; input int MinBarRange = 5 ; input double BarRangeMultiplier = 2.0 ; input int ValidationBars = 3 ; input double PriceTolerance = 5.0 ; input double RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier = 1.5 ; input int MaxTradedPatterns = 20 ; input bool UseTrailingStop = false ; input int MinTrailPoints = 50 ; input int TrailingPoints = 30 ;

Here, we start with "#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>" and a "CTrade" object, "obj_Trade", to include extra trading files for trade management. We set inputs like "LookbackBars" (default 50) for historical analysis, "ThresholdPoints" (default 70.0) for reversal confirmation, and "ShoulderTolerancePoints" (default 15.0) and "TroughTolerancePoints" (default 30.0) for symmetry. The rest of the inputs are self-explanatory. We have added detailed comments for ease of understanding. Next, we need to define some structures we will use to find the patterns and manage the considered trades.

struct Extremum { int bar; datetime time; double price; bool isPeak; }; struct TradedPattern { datetime leftShoulderTime; double leftShoulderPrice; };

We set up two key structures using struct keyword to drive our Head and Shoulders trading algorithm: "Extremum" will store peaks and troughs with "bar" (index), "time" (timestamp), "price" (value), and "isPeak" (true for peaks, false for troughs) to pinpoint pattern components, while "TradedPattern" will track executed trades using "leftShoulderTime" and "leftShoulderPrice" to prevent duplicates. To ensure we trade once per bar and keep track of the running trades, we declare a variable and an array as follows.

static datetime lastBarTime = 0 ; TradedPattern tradedPatterns[];

With that, we are all set. However, since we will need to display the pattern on the chart, we will need to get the chart architecture and bar components to ensure it adapts to the pattern requirements.

int chart_width = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int chart_height = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); int chart_scale = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE ); int chart_first_vis_bar = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR ); int chart_vis_bars = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_VISIBLE_BARS ); double chart_prcmin = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MIN , 0 ); double chart_prcmax = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MAX , 0 ); int BarWidth( int scale) { return ( int ) pow ( 2 , scale); } int ShiftToX( int shift) { return (chart_first_vis_bar - shift) * BarWidth(chart_scale) - 1 ; } int PriceToY( double price) { if (chart_prcmax - chart_prcmin == 0.0 ) return 0 ; return ( int ) round (chart_height * (chart_prcmax - price) / (chart_prcmax - chart_prcmin) - 1 ); }

We prepare and equip the program with visualization by defining variables like "chart_width" and "chart_height" using the ChartGetInteger function for chart dimensions, "chart_scale" for zoom, "chart_first_vis_bar" and "chart_vis_bars" for bar details, and "chart_prcmin" and "chart_prcmax" via ChartGetDouble for price range. We use the "BarWidth" function with pow to calculate bar spacing from "chart_scale", the "ShiftToX" function to convert bar indices to x-coordinates using "chart_first_vis_bar" and "chart_scale", and the "PriceToY" function with round to map prices to y-coordinates based on "chart_height", "chart_prcmax", and "chart_prcmin", enabling precise pattern display. We are now fully set. We can proceed to initialize the program in the OnInit event handler.

int OnInit () { obj_Trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber); ArrayResize (tradedPatterns, 0 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

In the OnInit, we use the "SetExpertMagicNumber" method on the "obj_Trade" object to assign "MagicNumber" as the unique identifier for all trades, ensuring our program’s positions are distinguishable, and call the ArrayResize function to set the "tradedPatterns" array to zero sizes, clearing any prior data for a fresh start. We then conclude by returning INIT_SUCCEEDED to confirm the successful setup, preparing the Expert Advisor to detect and trade the pattern effectively. We can now move on to the OnTick event handler and make sure we do analysis once per bar.

void OnTick () { datetime currentBarTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ); if (currentBarTime == lastBarTime) return ; lastBarTime = currentBarTime; chart_width = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); chart_height = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); chart_scale = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE ); chart_first_vis_bar = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR ); chart_vis_bars = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_VISIBLE_BARS ); chart_prcmin = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MIN , 0 ); chart_prcmax = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MAX , 0 ); if ( PositionsTotal () > 0 ) return ; }

In the OnTick event handler, which activates on each price update to monitor and respond to market changes, we use the iTime function to fetch "currentBarTime" for the latest bar and compare it with "lastBarTime" to avoid reprocessing, updating "lastBarTime" only for new bars; then, we refresh chart visuals by calling ChartGetInteger to update "chart_width", "chart_height", "chart_scale", "chart_first_vis_bar", and "chart_vis_bars", and ChartGetDouble for "chart_prcmin" and "chart_prcmax". We also employ the PositionsTotal function to check for open trades, exiting early if any exist to prevent overlapping positions, setting the stage for pattern detection and trading. We can then define a function to find the extremum points or the key pattern points.

void FindExtrema(Extremum &extrema[], int lookback) { ArrayFree (extrema); int bars = Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ); if (lookback >= bars) lookback = bars - 1 ; double highs[], lows[]; ArraySetAsSeries (highs, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (lows, true ); CopyHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 , lookback + 1 , highs); CopyLow ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 , lookback + 1 , lows); bool isUpTrend = highs[lookback] < highs[lookback - 1 ]; double lastHigh = highs[lookback]; double lastLow = lows[lookback]; int lastExtremumBar = lookback; for ( int i = lookback - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (isUpTrend) { if (highs[i] > lastHigh) { lastHigh = highs[i]; lastExtremumBar = i; } else if (lows[i] < lastHigh - ThresholdPoints * _Point ) { int size = ArraySize (extrema); ArrayResize (extrema, size + 1 ); extrema[size].bar = lastExtremumBar; extrema[size].time = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , lastExtremumBar); extrema[size].price = lastHigh; extrema[size].isPeak = true ; isUpTrend = false ; lastLow = lows[i]; lastExtremumBar = i; } } else { if (lows[i] < lastLow) { lastLow = lows[i]; lastExtremumBar = i; } else if (highs[i] > lastLow + ThresholdPoints * _Point ) { int size = ArraySize (extrema); ArrayResize (extrema, size + 1 ); extrema[size].bar = lastExtremumBar; extrema[size].time = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , lastExtremumBar); extrema[size].price = lastLow; extrema[size].isPeak = false ; isUpTrend = true ; lastHigh = highs[i]; lastExtremumBar = i; } } } }

