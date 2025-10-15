Автоматизация торговых стратегий на MQL5 (Часть 13): Создание торгового алгоритма для паттерна "Голова и Плечи"

Введение

В предыдущей статье (Часть 12) мы реализовали стратегию Смягчения ордер-блоков (Mitigation Order Blocks, MOB) на языке программирования MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) для использования институциональных ценовых зон для торговли. Теперь, в Части 13, мы сосредоточимся на построении торгового алгоритма «Голова-Плечи», автоматизирующего классический разворотный паттерн для точного определения разворотов рынка. В статье рассмотрим следующие темы:

К концу настоящей статьи у вас будет полностью функциональный советник, готовый к торговле по паттерну «Голова-плечи» — давайте погрузимся в работу!





Изучение архитектуры паттерна Голова-Плечи

Паттерн Голова-Плечи это классическое образование в виде графика, широко признанное в техническом анализе для прогнозирования разворотов тренда, проявляющееся как в стандартных (медвежьих), так и в обратных (бычьих) вариациях, каждая из которых определяется уникальной последовательностью ценовых пиков или впадин. В стандартном паттерне, в нашей программе, восходящий тренд сменяется тремя пиками: левое плечо достигает максимума, голова поднимается заметно выше в момент кульминации тренда (значительно превосходя оба плеча), а правое плечо опускается ниже головы, но близко по высоте левому плечу. Все они связаны линией шеи, соединяющей две впадины — как только цена пробьет эту линию, мы откроем медвежью сделку на пробое, установим стоп-лосс выше правого плеча и нацелимся на тейк-профит, спроецировав высоту от головы до линии шеи вниз, как показано на рисунке ниже.

Для обратного паттерна нисходящий тренд приведет к трем впадинам: левое плечо обозначит минимум, голова опустится заметно глубже (ниже обоих плеч), а правое плечо остановится вблизи уровня левого. Линия шеи пройдет через пики — пробой цены выше этого уровня вызовет бычий вход со стоп-лоссом ниже правого плеча и тейк-профитом, расширяющимся вверх на расстояние от линии шеи до головы. Все построено на выделяющейся высоте головы и практически симметричности плеч, что является нашими руководящими правилами. Ниже приведена иллюстрация.

Что касается управления рисками, мы внедрим дополнительную функцию трейлинг-стопа, чтобы максимально зафиксировать прибыль. Поехали!





Реализация средствами MQL5

Чтобы создать программу наMQL5, откройте MetaEditor, перейдите в Навигатор, найдите папку «Индикаторы» (Indicators), перейдите на вкладку "Создать" (New) и следуйте инструкциям по созданию файла. Как только это будет сделано, в среде программирования нам нужно будет объявить некоторые глобальные переменные, которые будем использовать во всей программе.

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://youtube.com/@ForexAlgo-Trader?" #property version "1.00" #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> CTrade obj_Trade; input int LookbackBars = 50 ; input double ThresholdPoints = 70.0 ; input double ShoulderTolerancePoints = 15.0 ; input double TroughTolerancePoints = 30.0 ; input double BufferPoints = 10.0 ; input double LotSize = 0.1 ; input ulong MagicNumber = 123456 ; input int MaxBarRange = 30 ; input int MinBarRange = 5 ; input double BarRangeMultiplier = 2.0 ; input int ValidationBars = 3 ; input double PriceTolerance = 5.0 ; input double RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier = 1.5 ; input int MaxTradedPatterns = 20 ; input bool UseTrailingStop = false ; input int MinTrailPoints = 50 ; input int TrailingPoints = 30 ;

Здесь мы начинаем с #include <Trade\Trade.mqh>" и объекта "CTrade", "obj_Trade", чтобы включить дополнительные торговые файлы для управления сделками. Мы устанавливаем такие входные данные, как "LookbackBars" (по умолчанию 50) для исторического анализа, "ThresholdPoints" (по умолчанию 70.0) для подтверждения разворота и "ShoulderTolerancePoints" (по умолчанию 15.0), а также "TroughTolerancePoints" (по умолчанию 30.0) для симметрии. Остальные исходные данные не требуют пояснений. Мы добавили подробные комментарии для удобства понимания. Далее нам нужно определить некоторые структуры, которые мы будем использовать для поиска паттернов и управления рассматриваемыми сделками.

struct Extremum { int bar; datetime time; double price; bool isPeak; }; struct TradedPattern { datetime leftShoulderTime; double leftShoulderPrice; };

Мы создали две ключевые структуры, используя ключевое слово struct для управления нашим торговым алгоритмом «Голова-Плечи»: В "Extremum" будут сохраняться пики и впадины с помощью "bar" (индекс), "time" (временная метка), "price" (значение) и "isPeak" (true для пиков, false для впадин), чтобы точно определить компоненты паттерна, в то время как "TradedPattern" будет отслеживать совершенные сделки, используя "leftShoulderTime" и "leftShoulderPrice", чтобы предотвратить дублирование. Чтобы гарантировать, что мы торгуем один раз за бар и отслеживаем текущие сделки, мы объявляем переменную и массив следующим образом.

static datetime lastBarTime = 0 ; TradedPattern tradedPatterns[];

После выполнения этих действий у нас выполнены все настройки. Однако, поскольку нам нужно будет отобразить паттерн на графике, следует создать архитектуру графика и компоненты баров, чтобы обеспечить его соответствие требованиям паттерна.

int chart_width = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int chart_height = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); int chart_scale = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE ); int chart_first_vis_bar = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR ); int chart_vis_bars = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_VISIBLE_BARS ); double chart_prcmin = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MIN , 0 ); double chart_prcmax = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MAX , 0 ); int BarWidth( int scale) { return ( int ) pow ( 2 , scale); } int ShiftToX( int shift) { return (chart_first_vis_bar - shift) * BarWidth(chart_scale) - 1 ; } int PriceToY( double price) { if (chart_prcmax - chart_prcmin == 0.0 ) return 0 ; return ( int ) round (chart_height * (chart_prcmax - price) / (chart_prcmax - chart_prcmin) - 1 ); }

Мы подготавливаем и оснащаем программу визуализацией, определяя такие переменные, как "chart_width" и "chart_height", используя функцию ChartGetInteger для размеров графика, "chart_scale" для масштабирования, "chart_first_vis_bar" и "chart_vis_bars" для сведений о барах, а также "chart_prcmin" и "chart_prcmax" с помощью ChartGetDouble для ценового диапазона. Мы используем функцию "BarWidth" с параметром pow для вычисления расстояния между барами из "chart_scale", функцию "ShiftToX" для преобразования индексов баров в x-координаты с помощью "chart_first_vis_bar" и "chart_scale", а функцию "PriceToY" с параметром round для сопоставления цен с y-координатами на основании "chart_height", "chart_prcmax" и "chart_prcmin", что обеспечивает точное отображение паттерна. Теперь настройки завершены. Можем приступить к инициализации программы в обработчике событий OnInit.

