datetime ExtBarTimeOpen;



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 将timer设置为秒

EventSetTimer(1);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator deinitialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

Comment("");

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

//---获取当前柱形图的开仓时间

ExtBarTimeOpen=time[rates_total-1];

//--- 为下一次调用返回前次已计算值

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Timer函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTimer()

{

//--- 设置之前柱形图开仓时间

static datetime bar_open_time=ExtBarTimeOpen;

//--- 记录柱形图开仓后经过的秒数

static int seconds=int(TimeCurrent()-ExtBarTimeOpen);

//--- 如果之前的开仓时间不等于当前时间，则这是一个新柱形图

//--- 将新开仓时间写为之前的开仓时间，并将秒数设置为零

if(bar_open_time!=ExtBarTimeOpen)

{

bar_open_time=ExtBarTimeOpen;

seconds=0;

}

//--- 增加并调整自柱形图开仓以来经过的秒数

seconds++;

if(seconds>PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT))

seconds=0;

//--- 柱形图开仓时间为yyyy.mm.dd hh:mi

string bar_time_open=TimeToString(ExtBarTimeOpen);

//--- 当前时间为yyyy.mm.dd hh:mi:ss

string time_current=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS);

//--- 距离新柱形图开仓还剩多少秒

int sec_left=PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT)-seconds;

//--- 当前柱形图关闭前剩余的时间，格式为 hh:mm:ss

string time_left=TimeToString(sec_left,TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS);

//--- 创建输出字符串

string txt=StringFormat("Opening time of the current bar: %s

"+

"Time Current: %s

"+

"Seconds have passed since the bar opened: %d

"+

"Approximately seconds left before bar closes: %d

"+

"Time remaining until bar closes: %s",bar_time_open,time_current,seconds,sec_left,time_left);

//--- 显示柱形图开仓时间和当前时间，

//--- 显示当前柱形图开仓到关闭所经过的秒数，

//--- 在注释中显示当前柱线关闭前剩余的时间

Comment(txt);

/*

result on M1:

Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 18:06

Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:06:24

Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 25

Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 35

Time remaining until bar closes: 00:00:35



result on M5:

Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 18:05

Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:07:28

Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 149

Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 151

Time remaining until bar closes: 00:02:31



result on H1:

Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 18:00

Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:08:13

Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 494

Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 3106

Time remaining until bar closes: 00:51:46



result on D1:

Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 00:00

Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:11:01

Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 65462

Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 20938

Time remaining until bar closes: 05:48:58

*/

}