Here, we pinpoint the peaks and troughs that define our head and shoulders pattern by implementing the "FindExtrema" function, which analyzes the last "lookback" bars to build an "extrema" array of critical price points. We begin by resetting the "extrema" array with the ArrayFree function to ensure a clean slate, then use the "Bars" function to fetch the total available bars and cap "lookback" if it exceeds this limit, guaranteeing we stay within the chart’s data range. Next, we prepare "highs" and "lows" arrays to hold price data, setting them as time series with the ArraySetAsSeries function (newest first), and populate them using CopyHigh and CopyLow to extract high and low prices over "lookback + 1" bars.

In a loop from oldest to newest bar, we determine the trend with "isUpTrend" based on initial price movement, then track "lastHigh" or "lastLow" and their "lastExtremumBar"; when a reversal exceeds "ThresholdPoints", we expand "extrema" with the ArrayResize function, store details like "bar", "time" (via "iTime"), "price", and "isPeak" (true for peaks, false for troughs), and switch the trend, enabling precise pattern identification. We can now take the identified price levels and store them for further use.

Extremum extrema[]; FindExtrema(extrema, LookbackBars);

Here, we declare an "extrema" array of type "Extremum" to hold identified peaks and troughs, which will store the pattern’s shoulders and head. We then call the "FindExtrema" function, passing "extrema" and "LookbackBars" as arguments, to scan the last "LookbackBars" bars and populate the array with key extrema, laying the groundwork for pattern recognition and subsequent trading decisions. When we print the array values using the ArrayPrint function, we have something that depicts the below structure.

This confirms we have the necessary data points. So we can proceed to identifying the pattern components. To make the code modularized, we employ functions.

bool DetectHeadAndShoulders(Extremum &extrema[], int &leftShoulderIdx, int &headIdx, int &rightShoulderIdx, int &necklineStartIdx, int &necklineEndIdx) { int size = ArraySize (extrema); if (size < 6 ) return false ; for ( int i = size - 6 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (!extrema[i].isPeak && extrema[i+ 1 ].isPeak && !extrema[i+ 2 ].isPeak && extrema[i+ 3 ].isPeak && !extrema[i+ 4 ].isPeak && extrema[i+ 5 ].isPeak) { double leftShoulder = extrema[i+ 1 ].price; double head = extrema[i+ 3 ].price; double rightShoulder = extrema[i+ 5 ].price; double trough1 = extrema[i+ 2 ].price; double trough2 = extrema[i+ 4 ].price; bool isHeadHighest = true ; for ( int j = MathMax ( 0 , i - 5 ); j < MathMin (size, i + 10 ); j++) { if (extrema[j].isPeak && extrema[j].price > head && j != i + 3 ) { isHeadHighest = false ; break ; } } int lsBar = extrema[i+ 1 ].bar; int headBar = extrema[i+ 3 ].bar; int rsBar = extrema[i+ 5 ].bar; int lsToHead = lsBar - headBar; int headToRs = headBar - rsBar; if (lsToHead < MinBarRange || lsToHead > MaxBarRange || headToRs < MinBarRange || headToRs > MaxBarRange) continue ; int minRange = MathMin (lsToHead, headToRs); if (lsToHead > minRange * BarRangeMultiplier || headToRs > minRange * BarRangeMultiplier) continue ; bool rsValid = false ; int rsBarIndex = extrema[i+ 5 ].bar; for ( int j = rsBarIndex - 1 ; j >= MathMax ( 0 , rsBarIndex - ValidationBars); j--) { if ( iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , j) < rightShoulder - ThresholdPoints * _Point ) { rsValid = true ; break ; } } if (!rsValid) continue ; if (isHeadHighest && head > leftShoulder && head > rightShoulder && MathAbs (leftShoulder - rightShoulder) < ShoulderTolerancePoints * _Point && MathAbs (trough1 - trough2) < TroughTolerancePoints * _Point ) { leftShoulderIdx = i + 1 ; headIdx = i + 3 ; rightShoulderIdx = i + 5 ; necklineStartIdx = i + 2 ; necklineEndIdx = i + 4 ; Print ( "Bar Ranges: LS to Head = " , lsToHead, ", Head to RS = " , headToRs); return true ; } } } return false ; }

Here, we spot the standard pattern through the "DetectHeadAndShoulders" function, which examines the "extrema" array to find a valid sequence of six points: a trough, a peak (left shoulder), a trough, a peak (head), a trough, and a peak (right shoulder), requiring at least six entries as checked by the ArraySize function. We loop through "extrema" starting at "size - 6", verifying the pattern’s alternating peak-trough structure, then extract prices for "leftShoulder", "head", "rightShoulder", and neckline troughs ("trough1", "trough2"); a nested loop ensures the head is the highest peak within a range using the MathMax and MathMin functions, while bar distances between points are constrained by "MinBarRange" and "MaxBarRange" and uniformity by "BarRangeMultiplier".