int OnInit () { obj_Trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber); ArrayResize (tradedPatterns, 0 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

В OnInit мы используем метод "SetExpertMagicNumber" для объекта "obj_Trade", чтобы присвоить "MagicNumber" в качестве уникального идентификатора для всех сделок, гарантируя, что позиции нашей программы различимы, и вызываем функцию ArrayResize, чтобы установить нулевой размер массива "tradedPatterns", очищая его от любых предыдущих данных для нового старта. Затем завершаем работу, возвращая INIT_SUCCEEDED для подтверждения успешной настройки, подготавливая советник к эффективному обнаружению паттерна и торговле по нему. Теперь мы можем перейти к обработчику событий OnTick и убедиться, что мы проводим анализ один раз для каждого бара.

void OnTick () { datetime currentBarTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ); if (currentBarTime == lastBarTime) return ; lastBarTime = currentBarTime; chart_width = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); chart_height = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); chart_scale = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE ); chart_first_vis_bar = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR ); chart_vis_bars = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_VISIBLE_BARS ); chart_prcmin = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MIN , 0 ); chart_prcmax = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MAX , 0 ); if ( PositionsTotal () > 0 ) return ; }

В обработчике событий OnTick, который активируется при каждом обновлении цены, чтобы отслеживать рыночные изменения и реагировать на них, мы используем функцию iTime, чтобы получить "currentBarTime" для последнего бара и сравнить его с "lastBarTime" во избежание повторной обработки, обновляя "lastBarTime" только для новых баров. Затем обновляем визуальные элементы графика, вызывая ChartGetInteger для обновления "chart_width", "chart_height", "chart_scale", "chart_first_vis_bar" и "chart_vis_bars", а также ChartGetDouble для "chart_prcmin" и "chart_prcmax". Также используем функцию PositionsTotal для проверки открытых сделок и досрочного закрытия, если таковые имеются, чтобы предотвратить перекрытие позиций, создавая условия для обнаружения паттернов и торговли. Затем можем определить функцию для нахождения точек экстремума или ключевых точек паттерна.

void FindExtrema(Extremum &extrema[], int lookback) { ArrayFree (extrema); int bars = Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ); if (lookback >= bars) lookback = bars - 1 ; double highs[], lows[]; ArraySetAsSeries (highs, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (lows, true ); CopyHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 , lookback + 1 , highs); CopyLow ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 , lookback + 1 , lows); bool isUpTrend = highs[lookback] < highs[lookback - 1 ]; double lastHigh = highs[lookback]; double lastLow = lows[lookback]; int lastExtremumBar = lookback; for ( int i = lookback - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (isUpTrend) { if (highs[i] > lastHigh) { lastHigh = highs[i]; lastExtremumBar = i; } else if (lows[i] < lastHigh - ThresholdPoints * _Point ) { int size = ArraySize (extrema); ArrayResize (extrema, size + 1 ); extrema[size].bar = lastExtremumBar; extrema[size].time = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , lastExtremumBar); extrema[size].price = lastHigh; extrema[size].isPeak = true ; isUpTrend = false ; lastLow = lows[i]; lastExtremumBar = i; } } else { if (lows[i] < lastLow) { lastLow = lows[i]; lastExtremumBar = i; } else if (highs[i] > lastLow + ThresholdPoints * _Point ) { int size = ArraySize (extrema); ArrayResize (extrema, size + 1 ); extrema[size].bar = lastExtremumBar; extrema[size].time = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , lastExtremumBar); extrema[size].price = lastLow; extrema[size].isPeak = false ; isUpTrend = true ; lastHigh = highs[i]; lastExtremumBar = i; } } } }

Здесь мы точно определяем пики и впадины, которые определяют наш паттерн «голова-плечи», реализуя функцию "FindExtrema", которая анализирует последние "lookback" бары для построения массива "extrema" критических ценовых точек. Начинаем со сброса массива "extrema" с помощью функции ArrayFree, чтобы обеспечить "чистый лист", затем используем функцию "Bars" для получения общего количества доступных баров и ограничиваем "lookback", если он превышает этот предел, гарантируя, что мы останемся в пределах диапазона данных графика. Далее готовим массивы "highs" и "lows" для хранения ценовых данных, установив их в качестве временных рядов с помощью функции ArraySetAsSeries (сначала новые), и заполнения их с помощью CopyHigh и CopyLow, чтобы извлечь максимум и минимум цены за "lookback + 1" баров.

В цикле от самого старого бара к самому новому определяем тренд с помощью "isUpTrend" на основе начального движения цены, затем отслеживаем "lastHigh" или "lastLow" и их "lastExtremumBar". Когда разворот превышает "ThresholdPoints", мы расширяем "extrema" с помощью функции ArrayResize, сохраняем такие элементы, как "bar", "time" (посредством "iTime"), "price" и "isPeak" (true для пиков, false для впадин), а также включаем тренд, что позволяет точно идентифицировать паттерн. Теперь мы можем взять определенные уровни цен и сохранить их для дальнейшего использования.

Extremum extrema[]; FindExtrema(extrema, LookbackBars);

Здесь объявляем массив "extrema" типа "Extremum" для хранения идентифицированных пиков и впадин, в которых будут храниться плечи и голова паттерна. Затем вызываем функцию "FindExtrema", передавая "extrema" и "LookbackBars" в качестве аргументов, чтобы просканировать последние бары "LookbackBars" и заполнить массив ключевыми экстремумами, закладывая основу для распознавания паттернов и последующих торговых решений. Когда мы выводим значения массива с помощью функции ArrayPrint, у нас получается нечто, что отображает нижеприведенную структуру.

Это подтверждает, что у нас есть необходимые точки данных. Итак, мы можем перейти к определению компонентов паттерна. Чтобы сделать код модульным, мы используем функции.

