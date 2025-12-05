Automatização de estratégias de trading com MQL5 (Parte 13): Criação de um algoritmo de negociação para o padrão "Cabeça e Ombros"

Introdução

No artigo anterior (Parte 12), implementamos a estratégia de mitigação de blocos de ordem (Mitigation Order Blocks, MOB) na linguagem MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5), para aproveitar zonas institucionais de preço na negociação. Agora, na Parte 13, focaremos na construção de um algoritmo de negociação "Cabeça e Ombros", automatizando esse padrão clássico de reversão para identificar pontos de virada de mercado com precisão. O artigo abordará os seguintes tópicos:

Ao final deste artigo, você terá um EA totalmente funcional, pronto para operar com base no padrão "Cabeça e Ombros", então vamos direto ao trabalho!





Estudo da arquitetura do padrão Cabeça e Ombros

O padrão Cabeça e Ombros é uma formação clássica de gráfico amplamente reconhecida na análise técnica para prever reversões de tendência, ocorrendo tanto em versões padrão (de baixa) quanto invertidas (de alta), cada uma caracterizada por uma sequência distinta de picos ou vales de preço. No padrão clássico (de baixa), em nosso programa, uma tendência de alta é seguida por três picos: o ombro esquerdo atinge um máximo, a cabeça se eleva significativamente mais alto no ponto culminante da tendência (superando visivelmente ambos os ombros), e o ombro direito cai abaixo da cabeça, mas permanece próximo em altura ao ombro esquerdo. Todos são conectados por uma linha de pescoço, que une dois vales; assim que o preço rompe essa linha, abriremos uma operação de venda no rompimento, definindo um stop loss acima do ombro direito e um take profit projetando a altura da cabeça até a linha de pescoço para baixo, como mostrado na figura abaixo.

Para o padrão invertido, uma tendência de baixa leva à formação de três vales: o ombro esquerdo marca um mínimo, a cabeça se aprofunda visivelmente (abaixo de ambos os ombros), e o ombro direito para próximo do nível do ombro esquerdo. A linha de pescoço passa pelos topos; o rompimento do preço acima desse nível acionará uma entrada de compra com stop loss abaixo do ombro direito e take profit projetado para cima pela distância da linha de pescoço até a cabeça. Tudo é construído com base na altura destacada da cabeça e na quase simetria dos ombros, que são nossas diretrizes principais. Abaixo está a ilustração correspondente.

Quanto ao gerenciamento de risco, implementaremos uma função adicional de trailing stop para maximizar a captura de lucro. Vamos lá!





Implementação em MQL5

Para criar o programa em MQL5, abra o MetaEditor, vá até o Navegador, localize a pasta "Indicators", clique na aba "Criar" (New) e siga as instruções para gerar o arquivo. Assim que isso for feito, dentro do ambiente de programação precisaremos declarar algumas variáveis globais, que serão utilizadas em toda a aplicação.

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://youtube.com/@ForexAlgo-Trader?" #property version "1.00" #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> CTrade obj_Trade; input int LookbackBars = 50 ; input double ThresholdPoints = 70.0 ; input double ShoulderTolerancePoints = 15.0 ; input double TroughTolerancePoints = 30.0 ; input double BufferPoints = 10.0 ; input double LotSize = 0.1 ; input ulong MagicNumber = 123456 ; input int MaxBarRange = 30 ; input int MinBarRange = 5 ; input double BarRangeMultiplier = 2.0 ; input int ValidationBars = 3 ; input double PriceTolerance = 5.0 ; input double RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier = 1.5 ; input int MaxTradedPatterns = 20 ; input bool UseTrailingStop = false ; input int MinTrailPoints = 50 ; input int TrailingPoints = 30 ;

Começamos com #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> e o objeto CTrade obj_Trade, que servem para incluir os arquivos de negociação adicionais responsáveis pelo gerenciamento das operações. Definimos parâmetros de entrada como 'LookbackBars' (por padrão 50) para análise histórica, 'ThresholdPoints' (por padrão 70.0) para confirmação de reversão e 'ShoulderTolerancePoints' (por padrão 15.0), além de 'TroughTolerancePoints' (por padrão 30.0) para manter a simetria. Os demais parâmetros de entrada não necessitam de explicação adicional. Comentários detalhados foram adicionados no código para facilitar a compreensão. Em seguida, é necessário definir algumas estruturas que utilizaremos tanto na detecção dos padrões quanto no controle das operações em andamento.

struct Extremum { int bar; datetime time; double price; bool isPeak; }; struct TradedPattern { datetime leftShoulderTime; double leftShoulderPrice; };

Criamos duas estruturas principais usando a palavra-chave struct para gerenciar nosso algoritmo de negociação "Cabeça e Ombros": a primeira, chamada 'Extremum', armazena picos e vales através dos campos bar (índice), time (carimbo de tempo), price (valor) e isPeak (true para picos, false para vales), permitindo identificar com precisão os componentes do padrão; a segunda, 'TradedPattern', é responsável por monitorar as negociações executadas, utilizando 'leftShoulderTime' e 'leftShoulderPrice' para evitar duplicidade de operações. Para garantir que o EA opere apenas uma vez por barra e mantenha o controle das operações atuais, declaramos uma variável e um array da seguinte forma.

static datetime lastBarTime = 0 ; TradedPattern tradedPatterns[];

Após essas etapas, todas as configurações básicas estão concluídas. No entanto, como precisaremos exibir o padrão diretamente no gráfico, é necessário criar a arquitetura gráfica e os componentes de barra, de modo a assegurar que o padrão desenhado atenda aos critérios exigidos.

int chart_width = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int chart_height = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); int chart_scale = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE ); int chart_first_vis_bar = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR ); int chart_vis_bars = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_VISIBLE_BARS ); double chart_prcmin = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MIN , 0 ); double chart_prcmax = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MAX , 0 ); int BarWidth( int scale) { return ( int ) pow ( 2 , scale); } int ShiftToX( int shift) { return (chart_first_vis_bar - shift) * BarWidth(chart_scale) - 1 ; } int PriceToY( double price) { if (chart_prcmax - chart_prcmin == 0.0 ) return 0 ; return ( int ) round (chart_height * (chart_prcmax - price) / (chart_prcmax - chart_prcmin) - 1 ); }

Preparamos e equipamos o programa com recursos de visualização, definindo variáveis como 'chart_width' e 'chart_height', usando a função ChartGetInteger para obter as dimensões do gráfico; 'chart_scale' para o nível de zoom; 'chart_first_vis_bar' e 'chart_vis_bars' para informações sobre as barras visíveis; além de 'chart_prcmin' e 'chart_prcmax', obtidas com ChartGetDouble, para determinar o intervalo de preços. Utilizamos a função 'BarWidth', com o parâmetro pow, para calcular a distância entre as barras com base em 'chart_scale', a função 'ShiftToX' para converter índices de barras em coordenadas x a partir de 'chart_first_vis_bar' e 'chart_scale', e a função 'PriceToY', com o parâmetro round, para mapear preços em coordenadas y, considerando 'chart_height', 'chart_prcmax' e 'chart_prcmin'. Esse conjunto de cálculos garante uma representação visual precisa do padrão. Com isso, as configurações estão concluídas. Podemos prosseguir para a inicialização do programa no manipulador de eventos OnInit.