We confirm the right shoulder breakout by checking the iLow function against "ThresholdPoints" over "ValidationBars", and if the head exceeds both shoulders and tolerances ("ShoulderTolerancePoints", "TroughTolerancePoints") are met, we assign indices like "leftShoulderIdx", "headIdx", and "necklineStartIdx", log bar ranges with the Print function for debugging, and return true to signal a detected pattern, otherwise returning false. We use the same logic to find the inversed pattern.

bool DetectInverseHeadAndShoulders(Extremum &extrema[], int &leftShoulderIdx, int &headIdx, int &rightShoulderIdx, int &necklineStartIdx, int &necklineEndIdx) { int size = ArraySize (extrema); if (size < 6 ) return false ; for ( int i = size - 6 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (extrema[i].isPeak && !extrema[i+ 1 ].isPeak && extrema[i+ 2 ].isPeak && !extrema[i+ 3 ].isPeak && extrema[i+ 4 ].isPeak && !extrema[i+ 5 ].isPeak) { double leftShoulder = extrema[i+ 1 ].price; double head = extrema[i+ 3 ].price; double rightShoulder = extrema[i+ 5 ].price; double peak1 = extrema[i+ 2 ].price; double peak2 = extrema[i+ 4 ].price; bool isHeadLowest = true ; int headBar = extrema[i+ 3 ].bar; for ( int j = MathMax ( 0 , headBar - 5 ); j <= MathMin ( Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ) - 1 , headBar + 5 ); j++) { if ( iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , j) < head) { isHeadLowest = false ; break ; } } int lsBar = extrema[i+ 1 ].bar; int rsBar = extrema[i+ 5 ].bar; int lsToHead = lsBar - headBar; int headToRs = headBar - rsBar; if (lsToHead < MinBarRange || lsToHead > MaxBarRange || headToRs < MinBarRange || headToRs > MaxBarRange) continue ; int minRange = MathMin (lsToHead, headToRs); if (lsToHead > minRange * BarRangeMultiplier || headToRs > minRange * BarRangeMultiplier) continue ; bool rsValid = false ; int rsBarIndex = extrema[i+ 5 ].bar; for ( int j = rsBarIndex - 1 ; j >= MathMax ( 0 , rsBarIndex - ValidationBars); j--) { if ( iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , j) > rightShoulder + ThresholdPoints * _Point ) { rsValid = true ; break ; } } if (!rsValid) continue ; if (isHeadLowest && head < leftShoulder && head < rightShoulder && MathAbs (leftShoulder - rightShoulder) < ShoulderTolerancePoints * _Point && MathAbs (peak1 - peak2) < TroughTolerancePoints * _Point ) { leftShoulderIdx = i + 1 ; headIdx = i + 3 ; rightShoulderIdx = i + 5 ; necklineStartIdx = i + 2 ; necklineEndIdx = i + 4 ; Print ( "Bar Ranges: LS to Head = " , lsToHead, ", Head to RS = " , headToRs); return true ; } } } return false ; }

We define the "DetectInverseHeadAndShoulders" function to identify the inverse pattern, which sifts through the "extrema" array to locate a sequence of six points—peak, trough (left shoulder), peak, trough (head), peak, trough (right shoulder)—needing at least six entries as verified by the ArraySize function. We iterate from "size - 6" downward, confirming the pattern’s peak-trough alternation, then pull prices for "leftShoulder", "head", "rightShoulder", and neckline peaks ("peak1", "peak2"); a nested loop checks if the head is the lowest trough within a five-bar range around "headBar" using the MathMax, MathMin, and iLow functions, while "Bars" ensures we stay within chart limits.

We enforce bar spacing with "MinBarRange" and "MaxBarRange", calculate uniformity with the MathMin function and "BarRangeMultiplier", and validate the right shoulder breakout using the iHigh function against "ThresholdPoints" over "ValidationBars"; if "head" is below both shoulders and tolerances ("ShoulderTolerancePoints", "TroughTolerancePoints") are satisfied, we set indices like "leftShoulderIdx" and "necklineStartIdx", log ranges, and return true, otherwise returning false. With these 2 functions now, we can proceed to identify the patterns as below.

int leftShoulderIdx, headIdx, rightShoulderIdx, necklineStartIdx, necklineEndIdx; if (DetectHeadAndShoulders(extrema, leftShoulderIdx, headIdx, rightShoulderIdx, necklineStartIdx, necklineEndIdx)) { double closePrice = iClose ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); double necklinePrice = extrema[necklineEndIdx].price; if (closePrice < necklinePrice) { datetime lsTime = extrema[leftShoulderIdx].time; double lsPrice = extrema[leftShoulderIdx].price; } }

Here, we advance by declaring variables "leftShoulderIdx", "headIdx", "rightShoulderIdx", "necklineStartIdx", and "necklineEndIdx" to store indices of the pattern’s components, then use the "DetectHeadAndShoulders" function to check the "extrema" array for a standard pattern, passing these indices as references. If detected, we retrieve "closePrice" with the iClose function for the previous bar and "necklinePrice" from "extrema[necklineEndIdx].price", triggering a sell signal if "closePrice" dips below "necklinePrice"; we then extract "lsTime" and "lsPrice" from "extrema[leftShoulderIdx]" to prepare for trade execution based on the left shoulder’s position. At this point, we need to make sure that the pattern is not traded. We define a function to do the check.

bool IsPatternTraded( datetime lsTime, double lsPrice) { int size = ArraySize (tradedPatterns); for ( int i = 0 ; i < size; i++) { if (tradedPatterns[i].leftShoulderTime == lsTime && MathAbs (tradedPatterns[i].leftShoulderPrice - lsPrice) < PriceTolerance * _Point ) { Print ( "Pattern already traded: Left Shoulder Time " , TimeToString (lsTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (lsPrice, _Digits )); return true ; } } return false ; }