bool DetectHeadAndShoulders(Extremum &extrema[], int &leftShoulderIdx, int &headIdx, int &rightShoulderIdx, int &necklineStartIdx, int &necklineEndIdx) { int size = ArraySize (extrema); if (size < 6 ) return false ; for ( int i = size - 6 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (!extrema[i].isPeak && extrema[i+ 1 ].isPeak && !extrema[i+ 2 ].isPeak && extrema[i+ 3 ].isPeak && !extrema[i+ 4 ].isPeak && extrema[i+ 5 ].isPeak) { double leftShoulder = extrema[i+ 1 ].price; double head = extrema[i+ 3 ].price; double rightShoulder = extrema[i+ 5 ].price; double trough1 = extrema[i+ 2 ].price; double trough2 = extrema[i+ 4 ].price; bool isHeadHighest = true ; for ( int j = MathMax ( 0 , i - 5 ); j < MathMin (size, i + 10 ); j++) { if (extrema[j].isPeak && extrema[j].price > head && j != i + 3 ) { isHeadHighest = false ; break ; } } int lsBar = extrema[i+ 1 ].bar; int headBar = extrema[i+ 3 ].bar; int rsBar = extrema[i+ 5 ].bar; int lsToHead = lsBar - headBar; int headToRs = headBar - rsBar; if (lsToHead < MinBarRange || lsToHead > MaxBarRange || headToRs < MinBarRange || headToRs > MaxBarRange) continue ; int minRange = MathMin (lsToHead, headToRs); if (lsToHead > minRange * BarRangeMultiplier || headToRs > minRange * BarRangeMultiplier) continue ; bool rsValid = false ; int rsBarIndex = extrema[i+ 5 ].bar; for ( int j = rsBarIndex - 1 ; j >= MathMax ( 0 , rsBarIndex - ValidationBars); j--) { if ( iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , j) < rightShoulder - ThresholdPoints * _Point ) { rsValid = true ; break ; } } if (!rsValid) continue ; if (isHeadHighest && head > leftShoulder && head > rightShoulder && MathAbs (leftShoulder - rightShoulder) < ShoulderTolerancePoints * _Point && MathAbs (trough1 - trough2) < TroughTolerancePoints * _Point ) { leftShoulderIdx = i + 1 ; headIdx = i + 3 ; rightShoulderIdx = i + 5 ; necklineStartIdx = i + 2 ; necklineEndIdx = i + 4 ; Print ( "Bar Ranges: LS to Head = " , lsToHead, ", Head to RS = " , headToRs); return true ; } } } return false ; }

Здесь мы определяем стандартный паттерн с помощью функции "DetectHeadAndShoulders", которая проверяет массив "extrema", чтобы найти действительную последовательность из шести точек: впадина, пик (левое плечо), впадина, пик (голова), впадина и пик (правое плечо), требуется как минимум шесть записей, которые проверяются функцией ArraySize. Мы перебираем "extrema", начиная с "размера - 6", проверяя структуру паттерна с чередующимися вершинами и впадинами, затем извлекаем цены для впадин "leftShoulder", "head", "rightShoulder" и линии шеи ("trough1", "trough2"); вложенный цикл гарантирует, что голова является самым высоким пиком в пределах диапазона, что определяется с помощью функций MathMax и MathMin, в то время как расстояния между точками определяются параметрами "MinBarRange" и "MaxBarRange", а равномерность - с помощью "BarRangeMultiplier".

Подтверждаем пробой правого плеча, проверяя функцию iLow на соответствие "ThresholdPoints" через "ValidationBars", и если голова превышает оба плеча и допуски ("ShoulderTolerancePoints", "TroughTolerancePoints") соблюдены, мы присваиваем индексы, такие как "leftShoulderIdx", "headIdx" и "necklineStartIdx", регистрируем диапазоны баров с помощью функции Print для отладки и возвращаем значение true, чтобы сигнализировать об обнаруженном паттерне. В противном случае возвращаем значение false. Используем ту же логику, чтобы найти обратный паттерн.

bool DetectInverseHeadAndShoulders(Extremum &extrema[], int &leftShoulderIdx, int &headIdx, int &rightShoulderIdx, int &necklineStartIdx, int &necklineEndIdx) { int size = ArraySize (extrema); if (size < 6 ) return false ; for ( int i = size - 6 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (extrema[i].isPeak && !extrema[i+ 1 ].isPeak && extrema[i+ 2 ].isPeak && !extrema[i+ 3 ].isPeak && extrema[i+ 4 ].isPeak && !extrema[i+ 5 ].isPeak) { double leftShoulder = extrema[i+ 1 ].price; double head = extrema[i+ 3 ].price; double rightShoulder = extrema[i+ 5 ].price; double peak1 = extrema[i+ 2 ].price; double peak2 = extrema[i+ 4 ].price; bool isHeadLowest = true ; int headBar = extrema[i+ 3 ].bar; for ( int j = MathMax ( 0 , headBar - 5 ); j <= MathMin ( Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ) - 1 , headBar + 5 ); j++) { if ( iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , j) < head) { isHeadLowest = false ; break ; } } int lsBar = extrema[i+ 1 ].bar; int rsBar = extrema[i+ 5 ].bar; int lsToHead = lsBar - headBar; int headToRs = headBar - rsBar; if (lsToHead < MinBarRange || lsToHead > MaxBarRange || headToRs < MinBarRange || headToRs > MaxBarRange) continue ; int minRange = MathMin (lsToHead, headToRs); if (lsToHead > minRange * BarRangeMultiplier || headToRs > minRange * BarRangeMultiplier) continue ; bool rsValid = false ; int rsBarIndex = extrema[i+ 5 ].bar; for ( int j = rsBarIndex - 1 ; j >= MathMax ( 0 , rsBarIndex - ValidationBars); j--) { if ( iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , j) > rightShoulder + ThresholdPoints * _Point ) { rsValid = true ; break ; } } if (!rsValid) continue ; if (isHeadLowest && head < leftShoulder && head < rightShoulder && MathAbs (leftShoulder - rightShoulder) < ShoulderTolerancePoints * _Point && MathAbs (peak1 - peak2) < TroughTolerancePoints * _Point ) { leftShoulderIdx = i + 1 ; headIdx = i + 3 ; rightShoulderIdx = i + 5 ; necklineStartIdx = i + 2 ; necklineEndIdx = i + 4 ; Print ( "Bar Ranges: LS to Head = " , lsToHead, ", Head to RS = " , headToRs); return true ; } } } return false ; }

Определяем функцию "DetectInverseHeadAndShoulders" для определения обратного паттерна, которая просматривает массив "extrema", чтобы найти последовательность из шести точек — пик, впадина (левое плечо), пик, впадина (голова), пик, впадина (правое плечо) — для которых требуется как минимум шесть записей, подтвержденных функцией ArraySize. Выполняем перебор от "size - 6" вниз, подтверждая чередование пик-впадина, затем тянем цены на "leftShoulder", "head", "rightShoulder" и пики линии шеи ("peak1", "peak2»). Вложенный цикл проверяет, является ли голова самой низкой впадиной в диапазоне в пять баров вокруг "headBar" с использованием функций MathMax, MathMin и iLow, в то время как "Bars" гарантирует, что мы останемся в пределах графика.

