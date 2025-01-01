|
datetime ExtBarTimeOpen;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- 将timer设置为秒
EventSetTimer(1);
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator deinitialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
Comment("");
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
//---获取当前柱形图的开仓时间
ExtBarTimeOpen=time[rates_total-1];
//--- 为下一次调用返回前次已计算值
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Timer函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer()
{
//--- 设置之前柱形图开仓时间
static datetime bar_open_time=ExtBarTimeOpen;
//--- 记录柱形图开仓后经过的秒数
static int seconds=int(TimeCurrent()-ExtBarTimeOpen);
//--- 如果之前的开仓时间不等于当前时间，则这是一个新柱形图
//--- 将新开仓时间写为之前的开仓时间，并将秒数设置为零
if(bar_open_time!=ExtBarTimeOpen)
{
bar_open_time=ExtBarTimeOpen;
seconds=0;
}
//--- 增加并调整自柱形图开仓以来经过的秒数
seconds++;
if(seconds>PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT))
seconds=0;
//--- 柱形图开仓时间为yyyy.mm.dd hh:mi
string bar_time_open=TimeToString(ExtBarTimeOpen);
//--- 当前时间为yyyy.mm.dd hh:mi:ss
string time_current=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS);
//--- 距离新柱形图开仓还剩多少秒
int sec_left=PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT)-seconds;
//--- 当前柱形图关闭前剩余的时间，格式为 hh:mm:ss
string time_left=TimeToString(sec_left,TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS);
//--- 创建输出字符串
string txt=StringFormat("Opening time of the current bar: %s\n"+
"Time Current: %s\n"+
"Seconds have passed since the bar opened: %d\n"+
"Approximately seconds left before bar closes: %d\n"+
"Time remaining until bar closes: %s",bar_time_open,time_current,seconds,sec_left,time_left);
//--- 显示柱形图开仓时间和当前时间，
//--- 显示当前柱形图开仓到关闭所经过的秒数，
//--- 在注释中显示当前柱线关闭前剩余的时间
Comment(txt);
/*
result on M1:
Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 18:06
Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:06:24
Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 25
Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 35
Time remaining until bar closes: 00:00:35
result on M5:
Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 18:05
Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:07:28
Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 149
Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 151
Time remaining until bar closes: 00:02:31
result on H1:
Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 18:00
Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:08:13
Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 494
Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 3106
Time remaining until bar closes: 00:51:46
result on D1:
Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 00:00
Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:11:01
Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 65462
Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 20938
Time remaining until bar closes: 05:48:58
*/
}