int OnInit () { obj_Trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber); ArrayResize (tradedPatterns, 0 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Em OnInit, utilizamos o método 'SetExpertMagicNumber' do objeto 'obj_Trade' para atribuir um 'MagicNumber', que atua como identificador único de todas as operações, garantindo que as posições do nosso programa sejam distintas, e chamamos a função ArrayResize para ajustar o tamanho do array 'tradedPatterns' para zero, limpando qualquer dado anterior e preparando-o para uma nova execução. Concluímos o processo retornando INIT_SUCCEEDED, confirmando a configuração bem-sucedida e deixando o EA pronto para detectar e negociar o padrão de forma eficiente. Agora podemos seguir para o manipulador de eventos OnTick, garantindo que a análise seja executada uma vez por barra.

void OnTick () { datetime currentBarTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ); if (currentBarTime == lastBarTime) return ; lastBarTime = currentBarTime; chart_width = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); chart_height = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); chart_scale = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE ); chart_first_vis_bar = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR ); chart_vis_bars = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_VISIBLE_BARS ); chart_prcmin = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MIN , 0 ); chart_prcmax = ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MAX , 0 ); if ( PositionsTotal () > 0 ) return ; }

No manipulador de eventos OnTick, que é acionado a cada atualização de preço para monitorar as mudanças do mercado e reagir em tempo real, usamos a função iTime para obter o 'currentBarTime' da última barra e o comparamos com 'lastBarTime' para evitar processamento repetido, atualizando 'lastBarTime' apenas quando novas barras são formadas. Em seguida, atualizamos os elementos visuais do gráfico chamando novamente ChartGetInteger para atualizar 'chart_width', 'chart_height', 'chart_scale', 'chart_first_vis_bar' e 'chart_vis_bars', além de ChartGetDouble para 'chart_prcmin' e 'chart_prcmax'. Também utilizamos a função PositionsTotal para verificar se há operações abertas e encerrá-las antecipadamente, caso existam, a fim de evitar sobreposição de posições. Depois disso, podemos definir a função responsável por identificar os pontos de extremidade ou pontos-chave do padrão.

void FindExtrema(Extremum &extrema[], int lookback) { ArrayFree (extrema); int bars = Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ); if (lookback >= bars) lookback = bars - 1 ; double highs[], lows[]; ArraySetAsSeries (highs, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (lows, true ); CopyHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 , lookback + 1 , highs); CopyLow ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 , lookback + 1 , lows); bool isUpTrend = highs[lookback] < highs[lookback - 1 ]; double lastHigh = highs[lookback]; double lastLow = lows[lookback]; int lastExtremumBar = lookback; for ( int i = lookback - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (isUpTrend) { if (highs[i] > lastHigh) { lastHigh = highs[i]; lastExtremumBar = i; } else if (lows[i] < lastHigh - ThresholdPoints * _Point ) { int size = ArraySize (extrema); ArrayResize (extrema, size + 1 ); extrema[size].bar = lastExtremumBar; extrema[size].time = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , lastExtremumBar); extrema[size].price = lastHigh; extrema[size].isPeak = true ; isUpTrend = false ; lastLow = lows[i]; lastExtremumBar = i; } } else { if (lows[i] < lastLow) { lastLow = lows[i]; lastExtremumBar = i; } else if (highs[i] > lastLow + ThresholdPoints * _Point ) { int size = ArraySize (extrema); ArrayResize (extrema, size + 1 ); extrema[size].bar = lastExtremumBar; extrema[size].time = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , lastExtremumBar); extrema[size].price = lastLow; extrema[size].isPeak = false ; isUpTrend = true ; lastHigh = highs[i]; lastExtremumBar = i; } } } }

Aqui definimos precisamente os picos e vales que compõem o nosso padrão "Cabeça e Ombros", implementando a função 'FindExtrema', que analisa as últimas 'lookback' barras para construir o array 'extrema' com os pontos críticos de preço. Iniciamos limpando o array 'extrema' com a função ArrayFree para garantir um “estado limpo”, em seguida usamos a função 'Bars' para obter o número total de barras disponíveis e ajustamos o valor de 'lookback' caso ele exceda esse limite, assegurando que permanecemos dentro do intervalo de dados visível do gráfico. Depois, preparamos os arrays 'highs' e 'lows' para armazenar os dados de preços máximos e mínimos, configurando-os como séries temporais com a função ArraySetAsSeries (onde os valores mais recentes vêm primeiro), e preenchemos ambos usando CopyHigh e CopyLow, para extrair os valores máximos e mínimos de preço das últimas 'lookback + 1' barras.

No laço, que percorre das barras mais antigas até as mais recentes, determinamos a direção da tendência utilizando a variável 'isUpTrend', com base no movimento inicial do preço, em seguida acompanhamos 'lastHigh' ou 'lastLow' e seus respectivos 'lastExtremumBar'. Quando ocorre uma reversão que excede o valor definido em ThresholdPoints, expandimos o array 'extrema' com a função ArrayResize, armazenando elementos como bar, time (obtido via iTime), price e isPeak (true para picos e false para vales), além de incluir a direção da tendência, o que permite identificar o padrão com precisão. Agora podemos capturar os níveis de preço relevantes e armazená-los para uso posterior.

Extremum extrema[]; FindExtrema(extrema, LookbackBars);

Aqui declaramos o array 'extrema' do tipo Extremum, destinado a armazenar os picos e vales identificados, que representarão os ombros e a cabeça do padrão. Em seguida, chamamos a função FindExtrema, passando 'extrema' e 'LookbackBars' como argumentos, para analisar as últimas barras definidas por 'LookbackBars' e preencher o array com os pontos críticos, estabelecendo a base para o reconhecimento de padrões e para as decisões de negociação subsequentes. Quando exibimos os valores do array usando a função ArrayPrint, obtemos uma estrutura semelhante à mostrada abaixo.