Устанавливаем расстояние между барами с помощью "MinBarRange" и "MaxBarRange", вычисляем равномерность с помощью функции MathMin и "BarRangeMultiplier" и проверяем пробой правого плеча, используя функцию iHigh в соответствии с "ThresholdPoints" по сравнению с "ValidationBars". Если "head" находится ниже обоих плечей, а допуски ("ShoulderTolerancePoints", "TroughTolerancePoints") соблюдены, мы устанавливаем индексы типа "leftShoulderIdx" и "necklineStartIdx", регистрируем диапазоны и возвращаем значение true, в противном случае возвращаем false. Теперь, используя эти 2 функции, мы можем перейти к определению паттернов, как показано ниже.

int leftShoulderIdx, headIdx, rightShoulderIdx, necklineStartIdx, necklineEndIdx; if (DetectHeadAndShoulders(extrema, leftShoulderIdx, headIdx, rightShoulderIdx, necklineStartIdx, necklineEndIdx)) { double closePrice = iClose ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); double necklinePrice = extrema[necklineEndIdx].price; if (closePrice < necklinePrice) { datetime lsTime = extrema[leftShoulderIdx].time; double lsPrice = extrema[leftShoulderIdx].price; } }

Здесь мы продвигаемся вперед, объявляя переменные "leftShoulderIdx", "headIdx", "rightShoulderIdx", "necklineStartIdx" и "necklineEndIdx" для хранения индексов компонентов паттернов, затем используем функцию "DetectHeadAndShoulders" для проверки массива "extrema" на наличие стандартного паттерна, передавая эти индексы в качестве справочных данных. При обнаружении извлекаем "closePrice" с помощью функции iClose для предыдущего бара и "necklinePrice" из "extrema[necklineEndIdx].price", запуская сигнал на продажу, если "closePrice" опускается ниже "necklinePrice". Затем извлекаем "lsTime" и "lsPrice" из "extrema[leftShoulderIdx]" для подготовки к исполнению сделки на основе положения левого плеча. В этот момент необходимо убедиться, что паттерн не торгуется. Определяем функцию для проверки.

bool IsPatternTraded( datetime lsTime, double lsPrice) { int size = ArraySize (tradedPatterns); for ( int i = 0 ; i < size; i++) { if (tradedPatterns[i].leftShoulderTime == lsTime && MathAbs (tradedPatterns[i].leftShoulderPrice - lsPrice) < PriceTolerance * _Point ) { Print ( "Pattern already traded: Left Shoulder Time " , TimeToString (lsTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (lsPrice, _Digits )); return true ; } } return false ; }

Здесь мы гарантируем, что наша программа избежит дублирования сделок путем реализации функции "IsPatternTraded", которая проверяет, существует ли паттерн, идентифицируемый как "lsTime" и "lsPrice", в массиве "tradedPatterns". Используем функцию ArraySize для получения "size" массива, а затем проходим по нему циклом, сравнивая каждую запись по параметру "leftShoulderTime" с "lsTime" и "leftShoulderPrice" с "lsPrice" в диапазоне "PriceTolerance" с помощью функции MathAbs. Если совпадение найдено, регистрируем его в логе с помощью функции Print, в том числе TimeToString и DoubleToString для удобства чтения, и возвращаем значение true, в противном случае возвращаем значение false, чтобы разрешить новую сделку. Затем вызываем функцию для выполнения проверки и продолжаем, если ничего не найдено.

if (IsPatternTraded(lsTime, lsPrice)) return ; datetime breakoutTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); int lsBar = extrema[leftShoulderIdx].bar; int headBar = extrema[headIdx].bar; int rsBar = extrema[rightShoulderIdx].bar; int necklineStartBar = extrema[necklineStartIdx].bar; int necklineEndBar = extrema[necklineEndIdx].bar; int breakoutBar = 1 ; int lsToHead = lsBar - headBar; int headToRs = headBar - rsBar; int rsToBreakout = rsBar - breakoutBar; int lsToNeckStart = lsBar - necklineStartBar; double avgPatternRange = (lsToHead + headToRs) / 2.0 ; if (rsToBreakout > avgPatternRange * RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier) { Print ( "Pattern rejected: Right Shoulder to Breakout (" , rsToBreakout, ") exceeds " , RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier, "x average range (" , avgPatternRange, ")" ); return ; } double necklineStartPrice = extrema[necklineStartIdx].price; double necklineEndPrice = extrema[necklineEndIdx].price; datetime necklineStartTime = extrema[necklineStartIdx].time; datetime necklineEndTime = extrema[necklineEndIdx].time; int barDiff = necklineStartBar - necklineEndBar; double slope = (necklineEndPrice - necklineStartPrice) / barDiff; double breakoutNecklinePrice = necklineStartPrice + slope * (necklineStartBar - breakoutBar); int extendedBar = necklineStartBar; datetime extendedNecklineStartTime = necklineStartTime; double extendedNecklineStartPrice = necklineStartPrice; bool foundCrossing = false ; for ( int i = necklineStartBar + 1 ; i < Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ); i++) { double checkPrice = necklineStartPrice - slope * (i - necklineStartBar); if (NecklineCrossesBar(checkPrice, i)) { int distance = i - necklineStartBar; if (distance <= avgPatternRange * RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier) { extendedBar = i; extendedNecklineStartTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , i); extendedNecklineStartPrice = checkPrice; foundCrossing = true ; Print ( "Neckline extended to first crossing bar within uniformity: Bar " , extendedBar); break ; } else { Print ( "Crossing bar " , i, " exceeds uniformity (" , distance, " > " , avgPatternRange * RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier, ")" ); break ; } } } if (!foundCrossing) { int barsToExtend = 2 * lsToNeckStart; extendedBar = necklineStartBar + barsToExtend; if (extendedBar >= Bars ( _Symbol , _Period )) extendedBar = Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ) - 1 ; extendedNecklineStartTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , extendedBar); extendedNecklineStartPrice = necklineStartPrice - slope * (extendedBar - necklineStartBar); Print ( "Neckline extended to fallback (2x LS to Neckline Start): Bar " , extendedBar, " (no crossing within uniformity)" ); } Print ( "Standard Head and Shoulders Detected:" ); Print ( "Left Shoulder: Bar " , lsBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (lsTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (lsPrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Head: Bar " , headBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (extrema[headIdx].time), ", Price " , DoubleToString (extrema[headIdx].price, _Digits )); Print ( "Right Shoulder: Bar " , rsBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time), ", Price " , DoubleToString (extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, _Digits )); Print ( "Neckline Start: Bar " , necklineStartBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (necklineStartTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (necklineStartPrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Neckline End: Bar " , necklineEndBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (necklineEndTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (necklineEndPrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Close Price: " , DoubleToString (closePrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Breakout Time: " , TimeToString (breakoutTime)); Print ( "Neckline Price at Breakout: " , DoubleToString (breakoutNecklinePrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Extended Neckline Start: Bar " , extendedBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (extendedNecklineStartTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (extendedNecklineStartPrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Bar Ranges: LS to Head = " , lsToHead, ", Head to RS = " , headToRs, ", RS to Breakout = " , rsToBreakout, ", LS to Neckline Start = " , lsToNeckStart);

Здесь мы улучшаем распознавание паттернов, проверяя обнаруженный стандартный паттерн и настраивая сделку на продажу, начиная с функции "IsPatternTraded", чтобы проверить, соответствуют ли "lsTime" и "lsPrice" предыдущей сделке в "tradedPatterns", завершая выполнение в случае значения true, чтобы избежать дублирования. Затем используем функцию iTime, чтобы назначить "breakoutTime" в качестве временной метки предыдущего бара и получить индексы бара, такие как "lsBar", "headBar", "rsBar", "necklineStartBar" и "necklineEndBar", из "extrema", вычисляя диапазоны, такие как "lsToHead", "headToRs" и "rsToBreakout". Если "rsToBreakout" превышает значение "avgPatternRange", умноженное на "RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier", отклоняем паттерн и регистрируем его с помощью функции Print.