Here, we ensure our program avoids duplicate trades by implementing the "IsPatternTraded" function, which checks if a pattern, identified by "lsTime" and "lsPrice", already exists in the "tradedPatterns" array. We use the ArraySize function to get the array’s "size", then loop through it, comparing each entry’s "leftShoulderTime" with "lsTime" and "leftShoulderPrice" with "lsPrice" within a "PriceTolerance" range via the MathAbs function; if a match is found, we log it with the Print function, including TimeToString and DoubleToString for readability, and return true, otherwise returning false to allow a new trade. We then call the function to do the check and proceed if none is found.

if (IsPatternTraded(lsTime, lsPrice)) return ; datetime breakoutTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); int lsBar = extrema[leftShoulderIdx].bar; int headBar = extrema[headIdx].bar; int rsBar = extrema[rightShoulderIdx].bar; int necklineStartBar = extrema[necklineStartIdx].bar; int necklineEndBar = extrema[necklineEndIdx].bar; int breakoutBar = 1 ; int lsToHead = lsBar - headBar; int headToRs = headBar - rsBar; int rsToBreakout = rsBar - breakoutBar; int lsToNeckStart = lsBar - necklineStartBar; double avgPatternRange = (lsToHead + headToRs) / 2.0 ; if (rsToBreakout > avgPatternRange * RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier) { Print ( "Pattern rejected: Right Shoulder to Breakout (" , rsToBreakout, ") exceeds " , RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier, "x average range (" , avgPatternRange, ")" ); return ; } double necklineStartPrice = extrema[necklineStartIdx].price; double necklineEndPrice = extrema[necklineEndIdx].price; datetime necklineStartTime = extrema[necklineStartIdx].time; datetime necklineEndTime = extrema[necklineEndIdx].time; int barDiff = necklineStartBar - necklineEndBar; double slope = (necklineEndPrice - necklineStartPrice) / barDiff; double breakoutNecklinePrice = necklineStartPrice + slope * (necklineStartBar - breakoutBar); int extendedBar = necklineStartBar; datetime extendedNecklineStartTime = necklineStartTime; double extendedNecklineStartPrice = necklineStartPrice; bool foundCrossing = false ; for ( int i = necklineStartBar + 1 ; i < Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ); i++) { double checkPrice = necklineStartPrice - slope * (i - necklineStartBar); if (NecklineCrossesBar(checkPrice, i)) { int distance = i - necklineStartBar; if (distance <= avgPatternRange * RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier) { extendedBar = i; extendedNecklineStartTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , i); extendedNecklineStartPrice = checkPrice; foundCrossing = true ; Print ( "Neckline extended to first crossing bar within uniformity: Bar " , extendedBar); break ; } else { Print ( "Crossing bar " , i, " exceeds uniformity (" , distance, " > " , avgPatternRange * RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier, ")" ); break ; } } } if (!foundCrossing) { int barsToExtend = 2 * lsToNeckStart; extendedBar = necklineStartBar + barsToExtend; if (extendedBar >= Bars ( _Symbol , _Period )) extendedBar = Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ) - 1 ; extendedNecklineStartTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , extendedBar); extendedNecklineStartPrice = necklineStartPrice - slope * (extendedBar - necklineStartBar); Print ( "Neckline extended to fallback (2x LS to Neckline Start): Bar " , extendedBar, " (no crossing within uniformity)" ); } Print ( "Standard Head and Shoulders Detected:" ); Print ( "Left Shoulder: Bar " , lsBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (lsTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (lsPrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Head: Bar " , headBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (extrema[headIdx].time), ", Price " , DoubleToString (extrema[headIdx].price, _Digits )); Print ( "Right Shoulder: Bar " , rsBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time), ", Price " , DoubleToString (extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, _Digits )); Print ( "Neckline Start: Bar " , necklineStartBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (necklineStartTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (necklineStartPrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Neckline End: Bar " , necklineEndBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (necklineEndTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (necklineEndPrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Close Price: " , DoubleToString (closePrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Breakout Time: " , TimeToString (breakoutTime)); Print ( "Neckline Price at Breakout: " , DoubleToString (breakoutNecklinePrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Extended Neckline Start: Bar " , extendedBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (extendedNecklineStartTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (extendedNecklineStartPrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Bar Ranges: LS to Head = " , lsToHead, ", Head to RS = " , headToRs, ", RS to Breakout = " , rsToBreakout, ", LS to Neckline Start = " , lsToNeckStart);

Here, we enhance the pattern detection by validating a detected standard pattern and setting up a sell trade, beginning with the "IsPatternTraded" function to check if "lsTime" and "lsPrice" match a prior trade in "tradedPatterns", exiting if true to avoid duplicates. We then use the iTime function to assign "breakoutTime" as the previous bar’s timestamp and retrieve bar indices like "lsBar", "headBar", "rsBar", "necklineStartBar", and "necklineEndBar" from "extrema", calculating ranges such as "lsToHead", "headToRs", and "rsToBreakout"; if "rsToBreakout" exceeds "avgPatternRange" times "RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier", we reject the pattern and log it with the Print function.

Next, we determine the neckline’s "slope" using "necklineStartPrice" and "necklineEndPrice" over "barDiff", compute "breakoutNecklinePrice", and extend the neckline backward with a loop, using the "NecklineCrossesBar" function to find a crossing within "avgPatternRange * RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier", updating "extendedBar", "extendedNecklineStartTime" (via "iTime"), and "extendedNecklineStartPrice"; if no crossing fits, we fall back to "2 * lsToNeckStart", capping at "Bars" total, and log all details—bar indices, prices, and ranges—with the Print, TimeToString, and DoubleToString functions for thorough documentation. The custom function's code snippet is as below.

bool NecklineCrossesBar( double necklinePrice, int barIndex) { double high = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , barIndex); double low = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , barIndex); return (necklinePrice >= low && necklinePrice <= high); }