Isso confirma que já possuímos os pontos de dados necessários. Assim, podemos avançar para a definição dos componentes do padrão. Para tornar o código mais modular, fazemos isso mediante funções.

bool DetectHeadAndShoulders(Extremum &extrema[], int &leftShoulderIdx, int &headIdx, int &rightShoulderIdx, int &necklineStartIdx, int &necklineEndIdx) { int size = ArraySize (extrema); if (size < 6 ) return false ; for ( int i = size - 6 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (!extrema[i].isPeak && extrema[i+ 1 ].isPeak && !extrema[i+ 2 ].isPeak && extrema[i+ 3 ].isPeak && !extrema[i+ 4 ].isPeak && extrema[i+ 5 ].isPeak) { double leftShoulder = extrema[i+ 1 ].price; double head = extrema[i+ 3 ].price; double rightShoulder = extrema[i+ 5 ].price; double trough1 = extrema[i+ 2 ].price; double trough2 = extrema[i+ 4 ].price; bool isHeadHighest = true ; for ( int j = MathMax ( 0 , i - 5 ); j < MathMin (size, i + 10 ); j++) { if (extrema[j].isPeak && extrema[j].price > head && j != i + 3 ) { isHeadHighest = false ; break ; } } int lsBar = extrema[i+ 1 ].bar; int headBar = extrema[i+ 3 ].bar; int rsBar = extrema[i+ 5 ].bar; int lsToHead = lsBar - headBar; int headToRs = headBar - rsBar; if (lsToHead < MinBarRange || lsToHead > MaxBarRange || headToRs < MinBarRange || headToRs > MaxBarRange) continue ; int minRange = MathMin (lsToHead, headToRs); if (lsToHead > minRange * BarRangeMultiplier || headToRs > minRange * BarRangeMultiplier) continue ; bool rsValid = false ; int rsBarIndex = extrema[i+ 5 ].bar; for ( int j = rsBarIndex - 1 ; j >= MathMax ( 0 , rsBarIndex - ValidationBars); j--) { if ( iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , j) < rightShoulder - ThresholdPoints * _Point ) { rsValid = true ; break ; } } if (!rsValid) continue ; if (isHeadHighest && head > leftShoulder && head > rightShoulder && MathAbs (leftShoulder - rightShoulder) < ShoulderTolerancePoints * _Point && MathAbs (trough1 - trough2) < TroughTolerancePoints * _Point ) { leftShoulderIdx = i + 1 ; headIdx = i + 3 ; rightShoulderIdx = i + 5 ; necklineStartIdx = i + 2 ; necklineEndIdx = i + 4 ; Print ( "Bar Ranges: LS to Head = " , lsToHead, ", Head to RS = " , headToRs); return true ; } } } return false ; }

Aqui definimos o padrão clássico utilizando a função 'DetectHeadAndShoulders', que examina o array 'extrema' em busca de uma sequência válida composta por seis pontos: vale, pico (ombro esquerdo), vale, pico (cabeça), vale e pico (ombro direito). São exigidas, no mínimo, seis entradas, verificadas pela função ArraySize. Iteramos sobre 'extrema', começando de tamanho - 6, analisando a estrutura do padrão com picos e vales alternados. Em seguida, extraímos os preços correspondentes aos vales (leftShoulder, head, rightShoulder) e à linha de pescoço (trough1, trough2). Um laço interno assegura que a cabeça seja o pico mais alto dentro do intervalo considerado, o que é determinado através das funções MathMax e MathMin. As distâncias entre os pontos são avaliadas com base nos parâmetros MinBarRange e MaxBarRange, enquanto a uniformidade é garantida com o uso do parâmetro BarRangeMultiplier.

Confirmamos o rompimento do ombro direito verificando a função iLow em relação ao valor de 'ThresholdPoints', dentro do intervalo definido por 'ValidationBars'. Se a cabeça estiver acima de ambos os ombros e as tolerâncias ('ShoulderTolerancePoints', 'TroughTolerancePoints') forem atendidas, atribuímos os índices correspondentes, como 'leftShoulderIdx', 'headIdx' e 'necklineStartIdx', registramos os intervalos de barras com a função Print para fins de depuração e retornamos o valor true, sinalizando que o padrão foi detectado. Caso contrário, retornamos false. A mesma lógica é aplicada para identificar o padrão inverso.

bool DetectInverseHeadAndShoulders(Extremum &extrema[], int &leftShoulderIdx, int &headIdx, int &rightShoulderIdx, int &necklineStartIdx, int &necklineEndIdx) { int size = ArraySize (extrema); if (size < 6 ) return false ; for ( int i = size - 6 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (extrema[i].isPeak && !extrema[i+ 1 ].isPeak && extrema[i+ 2 ].isPeak && !extrema[i+ 3 ].isPeak && extrema[i+ 4 ].isPeak && !extrema[i+ 5 ].isPeak) { double leftShoulder = extrema[i+ 1 ].price; double head = extrema[i+ 3 ].price; double rightShoulder = extrema[i+ 5 ].price; double peak1 = extrema[i+ 2 ].price; double peak2 = extrema[i+ 4 ].price; bool isHeadLowest = true ; int headBar = extrema[i+ 3 ].bar; for ( int j = MathMax ( 0 , headBar - 5 ); j <= MathMin ( Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ) - 1 , headBar + 5 ); j++) { if ( iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , j) < head) { isHeadLowest = false ; break ; } } int lsBar = extrema[i+ 1 ].bar; int rsBar = extrema[i+ 5 ].bar; int lsToHead = lsBar - headBar; int headToRs = headBar - rsBar; if (lsToHead < MinBarRange || lsToHead > MaxBarRange || headToRs < MinBarRange || headToRs > MaxBarRange) continue ; int minRange = MathMin (lsToHead, headToRs); if (lsToHead > minRange * BarRangeMultiplier || headToRs > minRange * BarRangeMultiplier) continue ; bool rsValid = false ; int rsBarIndex = extrema[i+ 5 ].bar; for ( int j = rsBarIndex - 1 ; j >= MathMax ( 0 , rsBarIndex - ValidationBars); j--) { if ( iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , j) > rightShoulder + ThresholdPoints * _Point ) { rsValid = true ; break ; } } if (!rsValid) continue ; if (isHeadLowest && head < leftShoulder && head < rightShoulder && MathAbs (leftShoulder - rightShoulder) < ShoulderTolerancePoints * _Point && MathAbs (peak1 - peak2) < TroughTolerancePoints * _Point ) { leftShoulderIdx = i + 1 ; headIdx = i + 3 ; rightShoulderIdx = i + 5 ; necklineStartIdx = i + 2 ; necklineEndIdx = i + 4 ; Print ( "Bar Ranges: LS to Head = " , lsToHead, ", Head to RS = " , headToRs); return true ; } } } return false ; }

Definimos a função 'DetectInverseHeadAndShoulders' para detectar o padrão invertido. Ela percorre o array extrema em busca de uma sequência de seis pontos — pico, vale (ombro esquerdo), pico, vale (cabeça), pico e vale (ombro direito) — exigindo no mínimo seis registros, validados pela função ArraySize. O laço é executado de 'size - 6' em diante, confirmando a alternância pico-vale. Em seguida, extraímos os preços correspondentes a 'leftShoulder', 'head', 'rightShoulder' e aos picos da linha de pescoço ('peak1', 'peak2'). O laço interno verifica se a cabeça é o ponto mais baixo dentro de um intervalo de cinco barras ao redor de headBar, utilizando as funções MathMax, MathMin e iLow, enquanto a função 'Bars' garante que permanecemos dentro dos limites do gráfico.