Затем определяем "slope" линии шеи, используя "necklineStartPrice" и "necklineEndPrice" относительно "barDiff", вычисляем "breakoutNecklinePrice" и расширяем линию шеи в обратном направлении с помощью цикла, используя функцию "NecklineCrossesBar", чтобы найти пересечение в "avgPatternRange * RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier", обновляя "extendedBar", "extendedNecklineStartTime" (посредством "iTime") и "extendedNecklineStartPrice". Если пересечение не подходит, возвращаемся к "2 * lsToNeckStart", ограничиваясь общим количеством "Bars", и регистрируем все детали — индексы баров, цены и диапазоны — с помощью функций Print, TimeToString and DoubleToString для тщательного документирования. Фрагмент кода пользовательской функции выглядит так.

bool NecklineCrossesBar( double necklinePrice, int barIndex) { double high = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , barIndex); double low = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , barIndex); return (necklinePrice >= low && necklinePrice <= high); }

Функция проверяет, пересекает ли "necklinePrice" ценовой диапазон бара в "barIndex", чтобы обеспечить точное расширение линии шеи. Мы используем функцию iHigh, чтобы получить цену "high" бара, а также функцию "iLow", чтобы получить цену "low". Затем возвращаем значение true, если "necklinePrice" находится между значениями "low" и "high", подтверждая, что линия шеи пересекает диапазон бара для проверки паттерна. Если есть подтверждение правильности паттерна, визуализируем его на графике. Нам понадобятся функции, чтобы нарисовать и отметить его.

void DrawTrendLine( string name, datetime timeStart, double priceStart, datetime timeEnd, double priceEnd, color lineColor, int width, int style) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TREND , 0 , timeStart, priceStart, timeEnd, priceEnd)) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , lineColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_STYLE , style); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_BACK , true ); ChartRedraw (); } else { Print ( "Failed to create line: " , name, ". Error: " , GetLastError ()); } } void DrawTriangle( string name, datetime time1, double price1, datetime time2, double price2, datetime time3, double price3, color fillColor) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TRIANGLE , 0 , time1, price1, time2, price2, time3, price3)) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , fillColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_SOLID ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FILL , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_BACK , true ); ChartRedraw (); } else { Print ( "Failed to create triangle: " , name, ". Error: " , GetLastError ()); } } void DrawText( string name, datetime time, double price, string text, color textColor, bool above, double angle = 0 ) { int chartscale = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE ); int dynamicFontSize = 5 + int (chartscale * 1.5 ); double priceOffset = (above ? 10 : - 10 ) * _Point ; if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , time, price + priceOffset)) { ObjectSetString ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , textColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , dynamicFontSize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_CENTER ); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_ANGLE , angle); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ChartRedraw (); Print ( "Text created: " , name, ", Angle: " , DoubleToString (angle, 2 )); } else { Print ( "Failed to create text: " , name, ". Error: " , GetLastError ()); } }

Здесь мы обогащаем программу с помощью средств визуализации, чтобы выделить паттерн на графике, начиная с функции "DrawTrendLine", использующей функцию ObjectCreate для построения линии от "timeStart" и "priceStart" к "timeEnd" и "priceEnd", задавая свойства типа "lineColor", "style" и "width" посредством ObjectSetInteger, отрисовывая её позади баров с помощью OBJPROP_BACK и обновляя дисплей с помощью функции ChartRedraw, в случае необходимости регистрируя ошибки в логе с помощью "Print" и GetLastError.

Затем реализуем функцию "DrawTriangle", чтобы заштриховать структуру паттерна, вызывая функцию "ObjectCreate" с тремя точками ("time1", "price1" и т.д.), применяя "fillColor" и сплошную границу с помощью ObjectSetInteger, заполняя ее с помощью OBJPROP_FILL, помещая ее позади графика и обновляя внешний вид с помощью ChartRedraw, снова регистрируя ошибки с помощью функции "Print", если создание завершается неудачей.

Наконец, добавляем функцию "DrawText" для отметки ключевых точек, используя функцию ChartGetInteger для настройки "dynamicFontSize" на основе "chartscale", позиционируя текст по "time" и "price", а также со смещением с помощью "ObjectCreate", настраивая его с помощью "ObjectSetString" - для "text", "ObjectSetInteger" - для "textColor" и "FONTSIZE", а также "ObjectSetDouble" - для "angle", рисуя их на переднем плане с помощью ChartRedraw и подтверждая создание с помощью "Print" и "DoubleToString" или отмечая ошибки. Теперь можем вызывать функции для добавления функции видимости, и первое, что мы делаем, это добавляем строки следующим образом.

string prefix = "HS_" + TimeToString (extrema[headIdx].time, TIME_MINUTES ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_LeftToNeckStart" , lsTime, lsPrice, necklineStartTime, necklineStartPrice, clrRed , 3 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_NeckStartToHead" , necklineStartTime, necklineStartPrice, extrema[headIdx].time, extrema[headIdx].price, clrRed , 3 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_HeadToNeckEnd" , extrema[headIdx].time, extrema[headIdx].price, necklineEndTime, necklineEndPrice, clrRed , 3 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_NeckEndToRight" , necklineEndTime, necklineEndPrice, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, clrRed , 3 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_Neckline" , extendedNecklineStartTime, extendedNecklineStartPrice, breakoutTime, breakoutNecklinePrice, clrBlue , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_RightToBreakout" , extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, breakoutTime, breakoutNecklinePrice, clrRed , 3 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_ExtendedToLeftShoulder" , extendedNecklineStartTime, extendedNecklineStartPrice, lsTime, lsPrice, clrRed , 3 , STYLE_SOLID );

Здесь мы визуально представляем стандартный паттерн, создавая уникальный префикс на основе временной метки головы с помощью функции TimeToString и рисуя линии тренда с помощью функции "DrawTrendLine", чтобы соединить левое плечо с началом линии шеи, начало линии шеи с головой, голову с концом линии шеи и конец линии шеи с правым плечом красным цветом, шириной 3. В то время, как линия шеи от своего расширенного начала до точки пробоя выделена синим цветом шириной 2, а дополнительные линии соединяют правое плечо с пробоем и расширенную линию шеи обратно с левым плечом красным цветом. Все это в однотонном стиле для отображения паттерна на графике. После компиляции получаем следующий результат.