The function checks if the "necklinePrice" intersects a bar’s price range at "barIndex" to ensure accurate neckline extension. We use the iHigh function to fetch the bar’s "high" price and the "iLow" function to get its "low" price, then return true if "necklinePrice" falls between "low" and "high", confirming the neckline crosses the bar’s range for pattern validation. If there is a validation of the pattern, we visualize it on the chart. We will need functions to draw and label it.

void DrawTrendLine( string name, datetime timeStart, double priceStart, datetime timeEnd, double priceEnd, color lineColor, int width, int style) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TREND , 0 , timeStart, priceStart, timeEnd, priceEnd)) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , lineColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_STYLE , style); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_BACK , true ); ChartRedraw (); } else { Print ( "Failed to create line: " , name, ". Error: " , GetLastError ()); } } void DrawTriangle( string name, datetime time1, double price1, datetime time2, double price2, datetime time3, double price3, color fillColor) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TRIANGLE , 0 , time1, price1, time2, price2, time3, price3)) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , fillColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_SOLID ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FILL , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_BACK , true ); ChartRedraw (); } else { Print ( "Failed to create triangle: " , name, ". Error: " , GetLastError ()); } } void DrawText( string name, datetime time, double price, string text, color textColor, bool above, double angle = 0 ) { int chartscale = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE ); int dynamicFontSize = 5 + int (chartscale * 1.5 ); double priceOffset = (above ? 10 : - 10 ) * _Point ; if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , time, price + priceOffset)) { ObjectSetString ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , textColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , dynamicFontSize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_CENTER ); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_ANGLE , angle); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ChartRedraw (); Print ( "Text created: " , name, ", Angle: " , DoubleToString (angle, 2 )); } else { Print ( "Failed to create text: " , name, ". Error: " , GetLastError ()); } }

Here, we enrich the program with visualization tools to highlight the pattern on the chart, starting with the "DrawTrendLine" function, which uses the ObjectCreate function to plot a line from "timeStart" and "priceStart" to "timeEnd" and "priceEnd", setting properties like "lineColor", "style", and "width" via ObjectSetInteger, drawing it behind bars with OBJPROP_BACK, and refreshing the display with the ChartRedraw function, logging failures with "Print" and GetLastError if needed.

We then implement the "DrawTriangle" function to shade the pattern’s structure, calling the "ObjectCreate" function with three points ("time1", "price1", etc.), applying "fillColor" and a solid border using ObjectSetInteger, filling it with OBJPROP_FILL, placing it behind the chart, and updating the view with ChartRedraw, again logging errors with "Print" if creation fails.

Finally, we add the "DrawText" function to label key points, using the ChartGetInteger function to adjust "dynamicFontSize" based on "chartscale", positioning text at "time" and "price" plus an offset via "ObjectCreate", customizing it with "ObjectSetString" for "text", "ObjectSetInteger" for "textColor" and "FONTSIZE", and "ObjectSetDouble" for "angle", drawing it in front with ChartRedraw, and confirming creation with "Print" and "DoubleToString" or noting errors. We now can call the functions to add the visibility feature, and the first thing we do is add the lines as follows.

string prefix = "HS_" + TimeToString (extrema[headIdx].time, TIME_MINUTES ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_LeftToNeckStart" , lsTime, lsPrice, necklineStartTime, necklineStartPrice, clrRed , 3 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_NeckStartToHead" , necklineStartTime, necklineStartPrice, extrema[headIdx].time, extrema[headIdx].price, clrRed , 3 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_HeadToNeckEnd" , extrema[headIdx].time, extrema[headIdx].price, necklineEndTime, necklineEndPrice, clrRed , 3 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_NeckEndToRight" , necklineEndTime, necklineEndPrice, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, clrRed , 3 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_Neckline" , extendedNecklineStartTime, extendedNecklineStartPrice, breakoutTime, breakoutNecklinePrice, clrBlue , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_RightToBreakout" , extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, breakoutTime, breakoutNecklinePrice, clrRed , 3 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_ExtendedToLeftShoulder" , extendedNecklineStartTime, extendedNecklineStartPrice, lsTime, lsPrice, clrRed , 3 , STYLE_SOLID );

Here, we visually map the standard pattern by creating a unique prefix based on the head’s timestamp using the TimeToString function and drawing trend lines with the "DrawTrendLine" function to connect the left shoulder to the neckline start, neckline start to the head, head to the neckline end, and neckline end to the right shoulder in red with a width of 3, while the neckline from its extended start to the breakout point uses blue with a width of 2, and additional lines link the right shoulder to the breakout and the extended neckline back to the left shoulder in red, all in solid style to display the pattern on the chart. Upon compilation, we have the following outcome.

To add the triangles, we use the "DrawTriangle" function. Technically, we construct it within the shoulders and the head.

DrawTriangle(prefix + "_LeftShoulderTriangle" , lsTime, lsPrice, necklineStartTime, necklineStartPrice, extendedNecklineStartTime, extendedNecklineStartPrice, clrLightCoral ); DrawTriangle(prefix + "_HeadTriangle" , extrema[headIdx].time, extrema[headIdx].price, necklineStartTime, necklineStartPrice, necklineEndTime, necklineEndPrice, clrLightCoral ); DrawTriangle(prefix + "_RightShoulderTriangle" , extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, necklineEndTime, necklineEndPrice, breakoutTime, breakoutNecklinePrice, clrLightCoral );

Here, we enhance the visualization by using the "DrawTriangle" function to shade key areas in light coral, forming a triangle for the left shoulder from the left shoulder point to the neckline start and extended neckline start, another for the head from the head point to the neckline start and end, and a third for the right shoulder from the right shoulder point to the neckline end and breakout point, highlighting the pattern’s structure on the chart. Upon compilation, we have the following outcome.

Finally, we need to add labels to the pattern to make it fully visually appealing and self-illustrative.