Definimos a distância entre as barras usando 'MinBarRange' e 'MaxBarRange', calculamos a uniformidade com a função 'MathMin' e o parâmetro 'BarRangeMultiplier', e confirmamos o rompimento do ombro direito com a função iHigh, comparando com 'ThresholdPoints' e 'ValidationBars'. Se a cabeça estiver abaixo de ambos os ombros e as tolerâncias ('ShoulderTolerancePoints', 'TroughTolerancePoints') forem respeitadas, definimos os índices como 'leftShoulderIdx' e 'necklineStartIdx', registramos os intervalos e retornamos true; caso contrário, retornamos false. Com essas duas funções implementadas, podemos prosseguir para a identificação efetiva dos padrões, conforme descrito a seguir.

int leftShoulderIdx, headIdx, rightShoulderIdx, necklineStartIdx, necklineEndIdx; if (DetectHeadAndShoulders(extrema, leftShoulderIdx, headIdx, rightShoulderIdx, necklineStartIdx, necklineEndIdx)) { double closePrice = iClose ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); double necklinePrice = extrema[necklineEndIdx].price; if (closePrice < necklinePrice) { datetime lsTime = extrema[leftShoulderIdx].time; double lsPrice = extrema[leftShoulderIdx].price; } }

Aqui avançamos declarando as variáveis 'leftShoulderIdx', 'headIdx', 'rightShoulderIdx', 'necklineStartIdx' e 'necklineEndIdx', destinadas a armazenar os índices dos componentes do padrão. Em seguida, utilizamos a função DetectHeadAndShoulders para verificar o array extrema em busca do padrão clássico, passando esses índices como parâmetros de referência. Quando o padrão é detectado, obtemos o 'closePrice' através da função iClose para a barra anterior e o 'necklinePrice' de 'extrema[necklineEndIdx].price', gerando um sinal de venda quando 'closePrice' fica abaixo de 'necklinePrice'. Depois extraímos 'lsTime' e 'lsPrice' de extrema[leftShoulderIdx], preparando a execução da negociação com base na posição do ombro esquerdo. Nesse ponto, é essencial garantir que o padrão ainda não tenha sido negociado. Para isso, definimos uma função de verificação.

bool IsPatternTraded( datetime lsTime, double lsPrice) { int size = ArraySize (tradedPatterns); for ( int i = 0 ; i < size; i++) { if (tradedPatterns[i].leftShoulderTime == lsTime && MathAbs (tradedPatterns[i].leftShoulderPrice - lsPrice) < PriceTolerance * _Point ) { Print ( "Pattern already traded: Left Shoulder Time " , TimeToString (lsTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (lsPrice, _Digits )); return true ; } } return false ; }

Aqui garantimos que o programa evite duplicação de operações implementando a função 'IsPatternTraded', responsável por verificar se o padrão identificado por 'lsTime' e 'lsPrice' já existe no array 'tradedPatterns'. Utilizamos a função ArraySize para obter o tamanho ('size') do array e, em seguida, percorremos seus elementos em um laço, comparando cada registro com os valores de 'leftShoulderTime' e 'leftShoulderPrice', verificando se há correspondência com 'lsTime' e 'lsPrice' dentro do limite definido por 'PriceTolerance', utilizando a função MathAbs. Caso uma correspondência seja encontrada, registramos essa ocorrência no log por meio da função Print, incluindo TimeToString e DoubleToString para facilitar a leitura, e retornamos o valor true; caso contrário, retornamos false, permitindo que uma nova operação seja executada. Em seguida, chamamos essa função de verificação e prosseguimos apenas se não houver correspondência encontrada.

if (IsPatternTraded(lsTime, lsPrice)) return ; datetime breakoutTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); int lsBar = extrema[leftShoulderIdx].bar; int headBar = extrema[headIdx].bar; int rsBar = extrema[rightShoulderIdx].bar; int necklineStartBar = extrema[necklineStartIdx].bar; int necklineEndBar = extrema[necklineEndIdx].bar; int breakoutBar = 1 ; int lsToHead = lsBar - headBar; int headToRs = headBar - rsBar; int rsToBreakout = rsBar - breakoutBar; int lsToNeckStart = lsBar - necklineStartBar; double avgPatternRange = (lsToHead + headToRs) / 2.0 ; if (rsToBreakout > avgPatternRange * RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier) { Print ( "Pattern rejected: Right Shoulder to Breakout (" , rsToBreakout, ") exceeds " , RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier, "x average range (" , avgPatternRange, ")" ); return ; } double necklineStartPrice = extrema[necklineStartIdx].price; double necklineEndPrice = extrema[necklineEndIdx].price; datetime necklineStartTime = extrema[necklineStartIdx].time; datetime necklineEndTime = extrema[necklineEndIdx].time; int barDiff = necklineStartBar - necklineEndBar; double slope = (necklineEndPrice - necklineStartPrice) / barDiff; double breakoutNecklinePrice = necklineStartPrice + slope * (necklineStartBar - breakoutBar); int extendedBar = necklineStartBar; datetime extendedNecklineStartTime = necklineStartTime; double extendedNecklineStartPrice = necklineStartPrice; bool foundCrossing = false ; for ( int i = necklineStartBar + 1 ; i < Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ); i++) { double checkPrice = necklineStartPrice - slope * (i - necklineStartBar); if (NecklineCrossesBar(checkPrice, i)) { int distance = i - necklineStartBar; if (distance <= avgPatternRange * RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier) { extendedBar = i; extendedNecklineStartTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , i); extendedNecklineStartPrice = checkPrice; foundCrossing = true ; Print ( "Neckline extended to first crossing bar within uniformity: Bar " , extendedBar); break ; } else { Print ( "Crossing bar " , i, " exceeds uniformity (" , distance, " > " , avgPatternRange * RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier, ")" ); break ; } } } if (!foundCrossing) { int barsToExtend = 2 * lsToNeckStart; extendedBar = necklineStartBar + barsToExtend; if (extendedBar >= Bars ( _Symbol , _Period )) extendedBar = Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ) - 1 ; extendedNecklineStartTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , extendedBar); extendedNecklineStartPrice = necklineStartPrice - slope * (extendedBar - necklineStartBar); Print ( "Neckline extended to fallback (2x LS to Neckline Start): Bar " , extendedBar, " (no crossing within uniformity)" ); } Print ( "Standard Head and Shoulders Detected:" ); Print ( "Left Shoulder: Bar " , lsBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (lsTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (lsPrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Head: Bar " , headBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (extrema[headIdx].time), ", Price " , DoubleToString (extrema[headIdx].price, _Digits )); Print ( "Right Shoulder: Bar " , rsBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time), ", Price " , DoubleToString (extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, _Digits )); Print ( "Neckline Start: Bar " , necklineStartBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (necklineStartTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (necklineStartPrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Neckline End: Bar " , necklineEndBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (necklineEndTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (necklineEndPrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Close Price: " , DoubleToString (closePrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Breakout Time: " , TimeToString (breakoutTime)); Print ( "Neckline Price at Breakout: " , DoubleToString (breakoutNecklinePrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Extended Neckline Start: Bar " , extendedBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (extendedNecklineStartTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (extendedNecklineStartPrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Bar Ranges: LS to Head = " , lsToHead, ", Head to RS = " , headToRs, ", RS to Breakout = " , rsToBreakout, ", LS to Neckline Start = " , lsToNeckStart);