Для добавления треугольников используем функцию "DrawTriangle". Технически мы создаем его в области плеч и головы.

DrawTriangle(prefix + "_LeftShoulderTriangle" , lsTime, lsPrice, necklineStartTime, necklineStartPrice, extendedNecklineStartTime, extendedNecklineStartPrice, clrLightCoral ); DrawTriangle(prefix + "_HeadTriangle" , extrema[headIdx].time, extrema[headIdx].price, necklineStartTime, necklineStartPrice, necklineEndTime, necklineEndPrice, clrLightCoral ); DrawTriangle(prefix + "_RightShoulderTriangle" , extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, necklineEndTime, necklineEndPrice, breakoutTime, breakoutNecklinePrice, clrLightCoral );

Здесь мы улучшаем визуализацию, используя функцию "DrawTriangle", чтобы заштриховать ключевые области светло-коралловым цветом, формируя треугольник для левого плеча от точки левого плеча до начала линии шеи и начала расширенной линии шеи. Другой треугольник для головы - от точки головы до начала и конца линии шеи, а третий - для правого плеча от точки правого плеча до конца линии шеи и точки пробоя, выделяя структуру паттерна на графике. После компиляции получаем следующий результат.

Наконец, нам нужно добавить метки к паттерну, чтобы сделать его полностью визуально привлекательным и наглядным.

DrawText(prefix + "_LS_Label" , lsTime, lsPrice, "LS" , clrRed , true ); DrawText(prefix + "_Head_Label" , extrema[headIdx].time, extrema[headIdx].price, "HEAD" , clrRed , true ); DrawText(prefix + "_RS_Label" , extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, "RS" , clrRed , true ); datetime necklineMidTime = extendedNecklineStartTime + (breakoutTime - extendedNecklineStartTime) / 2 ; double necklineMidPrice = extendedNecklineStartPrice + slope * ( iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , extendedNecklineStartTime) - iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , necklineMidTime)); int x1 = ShiftToX( iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , extendedNecklineStartTime)); int y1 = PriceToY(extendedNecklineStartPrice); int x2 = ShiftToX( iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , breakoutTime)); int y2 = PriceToY(breakoutNecklinePrice); double pixelSlope = (y2 - y1) / ( double )(x2 - x1); double necklineAngle = - atan (pixelSlope) * 180 / M_PI ; Print ( "Pixel X1: " , x1, ", Y1: " , y1, ", X2: " , x2, ", Y2: " , y2, ", Pixel Slope: " , DoubleToString (pixelSlope, 4 ), ", Neckline Angle: " , DoubleToString (necklineAngle, 2 )); DrawText(prefix + "_Neckline_Label" , necklineMidTime, necklineMidPrice, "NECKLINE" , clrBlue , false , necklineAngle);

Наконец, мы аннотируем паттерн, используя функцию "DrawText", чтобы поместить красные метки "LS", "HEAD" и "RS" над точками левого плеча, головы и правого плеча в соответствующие моменты времени и цены, улучшая читаемость графика. Затем вычисляем среднюю точку линии шеи, усредняя значения "extendedNecklineStartTime" и "breakoutTime" для "necklineMidTime", а также корректируем "extendedNecklineStartPrice" с учетом "slope" и разницы баров с помощью функции iBarShift для "necklineMidPrice". Чтобы выровнять метку, мы преобразуем время в x-пиксели с помощью функции "ShiftToX", а цены в y-пиксели с помощью функции "PriceToY" в начале линии шеи и точке её пробоя, вычисляем "pixelSlope" и получаем "necklineAngle" в градусах с помощью функции atan и "M_PI", регистрируя их с помощью функции "Print" и функции DoubleToString для верификации.

Затем рисуем синюю метку "NECKLINE" (ЛИНИЯ ШЕИ) в средней точке с помощью функции "DrawText", расположенную ниже и повернутую так, чтобы она соответствовала "necklineAngle", гарантируя, что аннотация повторяет наклон линии шеи. Ниже представлен результат.

На изображении видно, что паттерн полностью визуализирован. Теперь нам нужно обнаружить его пробой, по сути, расширенную линию, открыть позицию на продажу и изменить диапазон расширения на бар пробоя. Проще простого. Для этого мы используем следующую логику.

double entryPrice = 0 ; double sl = extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price + BufferPoints * _Point ; double patternHeight = extrema[headIdx].price - necklinePrice; double tp = closePrice - patternHeight; if (sl > closePrice && tp < closePrice) { if (obj_Trade.Sell(LotSize, _Symbol , entryPrice, sl, tp, "Head and Shoulders" )) { AddTradedPattern(lsTime, lsPrice); Print ( "Sell Trade Opened: SL " , DoubleToString (sl, _Digits ), ", TP " , DoubleToString (tp, _Digits )); } }

Как только паттерн подтвержден, исполняем сделку на продажу, устанавливая для рыночного ордера значение "entryPrice" равным 0, вычисляя "sl" выше цены правого плеча с помощью "BufferPoints", определяя "patternHeight" как разницу между ценами головы и линии шеи, и устанавливая "tp" ниже "closePrice" с помощью "patternHeight".

Проверяем направление сделки, убедившись, что "sl" находится выше, а "tp" ниже "closePrice", прежде чем использовать функцию "Sell" в "obj_Trade", чтобы открыть сделку, указав "LotSize", "sl", "tp" и комментарий. В случае успешного выполнения вызываем функцию "AddTradedPattern" с помощью "lsTime" и "lsPrice" для регистрации паттерна в логе и используем функцию Print с DoubleToString для записи сведений "sl" и "tp". Фрагмент кода пользовательской функции для пометки паттерна как торгуемого приведен ниже.

void AddTradedPattern( datetime lsTime, double lsPrice) { int size = ArraySize (tradedPatterns); if (size >= MaxTradedPatterns) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < size - 1 ; i++) { tradedPatterns[i] = tradedPatterns[i + 1 ]; } ArrayResize (tradedPatterns, size - 1 ); size--; Print ( "Removed oldest traded pattern to maintain max size of " , MaxTradedPatterns); } ArrayResize (tradedPatterns, size + 1 ); tradedPatterns[size].leftShoulderTime = lsTime; tradedPatterns[size].leftShoulderPrice = lsPrice; Print ( "Added traded pattern: Left Shoulder Time " , TimeToString (lsTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (lsPrice, _Digits )); }

Определяем функцию "AddTradedPattern" для отслеживания торговых настроек. Она использует "lsTime" и "lsPrice" для регистрации деталей левого плеча, поскольку левое плечо не перерисовывается. Проверяем размер "tradedPatterns" с помощью функции ArraySize. Если он попадает в "MaxTradedPatterns", сдвигаем элементы влево, чтобы удалить самые старые. Изменяем размер "tradedPatterns" с помощью функции "ArrayResize", чтобы уменьшить его. Мы регистрируем это, а затем расширяем "tradedPatterns", используя функцию ArrayResize для новой записи. Устанавливаем "leftShoulderTime" на "lsTime", а "leftShoulderPrice" - на "lsPrice". Регистрируем добавление с помощью функции Print, функции TimeToString и функции DoubleToString. После компиляции получаем следующий результат.