DrawText(prefix + "_LS_Label" , lsTime, lsPrice, "LS" , clrRed , true ); DrawText(prefix + "_Head_Label" , extrema[headIdx].time, extrema[headIdx].price, "HEAD" , clrRed , true ); DrawText(prefix + "_RS_Label" , extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, "RS" , clrRed , true ); datetime necklineMidTime = extendedNecklineStartTime + (breakoutTime - extendedNecklineStartTime) / 2 ; double necklineMidPrice = extendedNecklineStartPrice + slope * ( iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , extendedNecklineStartTime) - iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , necklineMidTime)); int x1 = ShiftToX( iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , extendedNecklineStartTime)); int y1 = PriceToY(extendedNecklineStartPrice); int x2 = ShiftToX( iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , breakoutTime)); int y2 = PriceToY(breakoutNecklinePrice); double pixelSlope = (y2 - y1) / ( double )(x2 - x1); double necklineAngle = - atan (pixelSlope) * 180 / M_PI ; Print ( "Pixel X1: " , x1, ", Y1: " , y1, ", X2: " , x2, ", Y2: " , y2, ", Pixel Slope: " , DoubleToString (pixelSlope, 4 ), ", Neckline Angle: " , DoubleToString (necklineAngle, 2 )); DrawText(prefix + "_Neckline_Label" , necklineMidTime, necklineMidPrice, "NECKLINE" , clrBlue , false , necklineAngle);

Finally, we annotate the pattern by using the "DrawText" function to place red "LS", "HEAD", and "RS" label above the left shoulder, head, and right shoulder points at their respective times and prices, enhancing chart readability. We then calculate the neckline’s midpoint by averaging "extendedNecklineStartTime" and "breakoutTime" for "necklineMidTime" and adjust "extendedNecklineStartPrice" with "slope" and bar differences via the iBarShift function for "necklineMidPrice"; to align the label, we convert times to x-pixels with the "ShiftToX" function and prices to y-pixels with the "PriceToY" function at the neckline’s start and breakout, compute a "pixelSlope", and derive "necklineAngle" in degrees using the atan function and "M_PI", logging these with the "Print" function and the DoubleToString function for verification.

We then draw a blue "NECKLINE" label at the midpoint with the "DrawText" function, positioned below and rotated to match "necklineAngle", ensuring the annotation follows the neckline’s tilt. Here is the outcome.

From the image, we can see that the pattern is fully visualized. We now need to detect its breakout, basically, the extended line, open a sell position, and modify the extension range to the breakout bar. Easy-peasy. We achieve that via the following logic.

double entryPrice = 0 ; double sl = extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price + BufferPoints * _Point ; double patternHeight = extrema[headIdx].price - necklinePrice; double tp = closePrice - patternHeight; if (sl > closePrice && tp < closePrice) { if (obj_Trade.Sell(LotSize, _Symbol , entryPrice, sl, tp, "Head and Shoulders" )) { AddTradedPattern(lsTime, lsPrice); Print ( "Sell Trade Opened: SL " , DoubleToString (sl, _Digits ), ", TP " , DoubleToString (tp, _Digits )); } }

Once the pattern is confirmed, we execute a sell trade by setting "entryPrice" to 0 for a market order, calculating "sl" above the right shoulder price with "BufferPoints", determining "patternHeight" as the difference between the head and neckline prices, and setting "tp" below "closePrice" by "patternHeight".

We validate the trade direction—ensuring "sl" is above and "tp" below "closePrice"—before using the "Sell" function on "obj_Trade" to open the trade with "LotSize", "sl", "tp", and comment; if successful, we call the "AddTradedPattern" function with "lsTime" and "lsPrice" to log the pattern and use the Print function with DoubleToString to record "sl" and "tp" details. The custom function's code snippet to mark the pattern as traded is as below.

void AddTradedPattern( datetime lsTime, double lsPrice) { int size = ArraySize (tradedPatterns); if (size >= MaxTradedPatterns) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < size - 1 ; i++) { tradedPatterns[i] = tradedPatterns[i + 1 ]; } ArrayResize (tradedPatterns, size - 1 ); size--; Print ( "Removed oldest traded pattern to maintain max size of " , MaxTradedPatterns); } ArrayResize (tradedPatterns, size + 1 ); tradedPatterns[size].leftShoulderTime = lsTime; tradedPatterns[size].leftShoulderPrice = lsPrice; Print ( "Added traded pattern: Left Shoulder Time " , TimeToString (lsTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (lsPrice, _Digits )); }

We define the "AddTradedPattern" function to keep track of traded setups. It uses "lsTime" and "lsPrice" to log left shoulder details since the left shoulder does not repaint. We check the "tradedPatterns" size with the ArraySize function. If it hits "MaxTradedPatterns", we shift elements left to drop the oldest. We resize "tradedPatterns" with the "ArrayResize" function to shrink it. We log this and then expand "tradedPatterns" using the ArrayResize function for a new entry. We set "leftShoulderTime" to "lsTime" and "leftShoulderPrice" to "lsPrice". We log the addition with the Print function, the TimeToString function, and the DoubleToString function. Upon compilation, we have the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that we not only visualize the setup but also trade it accordingly. The inverse head and shoulder pattern recognition, visualization, and trade operation employ the same logic, in an inversed manner. Here is its logic.