Aqui aprimoramos o reconhecimento de padrões verificando o padrão detectado e configurando a negociação de venda. Iniciamos com a função 'IsPatternTraded', que verifica se os valores 'lsTime' e 'lsPrice' correspondem a uma operação anterior no array 'tradedPatterns'; se o retorno for true, encerramos a execução para evitar duplicidade. Em seguida, usamos a função iTime para atribuir a variável breakoutTime como a marca de tempo da barra anterior e obtemos os índices das barras — 'lsBar', 'headBar', 'rsBar', 'necklineStartBar' e 'necklineEndBar' — a partir de 'extrema', calculando intervalos como 'lsToHead', 'headToRs' e 'rsToBreakout'. Caso 'rsToBreakout' ultrapasse o valor de 'avgPatternRange' multiplicado por RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier, o padrão é descartado e registrado com a função Print.

Depois disso, definimos a inclinação (slope) da linha de pescoço com base nos valores 'necklineStartPrice' e 'necklineEndPrice' em relação a 'barDiff', calculamos o 'breakoutNecklinePrice' e estendemos a linha de pescoço para trás por meio de um laço, utilizando a função NecklineCrossesBar para identificar o ponto de interseção dentro do intervalo 'avgPatternRange * RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier'. Durante esse processo, atualizamos 'extendedBar', 'extendedNecklineStartTime' (obtido via iTime) e 'extendedNecklineStartPrice'. Caso a interseção não seja válida, retornamos a '2 * lsToNeckStart', limitando o processo ao número total de 'Bars', e registramos todos os detalhes — índices de barras, preços e intervalos — com as funções Print, TimeToString e DoubleToString, garantindo documentação completa e rastreável do processo. O trecho de código da função personalizada apresenta a seguinte estrutura.

bool NecklineCrossesBar( double necklinePrice, int barIndex) { double high = iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , barIndex); double low = iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , barIndex); return (necklinePrice >= low && necklinePrice <= high); }

A função verifica se o valor de 'necklinePrice' cruza o intervalo de preços da barra em 'barIndex', garantindo a extensão precisa da linha de pescoço. Utilizamos a função iHigh para obter o preço máximo (high) da barra e a função iLow para obter o preço mínimo (low). Em seguida, retornamos true se 'necklinePrice' estiver entre os valores de 'low' e 'high', confirmando que a linha de pescoço cruza o intervalo da barra e validando o padrão. Caso o padrão seja confirmado, passamos à sua visualização no gráfico. Para isso, são necessárias funções que permitam desenhá-lo e marcá-lo.

void DrawTrendLine( string name, datetime timeStart, double priceStart, datetime timeEnd, double priceEnd, color lineColor, int width, int style) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TREND , 0 , timeStart, priceStart, timeEnd, priceEnd)) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , lineColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_STYLE , style); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_BACK , true ); ChartRedraw (); } else { Print ( "Failed to create line: " , name, ". Error: " , GetLastError ()); } } void DrawTriangle( string name, datetime time1, double price1, datetime time2, double price2, datetime time3, double price3, color fillColor) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TRIANGLE , 0 , time1, price1, time2, price2, time3, price3)) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , fillColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_SOLID ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FILL , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_BACK , true ); ChartRedraw (); } else { Print ( "Failed to create triangle: " , name, ". Error: " , GetLastError ()); } } void DrawText( string name, datetime time, double price, string text, color textColor, bool above, double angle = 0 ) { int chartscale = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE ); int dynamicFontSize = 5 + int (chartscale * 1.5 ); double priceOffset = (above ? 10 : - 10 ) * _Point ; if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_TEXT , 0 , time, price + priceOffset)) { ObjectSetString ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_COLOR , textColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , dynamicFontSize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_CENTER ); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_ANGLE , angle); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ChartRedraw (); Print ( "Text created: " , name, ", Angle: " , DoubleToString (angle, 2 )); } else { Print ( "Failed to create text: " , name, ". Error: " , GetLastError ()); } }

Aqui enriquecemos o programa com recursos visuais para destacar o padrão diretamente no gráfico, começando com a função 'DrawTrendLine', que utiliza ObjectCreate para desenhar uma linha entre 'timeStart' e 'priceStart' até 'timeEnd' e 'priceEnd', configurando propriedades como lineColor, style e width por meio de ObjectSetInteger, renderizando a linha atrás das barras com OBJPROP_BACK e atualizando a exibição com ChartRedraw, registrando erros no log com 'Print' e GetLastError, caso ocorram falhas.

Em seguida, implementamos a função 'DrawTriangle' para sombrear a estrutura do padrão, chamando 'ObjectCreate' com três pontos (time1, price1, etc.), aplicando 'fillColor' e uma borda sólida por meio de ObjectSetInteger, ativando o preenchimento com OBJPROP_FILL, posicionando o triângulo atrás do gráfico e atualizando a visualização com ChartRedraw, registrando erros com 'Print' caso ocorram.

Por fim, adicionamos a função 'DrawText' para marcar os pontos-chave do padrão, utilizando ChartGetInteger para ajustar dinamicamente o tamanho da fonte ('dynamicFontSize') com base em 'chartscale', posicionando o texto conforme 'time' e 'price' com deslocamento via 'ObjectCreate', configurando-o com 'ObjectSetString' ('text'), 'ObjectSetInteger' ('textColor' e 'FONTSIZE') e 'ObjectSetDouble' ('angle'), desenhando-o em primeiro plano com ChartRedraw e confirmando a criação com 'Print' e 'DoubleToString' ou relatando erros. Agora, podemos chamar essas funções para adicionar os elementos visuais necessários, e o primeiro passo é inserir as linhas conforme descrito a seguir.