На изображении видно, что мы не только визуализируем настройки, но и торгуем ими соответствующим образом. Обратное распознавание паттерна «голова-плечи», визуализация и торговые операции используют ту же логику, но в обратном порядке. Вот его логика.

if (DetectInverseHeadAndShoulders(extrema, leftShoulderIdx, headIdx, rightShoulderIdx, necklineStartIdx, necklineEndIdx)) { double closePrice = iClose ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); double necklinePrice = extrema[necklineEndIdx].price; if (closePrice > necklinePrice) { datetime lsTime = extrema[leftShoulderIdx].time; double lsPrice = extrema[leftShoulderIdx].price; if (IsPatternTraded(lsTime, lsPrice)) return ; datetime breakoutTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); int lsBar = extrema[leftShoulderIdx].bar; int headBar = extrema[headIdx].bar; int rsBar = extrema[rightShoulderIdx].bar; int necklineStartBar = extrema[necklineStartIdx].bar; int necklineEndBar = extrema[necklineEndIdx].bar; int breakoutBar = 1 ; int lsToHead = lsBar - headBar; int headToRs = headBar - rsBar; int rsToBreakout = rsBar - breakoutBar; int lsToNeckStart = lsBar - necklineStartBar; double avgPatternRange = (lsToHead + headToRs) / 2.0 ; if (rsToBreakout > avgPatternRange * RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier) { Print ( "Pattern rejected: Right Shoulder to Breakout (" , rsToBreakout, ") exceeds " , RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier, "x average range (" , avgPatternRange, ")" ); return ; } double necklineStartPrice = extrema[necklineStartIdx].price; double necklineEndPrice = extrema[necklineEndIdx].price; datetime necklineStartTime = extrema[necklineStartIdx].time; datetime necklineEndTime = extrema[necklineEndIdx].time; int barDiff = necklineStartBar - necklineEndBar; double slope = (necklineEndPrice - necklineStartPrice) / barDiff; double breakoutNecklinePrice = necklineStartPrice + slope * (necklineStartBar - breakoutBar); int extendedBar = necklineStartBar; datetime extendedNecklineStartTime = necklineStartTime; double extendedNecklineStartPrice = necklineStartPrice; bool foundCrossing = false ; for ( int i = necklineStartBar + 1 ; i < Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ); i++) { double checkPrice = necklineStartPrice - slope * (i - necklineStartBar); if (NecklineCrossesBar(checkPrice, i)) { int distance = i - necklineStartBar; if (distance <= avgPatternRange * RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier) { extendedBar = i; extendedNecklineStartTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , i); extendedNecklineStartPrice = checkPrice; foundCrossing = true ; Print ( "Neckline extended to first crossing bar within uniformity: Bar " , extendedBar); break ; } else { Print ( "Crossing bar " , i, " exceeds uniformity (" , distance, " > " , avgPatternRange * RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier, ")" ); break ; } } } if (!foundCrossing) { int barsToExtend = 2 * lsToNeckStart; extendedBar = necklineStartBar + barsToExtend; if (extendedBar >= Bars ( _Symbol , _Period )) extendedBar = Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ) - 1 ; extendedNecklineStartTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , extendedBar); extendedNecklineStartPrice = necklineStartPrice - slope * (extendedBar - necklineStartBar); Print ( "Neckline extended to fallback (2x LS to Neckline Start): Bar " , extendedBar, " (no crossing within uniformity)" ); } Print ( "Inverse Head and Shoulders Detected:" ); Print ( "Left Shoulder: Bar " , lsBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (lsTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (lsPrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Head: Bar " , headBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (extrema[headIdx].time), ", Price " , DoubleToString (extrema[headIdx].price, _Digits )); Print ( "Right Shoulder: Bar " , rsBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time), ", Price " , DoubleToString (extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, _Digits )); Print ( "Neckline Start: Bar " , necklineStartBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (necklineStartTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (necklineStartPrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Neckline End: Bar " , necklineEndBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (necklineEndTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (necklineEndPrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Close Price: " , DoubleToString (closePrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Breakout Time: " , TimeToString (breakoutTime)); Print ( "Neckline Price at Breakout: " , DoubleToString (breakoutNecklinePrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Extended Neckline Start: Bar " , extendedBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (extendedNecklineStartTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (extendedNecklineStartPrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Bar Ranges: LS to Head = " , lsToHead, ", Head to RS = " , headToRs, ", RS to Breakout = " , rsToBreakout, ", LS to Neckline Start = " , lsToNeckStart); string prefix = "IHS_" + TimeToString (extrema[headIdx].time, TIME_MINUTES ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_LeftToNeckStart" , lsTime, lsPrice, necklineStartTime, necklineStartPrice, clrGreen , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_NeckStartToHead" , necklineStartTime, necklineStartPrice, extrema[headIdx].time, extrema[headIdx].price, clrGreen , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_HeadToNeckEnd" , extrema[headIdx].time, extrema[headIdx].price, necklineEndTime, necklineEndPrice, clrGreen , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_NeckEndToRight" , necklineEndTime, necklineEndPrice, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, clrGreen , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_Neckline" , extendedNecklineStartTime, extendedNecklineStartPrice, breakoutTime, breakoutNecklinePrice, clrBlue , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_RightToBreakout" , extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, breakoutTime, breakoutNecklinePrice, clrGreen , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_ExtendedToLeftShoulder" , extendedNecklineStartTime, extendedNecklineStartPrice, lsTime, lsPrice, clrGreen , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTriangle(prefix + "_LeftShoulderTriangle" , lsTime, lsPrice, necklineStartTime, necklineStartPrice, extendedNecklineStartTime, extendedNecklineStartPrice, clrLightGreen ); DrawTriangle(prefix + "_HeadTriangle" , extrema[headIdx].time, extrema[headIdx].price, necklineStartTime, necklineStartPrice, necklineEndTime, necklineEndPrice, clrLightGreen ); DrawTriangle(prefix + "_RightShoulderTriangle" , extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, necklineEndTime, necklineEndPrice, breakoutTime, breakoutNecklinePrice, clrLightGreen ); DrawText(prefix + "_LS_Label" , lsTime, lsPrice, "LS" , clrGreen , false ); DrawText(prefix + "_Head_Label" , extrema[headIdx].time, extrema[headIdx].price, "HEAD" , clrGreen , false ); DrawText(prefix + "_RS_Label" , extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, "RS" , clrGreen , false ); datetime necklineMidTime = extendedNecklineStartTime + (breakoutTime - extendedNecklineStartTime) / 2 ; double necklineMidPrice = extendedNecklineStartPrice + slope * ( iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , extendedNecklineStartTime) - iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , necklineMidTime)); int x1 = ShiftToX( iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , extendedNecklineStartTime)); int y1 = PriceToY(extendedNecklineStartPrice); int x2 = ShiftToX( iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , breakoutTime)); int y2 = PriceToY(breakoutNecklinePrice); double pixelSlope = (y2 - y1) / ( double )(x2 - x1); double necklineAngle = - atan (pixelSlope) * 180 / M_PI ; Print ( "Pixel X1: " , x1, ", Y1: " , y1, ", X2: " , x2, ", Y2: " , y2, ", Pixel Slope: " , DoubleToString (pixelSlope, 4 ), ", Neckline Angle: " , DoubleToString (necklineAngle, 2 )); DrawText(prefix + "_Neckline_Label" , necklineMidTime, necklineMidPrice, "NECKLINE" , clrBlue , true , necklineAngle); double entryPrice = 0 ; double sl = extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price - BufferPoints * _Point ; double patternHeight = necklinePrice - extrema[headIdx].price; double tp = closePrice + patternHeight; if (sl < closePrice && tp > closePrice) { if (obj_Trade.Buy(LotSize, _Symbol , entryPrice, sl, tp, "Inverse Head and Shoulders" )) { AddTradedPattern(lsTime, lsPrice); Print ( "Buy Trade Opened: SL " , DoubleToString (sl, _Digits ), ", TP " , DoubleToString (tp, _Digits )); } } } }