if (DetectInverseHeadAndShoulders(extrema, leftShoulderIdx, headIdx, rightShoulderIdx, necklineStartIdx, necklineEndIdx)) { double closePrice = iClose ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); double necklinePrice = extrema[necklineEndIdx].price; if (closePrice > necklinePrice) { datetime lsTime = extrema[leftShoulderIdx].time; double lsPrice = extrema[leftShoulderIdx].price; if (IsPatternTraded(lsTime, lsPrice)) return ; datetime breakoutTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); int lsBar = extrema[leftShoulderIdx].bar; int headBar = extrema[headIdx].bar; int rsBar = extrema[rightShoulderIdx].bar; int necklineStartBar = extrema[necklineStartIdx].bar; int necklineEndBar = extrema[necklineEndIdx].bar; int breakoutBar = 1 ; int lsToHead = lsBar - headBar; int headToRs = headBar - rsBar; int rsToBreakout = rsBar - breakoutBar; int lsToNeckStart = lsBar - necklineStartBar; double avgPatternRange = (lsToHead + headToRs) / 2.0 ; if (rsToBreakout > avgPatternRange * RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier) { Print ( "Pattern rejected: Right Shoulder to Breakout (" , rsToBreakout, ") exceeds " , RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier, "x average range (" , avgPatternRange, ")" ); return ; } double necklineStartPrice = extrema[necklineStartIdx].price; double necklineEndPrice = extrema[necklineEndIdx].price; datetime necklineStartTime = extrema[necklineStartIdx].time; datetime necklineEndTime = extrema[necklineEndIdx].time; int barDiff = necklineStartBar - necklineEndBar; double slope = (necklineEndPrice - necklineStartPrice) / barDiff; double breakoutNecklinePrice = necklineStartPrice + slope * (necklineStartBar - breakoutBar); int extendedBar = necklineStartBar; datetime extendedNecklineStartTime = necklineStartTime; double extendedNecklineStartPrice = necklineStartPrice; bool foundCrossing = false ; for ( int i = necklineStartBar + 1 ; i < Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ); i++) { double checkPrice = necklineStartPrice - slope * (i - necklineStartBar); if (NecklineCrossesBar(checkPrice, i)) { int distance = i - necklineStartBar; if (distance <= avgPatternRange * RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier) { extendedBar = i; extendedNecklineStartTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , i); extendedNecklineStartPrice = checkPrice; foundCrossing = true ; Print ( "Neckline extended to first crossing bar within uniformity: Bar " , extendedBar); break ; } else { Print ( "Crossing bar " , i, " exceeds uniformity (" , distance, " > " , avgPatternRange * RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier, ")" ); break ; } } } if (!foundCrossing) { int barsToExtend = 2 * lsToNeckStart; extendedBar = necklineStartBar + barsToExtend; if (extendedBar >= Bars ( _Symbol , _Period )) extendedBar = Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ) - 1 ; extendedNecklineStartTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , extendedBar); extendedNecklineStartPrice = necklineStartPrice - slope * (extendedBar - necklineStartBar); Print ( "Neckline extended to fallback (2x LS to Neckline Start): Bar " , extendedBar, " (no crossing within uniformity)" ); } Print ( "Inverse Head and Shoulders Detected:" ); Print ( "Left Shoulder: Bar " , lsBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (lsTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (lsPrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Head: Bar " , headBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (extrema[headIdx].time), ", Price " , DoubleToString (extrema[headIdx].price, _Digits )); Print ( "Right Shoulder: Bar " , rsBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time), ", Price " , DoubleToString (extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, _Digits )); Print ( "Neckline Start: Bar " , necklineStartBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (necklineStartTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (necklineStartPrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Neckline End: Bar " , necklineEndBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (necklineEndTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (necklineEndPrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Close Price: " , DoubleToString (closePrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Breakout Time: " , TimeToString (breakoutTime)); Print ( "Neckline Price at Breakout: " , DoubleToString (breakoutNecklinePrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Extended Neckline Start: Bar " , extendedBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (extendedNecklineStartTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (extendedNecklineStartPrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Bar Ranges: LS to Head = " , lsToHead, ", Head to RS = " , headToRs, ", RS to Breakout = " , rsToBreakout, ", LS to Neckline Start = " , lsToNeckStart); string prefix = "IHS_" + TimeToString (extrema[headIdx].time, TIME_MINUTES ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_LeftToNeckStart" , lsTime, lsPrice, necklineStartTime, necklineStartPrice, clrGreen , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_NeckStartToHead" , necklineStartTime, necklineStartPrice, extrema[headIdx].time, extrema[headIdx].price, clrGreen , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_HeadToNeckEnd" , extrema[headIdx].time, extrema[headIdx].price, necklineEndTime, necklineEndPrice, clrGreen , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_NeckEndToRight" , necklineEndTime, necklineEndPrice, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, clrGreen , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_Neckline" , extendedNecklineStartTime, extendedNecklineStartPrice, breakoutTime, breakoutNecklinePrice, clrBlue , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_RightToBreakout" , extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, breakoutTime, breakoutNecklinePrice, clrGreen , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_ExtendedToLeftShoulder" , extendedNecklineStartTime, extendedNecklineStartPrice, lsTime, lsPrice, clrGreen , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTriangle(prefix + "_LeftShoulderTriangle" , lsTime, lsPrice, necklineStartTime, necklineStartPrice, extendedNecklineStartTime, extendedNecklineStartPrice, clrLightGreen ); DrawTriangle(prefix + "_HeadTriangle" , extrema[headIdx].time, extrema[headIdx].price, necklineStartTime, necklineStartPrice, necklineEndTime, necklineEndPrice, clrLightGreen ); DrawTriangle(prefix + "_RightShoulderTriangle" , extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, necklineEndTime, necklineEndPrice, breakoutTime, breakoutNecklinePrice, clrLightGreen ); DrawText(prefix + "_LS_Label" , lsTime, lsPrice, "LS" , clrGreen , false ); DrawText(prefix + "_Head_Label" , extrema[headIdx].time, extrema[headIdx].price, "HEAD" , clrGreen , false ); DrawText(prefix + "_RS_Label" , extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, "RS" , clrGreen , false ); datetime necklineMidTime = extendedNecklineStartTime + (breakoutTime - extendedNecklineStartTime) / 2 ; double necklineMidPrice = extendedNecklineStartPrice + slope * ( iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , extendedNecklineStartTime) - iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , necklineMidTime)); int x1 = ShiftToX( iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , extendedNecklineStartTime)); int y1 = PriceToY(extendedNecklineStartPrice); int x2 = ShiftToX( iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , breakoutTime)); int y2 = PriceToY(breakoutNecklinePrice); double pixelSlope = (y2 - y1) / ( double )(x2 - x1); double necklineAngle = - atan (pixelSlope) * 180 / M_PI ; Print ( "Pixel X1: " , x1, ", Y1: " , y1, ", X2: " , x2, ", Y2: " , y2, ", Pixel Slope: " , DoubleToString (pixelSlope, 4 ), ", Neckline Angle: " , DoubleToString (necklineAngle, 2 )); DrawText(prefix + "_Neckline_Label" , necklineMidTime, necklineMidPrice, "NECKLINE" , clrBlue , true , necklineAngle); double entryPrice = 0 ; double sl = extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price - BufferPoints * _Point ; double patternHeight = necklinePrice - extrema[headIdx].price; double tp = closePrice + patternHeight; if (sl < closePrice && tp > closePrice) { if (obj_Trade.Buy(LotSize, _Symbol , entryPrice, sl, tp, "Inverse Head and Shoulders" )) { AddTradedPattern(lsTime, lsPrice); Print ( "Buy Trade Opened: SL " , DoubleToString (sl, _Digits ), ", TP " , DoubleToString (tp, _Digits )); } } } }

