MQL5参考数学函数MathPow 

MathPow

函数增加基数的整个功率。

double  MathPow(
   double  base,         // 基数 
   double  exponent      // 指数值
   );

参量

base

[in] 基数。

exponent

[in]  指数值

返回值

基数值提升到特定功率。

注释

取代MathPow()可以使用 pow()。

 

示例：

#define GRAPH_WIDTH  750
#define GRAPH_HEIGHT 350
 
#property script_show_inputs
 
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
 
//--- 输入参数
input double   InpExponentValue  =  2;    // exponent value
 
CGraphic ExtGraph;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 获取从0到10的11个值，步长为1
   vector X(11,VectorArange);
   Print("vector X = \n",X);
//--- 计算每个提升到InpExponentValue幂的X向量值
   X=MathPow(X,InpExponentValue);
   Print("MathPow(X,",(string)InpExponentValue,") = \n",X);
   
//--- 将计算值从向量传输到数组
   double y_array[];
   X.Swap(y_array);
 
//--- 绘制计算出的向量值的图形
   CurvePlot(y_array,clrDodgerBlue);
 
//--- 等待按下Escape或PgDn键删除图形（截取屏幕截图）并退出
   while(!IsStopped())
     {
      if(StopKeyPressed())
         break;
      Sleep(16);
     }
 
//--- 清除
   ExtGraph.Destroy();
   /*
   result:
   vector X = 
   [0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10]
   MathPow(X,2.0) = 
   [0,1,4,9,16,25,36,49,64,81,100]
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fill a vector with 'value' in 'step' increments                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename T
void VectorArange(vector<T> &vec,T value=0.0,T step=1.0
  { 
   for(ulong i=0i<vec.Size(); i++,value+=step
      vec[i]=value
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| When pressing ESC, return 'true'                                 |
//| When pressing PgDn, take a graph screenshot and return 'true'    |
//| Otherwise, return 'false'                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool StopKeyPressed()
  {
//--- 如果按下ESC，则返回'true'
   if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)!=0)
      return(true);
//--- 果按下PgDn，并且成功抓取图形屏幕截图，则返回'true'
   if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_PAGEDOWN)!=0 && MakeAndSaveScreenshot(MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_Screenshot"))
      return(true);
//--- 返回'false'
   return(false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a graph object and draw a curve                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CurvePlot(double &x_array[], double &y_array[], const color colour)
  {
   ExtGraph.Create(ChartID(), "Graphic"000GRAPH_WIDTHGRAPH_HEIGHT);
   ExtGraph.CurveAdd(x_arrayy_arrayColorToARGB(colour), CURVE_LINES);
   ExtGraph.IndentUp(30);
   ExtGraph.CurvePlotAll();
   string text1="Press ESC to delete the graph and stop the script, or";
   string text2="Press PgDn to create a screen, delete the graph and stop the script";
   ExtGraph.TextAdd(549text1ColorToARGB(clrBlack));
   ExtGraph.TextAdd(54,21text2ColorToARGB(clrBlack));
   ExtGraph.Update();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Take a screenshot and save the image to a file                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool MakeAndSaveScreenshot(const string file_name)
  {
   string file_names[];
   ResetLastError();
   int selected=FileSelectDialog("Save Picture"NULL"All files (*.*)|*.*"FSD_WRITE_FILEfile_namesfile_name+".png");
   if(selected<1)
     {
      if(selected<0)
         PrintFormat("%s: FileSelectDialog() function returned error %d"__FUNCTION__GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
   
   bool res=false;
   if(ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,false))
      res=ChartScreenShot(0file_names[0], GRAPH_WIDTHGRAPH_HEIGHT);
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,true);
   return(res);
  }

 

结果：

MathPow_Screenshot