Теперь остается только управлять открытыми позициями, применяя логику трейлинг-стопа для максимизации прибыли. Мы создаем функцию для обработки логики трейлинга, как показано ниже.

void ApplyTrailingStop( int minTrailPoints, int trailingPoints, CTrade &trade_object, ulong magicNo = 0 ) { double bid = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); double ask = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket > 0 && PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) { if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == _Symbol && (magicNo == 0 || PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == magicNo)) { double openPrice = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); double currentSL = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); double currentProfit = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ) / (LotSize * SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE )); if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { double profitPoints = (bid - openPrice) / _Point ; if (profitPoints >= minTrailPoints + trailingPoints) { double newSL = NormalizeDouble (bid - trailingPoints * _Point , _Digits ); if (newSL > openPrice && (newSL > currentSL || currentSL == 0 )) { if (trade_object.PositionModify(ticket, newSL, PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ))) { Print ( "Trailing Stop Updated: Ticket " , ticket, ", New SL: " , DoubleToString (newSL, _Digits )); } } } } else if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { double profitPoints = (openPrice - ask) / _Point ; if (profitPoints >= minTrailPoints + trailingPoints) { double newSL = NormalizeDouble (ask + trailingPoints * _Point , _Digits ); if (newSL < openPrice && (newSL < currentSL || currentSL == 0 )) { if (trade_object.PositionModify(ticket, newSL, PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ))) { Print ( "Trailing Stop Updated: Ticket " , ticket, ", New SL: " , DoubleToString (newSL, _Digits )); } } } } } } } }

Здесь мы добавляем функцию трейлинг-стопа с функцией "ApplyTrailingStop". Для настройки открытых позиций она использует "minTrailPoints" и "trailingPoints" . Мы получаем цены "bid" и "ask" с помощью функции SymbolInfoDouble. Перебираем позиции, используя функцию PositionsTotal. Для каждой из них получаем "ticket" с помощью функции PositionGetTicket и выбираем её с помощью функции PositionSelectByTicket. Мы проверяем символ и "magicNo", используя функции "PositionGetString" и "PositionGetInteger". Извлекаем "openPrice", "currentSL" и "currentProfit" с помощью функции PositionGetDouble.

Для покупки мы рассчитываем прибыль с помощью "bid" и сверяем с "minTrailPoints" плюс "trailingPoints". Если условие выполняется, устанавливаем новый "newSL" с помощью функции NormalizeDouble и обновляем его с помощью метода "PositionModify" на объекте "trade_object". Для продажи используем вместо этого "ask" и корректируем "newSL" ниже. Успешное изменение цены регистрируется в логе. Затем можем вызвать эту функцию в обработчике событий OnTick.

if (UseTrailingStop && PositionsTotal () > 0 ) { ApplyTrailingStop(MinTrailPoints, TrailingPoints, obj_Trade, MagicNumber); }

Вызов функции с входными параметрами - это все, что нам нужно, чтобы обеспечить включение трейлинг-стопа. Теперь, как только программа перестанет использоваться, остается только освободить массивы хранения и удалить отображенные нами визуальные объекты. Обрабатываем это в обработчике событий OnDeinit.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ArrayFree (tradedPatterns); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , "HS_" ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , "IHS_" ); ChartRedraw (); }

В обработчике событий OnDeinit , который запускается при выключении советника, мы очищаем программу и график, к которому она привязана. Используем функцию ArrayFree, чтобы освободить память от "tradedPatterns". Затем удаляем все объекты графика. Функция ObjectsDeleteAll удаляет элементы с префиксом "HS_" для стандартных паттернов. Она также удаляет паттерны с префиксом "IHS_" для обратных паттернов. Наконец, обновляем график. Функция ChartRedraw обновляет отображение, чтобы отразить эти изменения перед полным закрытием. После компиляции получаем следующий результат.

На изображении видно, что мы применяем трейлинг-стоп к торговым настройкам, тем самым достигая нашей цели. Осталось провести повторное тестирование программы, и это будет выполнено в следующем разделе.





Тестирование на истории

После тщательного тестирования на истории мы получили следующие результаты.

График тестирования на истории:

Отчет о тестировании на истории:





Заключение

В заключение, мы успешно разработали торговый алгоритм Голова-Плечи на MQL5. Он обеспечивает точное обнаружение паттернов, детальную визуализацию и автоматическое исполнение сделок по классическому разворотному сигналу. Используя правила проверки, построение графиков линии шеи и трейлинг-стопы, наш советник эффективно адаптируется к изменениям на рынке. Можно использовать иллюстрации, сделанные в качестве отправной точки, чтобы улучшать его дополнительными шагами, такими как настройка параметров или расширенный контроль рисков. Кроме того, обратите внимание, что это редкая настройка паттерна.

Отказ от ответственности: Содержание настоящей статьи предназначено только для целей обучения. Торговля сопряжена со значительным финансовым риском, а рыночные условия могут быть непредсказуемыми. Перед началом использования в реальных условиях необходимы тщательное тестирование на истории и управление рисками.

С помощью этого фундамента вы сможете усовершенствовать свои навыки торговли и улучшать этот алгоритм. Продолжайте тестировать и оптимизировать систему для достижения успеха. Желаем удачи!