What now remains is managing the opened positions by applying a trailing stop logic to maximize the profits. We create a function to handle the trailing logic as below.

void ApplyTrailingStop( int minTrailPoints, int trailingPoints, CTrade &trade_object, ulong magicNo = 0 ) { double bid = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); double ask = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket > 0 && PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) { if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == _Symbol && (magicNo == 0 || PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == magicNo)) { double openPrice = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); double currentSL = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); double currentProfit = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ) / (LotSize * SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE )); if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { double profitPoints = (bid - openPrice) / _Point ; if (profitPoints >= minTrailPoints + trailingPoints) { double newSL = NormalizeDouble (bid - trailingPoints * _Point , _Digits ); if (newSL > openPrice && (newSL > currentSL || currentSL == 0 )) { if (trade_object.PositionModify(ticket, newSL, PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ))) { Print ( "Trailing Stop Updated: Ticket " , ticket, ", New SL: " , DoubleToString (newSL, _Digits )); } } } } else if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { double profitPoints = (openPrice - ask) / _Point ; if (profitPoints >= minTrailPoints + trailingPoints) { double newSL = NormalizeDouble (ask + trailingPoints * _Point , _Digits ); if (newSL < openPrice && (newSL < currentSL || currentSL == 0 )) { if (trade_object.PositionModify(ticket, newSL, PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ))) { Print ( "Trailing Stop Updated: Ticket " , ticket, ", New SL: " , DoubleToString (newSL, _Digits )); } } } } } } } }

Here, we add a trailing stop feature with the "ApplyTrailingStop" function. It uses "minTrailPoints" and "trailingPoints" to adjust open positions. We fetch "bid" and "ask" prices with the SymbolInfoDouble function. We loop through positions using the PositionsTotal function. For each, we get the "ticket" with the PositionGetTicket function and select it with the PositionSelectByTicket function. We verify the symbol and "magicNo" using the "PositionGetString" and "PositionGetInteger" functions. We retrieve "openPrice", "currentSL", and "currentProfit" with the PositionGetDouble function.

For a Buy, we calculate profit with "bid" and check against "minTrailPoints" plus "trailingPoints". If met, we set a new "newSL" with the NormalizeDouble function and update it via the "PositionModify" method on the "trade_object" object. For a Sell, we use "ask" instead and adjust "newSL" below. Successful price modification is logged. We then can call this function in the OnTick event handler.

if (UseTrailingStop && PositionsTotal () > 0 ) { ApplyTrailingStop(MinTrailPoints, TrailingPoints, obj_Trade, MagicNumber); }

Calling the function with the input parameters is all we need to ensure trailing stop is enabled. What remains now is freeing the storage arrays once the program is no longer in use and deleting the visual objects we mapped. We handle that in the OnDeinit event handler.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ArrayFree (tradedPatterns); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , "HS_" ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , "IHS_" ); ChartRedraw (); }

In the OnDeinit event handler, which runs when the Expert Advisor shuts down, we clean up the program and the chart it is attached to. We use the ArrayFree function to release memory from "tradedPatterns". Then, we remove all chart objects. The ObjectsDeleteAll function clears items with the "HS_" prefix for standard patterns. It also clears those with the "IHS_" prefix for inverse patterns. Finally, we refresh the chart. The ChartRedraw function updates the display to reflect these changes before total closure. Upon compilation, we have the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that we apply trailing stop to the traded setup, hence achieving our objective. The thing that remains is backtesting the program, and that is handled in the next section.





Backtesting

After thorough backtesting, we have the following results.

Backtest graph:

Backtest report:





Conclusion

In conclusion, we have successfully built a Head and Shoulders trading algorithm in MQL5. It features precise pattern detection, detailed visualization, and automated trade execution for the classic reversal signal. By using validation rules, neckline plotting, and trailing stops, our Expert Advisor adapts to market shifts effectively. You can use the illustrations made as a steppingstone to enhance it with extra steps like parameter tuning or advanced risk controls. Also, note that it is a rare pattern setup.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Trading involves significant financial risk, and market conditions can be unpredictable. Proper backtesting and risk management are essential before live deployment.

With this foundation, you can refine your trading skills and improve this algorithm. Keep testing and optimizing for success. Best of luck!