string prefix = "HS_" + TimeToString (extrema[headIdx].time, TIME_MINUTES ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_LeftToNeckStart" , lsTime, lsPrice, necklineStartTime, necklineStartPrice, clrRed , 3 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_NeckStartToHead" , necklineStartTime, necklineStartPrice, extrema[headIdx].time, extrema[headIdx].price, clrRed , 3 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_HeadToNeckEnd" , extrema[headIdx].time, extrema[headIdx].price, necklineEndTime, necklineEndPrice, clrRed , 3 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_NeckEndToRight" , necklineEndTime, necklineEndPrice, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, clrRed , 3 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_Neckline" , extendedNecklineStartTime, extendedNecklineStartPrice, breakoutTime, breakoutNecklinePrice, clrBlue , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_RightToBreakout" , extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, breakoutTime, breakoutNecklinePrice, clrRed , 3 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_ExtendedToLeftShoulder" , extendedNecklineStartTime, extendedNecklineStartPrice, lsTime, lsPrice, clrRed , 3 , STYLE_SOLID );

Aqui representamos visualmente o padrão clássico, criando um prefixo exclusivo com base na marca de tempo da cabeça usando TimeToString e desenhando as linhas de tendência com a função 'DrawTrendLine', conectando o ombro esquerdo ao início da linha de pescoço, o início da linha de pescoço à cabeça, a cabeça ao final da linha de pescoço e o final da linha de pescoço ao ombro direito, todas em vermelho e com espessura 3. Ao mesmo tempo, a linha de pescoço, do ponto inicial estendido até o ponto de rompimento, é destacada em azul com espessura 2, e linhas adicionais conectam o ombro direito ao ponto de rompimento e a linha de pescoço estendida de volta ao ombro esquerdo, também em vermelho. Tudo o conjunto é desenhado em um estilo uniforme, de modo a representar o padrão de forma clara no gráfico. Após a compilação, obtemos o seguinte resultado.

Para adicionar triângulos, utilizamos a função 'DrawTriangle'. Tecnicamente, criamos esses triângulos nas regiões dos ombros e da cabeça.

DrawTriangle(prefix + "_LeftShoulderTriangle" , lsTime, lsPrice, necklineStartTime, necklineStartPrice, extendedNecklineStartTime, extendedNecklineStartPrice, clrLightCoral ); DrawTriangle(prefix + "_HeadTriangle" , extrema[headIdx].time, extrema[headIdx].price, necklineStartTime, necklineStartPrice, necklineEndTime, necklineEndPrice, clrLightCoral ); DrawTriangle(prefix + "_RightShoulderTriangle" , extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, necklineEndTime, necklineEndPrice, breakoutTime, breakoutNecklinePrice, clrLightCoral );

Aqui aprimoramos a visualização usando a função 'DrawTriangle' para sombrear as áreas principais com uma coloração coral clara, formando um triângulo na região do ombro esquerdo que conecta o ponto do ombro esquerdo ao início da linha de pescoço e ao início da linha de pescoço estendida. O segundo triângulo representa a cabeça, indo do ponto da cabeça até o início e o fim da linha de pescoço, enquanto o terceiro corresponde ao ombro direito, ligando o ponto do ombro direito ao fim da linha de pescoço e ao ponto de rompimento, realçando toda a estrutura do padrão no gráfico. Após a compilação, obtemos o seguinte resultado.

Por fim, precisamos adicionar rótulos ao padrão para torná-lo completamente visual e mais fácil de interpretar.

DrawText(prefix + "_LS_Label" , lsTime, lsPrice, "LS" , clrRed , true ); DrawText(prefix + "_Head_Label" , extrema[headIdx].time, extrema[headIdx].price, "HEAD" , clrRed , true ); DrawText(prefix + "_RS_Label" , extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, "RS" , clrRed , true ); datetime necklineMidTime = extendedNecklineStartTime + (breakoutTime - extendedNecklineStartTime) / 2 ; double necklineMidPrice = extendedNecklineStartPrice + slope * ( iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , extendedNecklineStartTime) - iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , necklineMidTime)); int x1 = ShiftToX( iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , extendedNecklineStartTime)); int y1 = PriceToY(extendedNecklineStartPrice); int x2 = ShiftToX( iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , breakoutTime)); int y2 = PriceToY(breakoutNecklinePrice); double pixelSlope = (y2 - y1) / ( double )(x2 - x1); double necklineAngle = - atan (pixelSlope) * 180 / M_PI ; Print ( "Pixel X1: " , x1, ", Y1: " , y1, ", X2: " , x2, ", Y2: " , y2, ", Pixel Slope: " , DoubleToString (pixelSlope, 4 ), ", Neckline Angle: " , DoubleToString (necklineAngle, 2 )); DrawText(prefix + "_Neckline_Label" , necklineMidTime, necklineMidPrice, "NECKLINE" , clrBlue , false , necklineAngle);

Concluímos anotando o padrão com a função 'DrawText', posicionando os rótulos vermelhos “LS”, “HEAD” e “RS” acima dos pontos do ombro esquerdo, da cabeça e do ombro direito, respectivamente, nos momentos e preços correspondentes, tornando o gráfico mais legível. Em seguida, calculamos o ponto médio da linha de pescoço, obtendo 'necklineMidTime' pela média entre 'extendedNecklineStartTime' e 'breakoutTime', e ajustamos 'extendedNecklineStartPrice' com base na inclinação (slope) e na diferença de barras por meio da função iBarShift para determinar 'necklineMidPrice'. Para alinhar o rótulo corretamente, convertemos o tempo em pixels no eixo x com a função 'ShiftToX' e os preços em pixels no eixo y com 'PriceToY', aplicando esses cálculos tanto no início da linha de pescoço quanto no ponto de rompimento, calculamos 'pixelSlope' e obtemos o ângulo da linha de pescoço ('necklineAngle') em graus, utilizando as funções atan e M_PI, registrando os valores para verificação com as funções 'Print' e DoubleToString.

Depois disso, desenhamos o rótulo azul “NECKLINE” (LINHA DE PESCOÇO) no ponto médio usando a função 'DrawText', posicionando-o abaixo da linha e inclinando-o de acordo com o valor de 'necklineAngle', garantindo que a anotação siga o mesmo ângulo da linha de pescoço. O resultado é apresentado abaixo.

Na imagem, é possível observar o padrão completamente visualizado. Agora precisamos detectar o seu rompimento, especificamente o ponto em que a linha estendida é cruzada, para abrir uma posição de venda e ajustar o intervalo da extensão até a barra de rompimento. É um processo simples. Para isso aplicamos a seguinte lógica.

double entryPrice = 0 ; double sl = extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price + BufferPoints * _Point ; double patternHeight = extrema[headIdx].price - necklinePrice; double tp = closePrice - patternHeight; if (sl > closePrice && tp < closePrice) { if (obj_Trade.Sell(LotSize, _Symbol , entryPrice, sl, tp, "Head and Shoulders" )) { AddTradedPattern(lsTime, lsPrice); Print ( "Sell Trade Opened: SL " , DoubleToString (sl, _Digits ), ", TP " , DoubleToString (tp, _Digits )); } }

Assim que o padrão é confirmado, executamos uma operação de venda, definindo o valor de 'entryPrice' do ordem a mercado como 0, calculando o 'sl' (stop loss) acima do preço do ombro direito com o uso de BufferPoints, determinando patternHeight como a diferença entre os preços da cabeça e da linha de pescoço e configurando o 'tp' (take profit) abaixo do closePrice com base nessa altura do padrão.

Em seguida, verificamos a direção da operação, assegurando que o 'sl' esteja acima e o 'tp' esteja abaixo do closePrice, antes de utilizar a função 'Sell' do objeto 'obj_Trade' para abrir a posição, especificando 'LotSize', 'sl', 'tp' e o comentário descritivo. Se a execução for bem-sucedida, chamamos a função 'AddTradedPattern' passando 'lsTime' e 'lsPrice' para registrar o padrão no log e utilizamos a função 'Print' juntamente com 'DoubleToString' para registrar as informações de sl e tp. O trecho de código da função personalizada que marca o padrão como negociado está ilustrado a seguir.

void AddTradedPattern( datetime lsTime, double lsPrice) { int size = ArraySize (tradedPatterns); if (size >= MaxTradedPatterns) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < size - 1 ; i++) { tradedPatterns[i] = tradedPatterns[i + 1 ]; } ArrayResize (tradedPatterns, size - 1 ); size--; Print ( "Removed oldest traded pattern to maintain max size of " , MaxTradedPatterns); } ArrayResize (tradedPatterns, size + 1 ); tradedPatterns[size].leftShoulderTime = lsTime; tradedPatterns[size].leftShoulderPrice = lsPrice; Print ( "Added traded pattern: Left Shoulder Time " , TimeToString (lsTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (lsPrice, _Digits )); }

Definimos a função 'AddTradedPattern' para o rastreamento das configurações de negociação. Ela utiliza 'lsTime' e 'lsPrice' para registrar os detalhes do ombro esquerdo, já que esse ponto não é redesenhado. Verificamos o tamanho de 'tradedPatterns' usando a função 'ArraySize'. Caso o tamanho atinja o limite definido por 'MaxTradedPatterns', deslocamos os elementos para a esquerda a fim de remover os mais antigos. Redimensionamos o array 'tradedPatterns' com a função 'ArrayResize', reduzindo-o antes de expandi-lo novamente com outra chamada de ArrayResize para incluir o novo registro. Em seguida, definimos 'leftShoulderTime' como 'lsTime' e 'leftShoulderPrice' como 'lsPrice'. O registro da nova entrada é feito com a função Print, juntamente com TimeToString e DoubleToString. Após a compilação, obtemos o seguinte resultado.

Na imagem, podemos observar que não apenas visualizamos as configurações, mas também as negociamos de forma coerente. O reconhecimento inverso do padrão “Cabeça e Ombros”, sua visualização e execução das negociações seguem a mesma lógica, apenas invertendo as condições. Essa é a estrutura.

if (DetectInverseHeadAndShoulders(extrema, leftShoulderIdx, headIdx, rightShoulderIdx, necklineStartIdx, necklineEndIdx)) { double closePrice = iClose ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); double necklinePrice = extrema[necklineEndIdx].price; if (closePrice > necklinePrice) { datetime lsTime = extrema[leftShoulderIdx].time; double lsPrice = extrema[leftShoulderIdx].price; if (IsPatternTraded(lsTime, lsPrice)) return ; datetime breakoutTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); int lsBar = extrema[leftShoulderIdx].bar; int headBar = extrema[headIdx].bar; int rsBar = extrema[rightShoulderIdx].bar; int necklineStartBar = extrema[necklineStartIdx].bar; int necklineEndBar = extrema[necklineEndIdx].bar; int breakoutBar = 1 ; int lsToHead = lsBar - headBar; int headToRs = headBar - rsBar; int rsToBreakout = rsBar - breakoutBar; int lsToNeckStart = lsBar - necklineStartBar; double avgPatternRange = (lsToHead + headToRs) / 2.0 ; if (rsToBreakout > avgPatternRange * RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier) { Print ( "Pattern rejected: Right Shoulder to Breakout (" , rsToBreakout, ") exceeds " , RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier, "x average range (" , avgPatternRange, ")" ); return ; } double necklineStartPrice = extrema[necklineStartIdx].price; double necklineEndPrice = extrema[necklineEndIdx].price; datetime necklineStartTime = extrema[necklineStartIdx].time; datetime necklineEndTime = extrema[necklineEndIdx].time; int barDiff = necklineStartBar - necklineEndBar; double slope = (necklineEndPrice - necklineStartPrice) / barDiff; double breakoutNecklinePrice = necklineStartPrice + slope * (necklineStartBar - breakoutBar); int extendedBar = necklineStartBar; datetime extendedNecklineStartTime = necklineStartTime; double extendedNecklineStartPrice = necklineStartPrice; bool foundCrossing = false ; for ( int i = necklineStartBar + 1 ; i < Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ); i++) { double checkPrice = necklineStartPrice - slope * (i - necklineStartBar); if (NecklineCrossesBar(checkPrice, i)) { int distance = i - necklineStartBar; if (distance <= avgPatternRange * RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier) { extendedBar = i; extendedNecklineStartTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , i); extendedNecklineStartPrice = checkPrice; foundCrossing = true ; Print ( "Neckline extended to first crossing bar within uniformity: Bar " , extendedBar); break ; } else { Print ( "Crossing bar " , i, " exceeds uniformity (" , distance, " > " , avgPatternRange * RightShoulderBreakoutMultiplier, ")" ); break ; } } } if (!foundCrossing) { int barsToExtend = 2 * lsToNeckStart; extendedBar = necklineStartBar + barsToExtend; if (extendedBar >= Bars ( _Symbol , _Period )) extendedBar = Bars ( _Symbol , _Period ) - 1 ; extendedNecklineStartTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , extendedBar); extendedNecklineStartPrice = necklineStartPrice - slope * (extendedBar - necklineStartBar); Print ( "Neckline extended to fallback (2x LS to Neckline Start): Bar " , extendedBar, " (no crossing within uniformity)" ); } Print ( "Inverse Head and Shoulders Detected:" ); Print ( "Left Shoulder: Bar " , lsBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (lsTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (lsPrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Head: Bar " , headBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (extrema[headIdx].time), ", Price " , DoubleToString (extrema[headIdx].price, _Digits )); Print ( "Right Shoulder: Bar " , rsBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time), ", Price " , DoubleToString (extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, _Digits )); Print ( "Neckline Start: Bar " , necklineStartBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (necklineStartTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (necklineStartPrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Neckline End: Bar " , necklineEndBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (necklineEndTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (necklineEndPrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Close Price: " , DoubleToString (closePrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Breakout Time: " , TimeToString (breakoutTime)); Print ( "Neckline Price at Breakout: " , DoubleToString (breakoutNecklinePrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Extended Neckline Start: Bar " , extendedBar, ", Time " , TimeToString (extendedNecklineStartTime), ", Price " , DoubleToString (extendedNecklineStartPrice, _Digits )); Print ( "Bar Ranges: LS to Head = " , lsToHead, ", Head to RS = " , headToRs, ", RS to Breakout = " , rsToBreakout, ", LS to Neckline Start = " , lsToNeckStart); string prefix = "IHS_" + TimeToString (extrema[headIdx].time, TIME_MINUTES ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_LeftToNeckStart" , lsTime, lsPrice, necklineStartTime, necklineStartPrice, clrGreen , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_NeckStartToHead" , necklineStartTime, necklineStartPrice, extrema[headIdx].time, extrema[headIdx].price, clrGreen , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_HeadToNeckEnd" , extrema[headIdx].time, extrema[headIdx].price, necklineEndTime, necklineEndPrice, clrGreen , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_NeckEndToRight" , necklineEndTime, necklineEndPrice, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, clrGreen , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_Neckline" , extendedNecklineStartTime, extendedNecklineStartPrice, breakoutTime, breakoutNecklinePrice, clrBlue , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_RightToBreakout" , extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, breakoutTime, breakoutNecklinePrice, clrGreen , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTrendLine(prefix + "_ExtendedToLeftShoulder" , extendedNecklineStartTime, extendedNecklineStartPrice, lsTime, lsPrice, clrGreen , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ); DrawTriangle(prefix + "_LeftShoulderTriangle" , lsTime, lsPrice, necklineStartTime, necklineStartPrice, extendedNecklineStartTime, extendedNecklineStartPrice, clrLightGreen ); DrawTriangle(prefix + "_HeadTriangle" , extrema[headIdx].time, extrema[headIdx].price, necklineStartTime, necklineStartPrice, necklineEndTime, necklineEndPrice, clrLightGreen ); DrawTriangle(prefix + "_RightShoulderTriangle" , extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, necklineEndTime, necklineEndPrice, breakoutTime, breakoutNecklinePrice, clrLightGreen ); DrawText(prefix + "_LS_Label" , lsTime, lsPrice, "LS" , clrGreen , false ); DrawText(prefix + "_Head_Label" , extrema[headIdx].time, extrema[headIdx].price, "HEAD" , clrGreen , false ); DrawText(prefix + "_RS_Label" , extrema[rightShoulderIdx].time, extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price, "RS" , clrGreen , false ); datetime necklineMidTime = extendedNecklineStartTime + (breakoutTime - extendedNecklineStartTime) / 2 ; double necklineMidPrice = extendedNecklineStartPrice + slope * ( iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , extendedNecklineStartTime) - iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , necklineMidTime)); int x1 = ShiftToX( iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , extendedNecklineStartTime)); int y1 = PriceToY(extendedNecklineStartPrice); int x2 = ShiftToX( iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , breakoutTime)); int y2 = PriceToY(breakoutNecklinePrice); double pixelSlope = (y2 - y1) / ( double )(x2 - x1); double necklineAngle = - atan (pixelSlope) * 180 / M_PI ; Print ( "Pixel X1: " , x1, ", Y1: " , y1, ", X2: " , x2, ", Y2: " , y2, ", Pixel Slope: " , DoubleToString (pixelSlope, 4 ), ", Neckline Angle: " , DoubleToString (necklineAngle, 2 )); DrawText(prefix + "_Neckline_Label" , necklineMidTime, necklineMidPrice, "NECKLINE" , clrBlue , true , necklineAngle); double entryPrice = 0 ; double sl = extrema[rightShoulderIdx].price - BufferPoints * _Point ; double patternHeight = necklinePrice - extrema[headIdx].price; double tp = closePrice + patternHeight; if (sl < closePrice && tp > closePrice) { if (obj_Trade.Buy(LotSize, _Symbol , entryPrice, sl, tp, "Inverse Head and Shoulders" )) { AddTradedPattern(lsTime, lsPrice); Print ( "Buy Trade Opened: SL " , DoubleToString (sl, _Digits ), ", TP " , DoubleToString (tp, _Digits )); } } } }

Agora, resta apenas gerenciar as posições abertas aplicando a lógica de trailing stop para maximizar o lucro. Criamos, então, uma função para processar essa lógica de acompanhamento, conforme descrito a seguir.

void ApplyTrailingStop( int minTrailPoints, int trailingPoints, CTrade &trade_object, ulong magicNo = 0 ) { double bid = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); double ask = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket > 0 && PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) { if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == _Symbol && (magicNo == 0 || PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == magicNo)) { double openPrice = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); double currentSL = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); double currentProfit = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ) / (LotSize * SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE )); if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { double profitPoints = (bid - openPrice) / _Point ; if (profitPoints >= minTrailPoints + trailingPoints) { double newSL = NormalizeDouble (bid - trailingPoints * _Point , _Digits ); if (newSL > openPrice && (newSL > currentSL || currentSL == 0 )) { if (trade_object.PositionModify(ticket, newSL, PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ))) { Print ( "Trailing Stop Updated: Ticket " , ticket, ", New SL: " , DoubleToString (newSL, _Digits )); } } } } else if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { double profitPoints = (openPrice - ask) / _Point ; if (profitPoints >= minTrailPoints + trailingPoints) { double newSL = NormalizeDouble (ask + trailingPoints * _Point , _Digits ); if (newSL < openPrice && (newSL < currentSL || currentSL == 0 )) { if (trade_object.PositionModify(ticket, newSL, PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ))) { Print ( "Trailing Stop Updated: Ticket " , ticket, ", New SL: " , DoubleToString (newSL, _Digits )); } } } } } } } }

Aqui adicionamos a função de trailing stop denominada 'ApplyTrailingStop'. Para ajustar as posições abertas, ela utiliza os parâmetros 'minTrailPoints' e 'trailingPoints'. Obtemos os preços 'bid' e 'ask' através da função SymbolInfoDouble. Em seguida, percorremos todas as posições utilizando PositionsTotal. Para cada posição, obtemos o número do 'ticket' com PositionGetTicket e a selecionamos com PositionSelectByTicket. Verificamos o símbolo e o número mágico ('magicNo') por meio das funções 'PositionGetString' e 'PositionGetInteger'. Extraímos 'openPrice', 'currentSL' e 'currentProfit' usando PositionGetDouble.

Para operações de compra, calculamos o lucro com base no valor de bid e comparamos com a soma de 'minTrailPoints' e 'trailingPoints'. Se a condição for atendida, definimos o novo 'newSL' utilizando a função NormalizeDouble e o atualizamos através do método PositionModify do objeto 'trade_object'. Para operações de venda, usamos 'ask' em vez de 'bid' e ajustamos o 'newSL' para um valor inferior. A modificação bem-sucedida do stop é registrada no log. Depois disso, podemos chamar essa função dentro do manipulador de eventos OnTick.

if (UseTrailingStop && PositionsTotal () > 0 ) { ApplyTrailingStop(MinTrailPoints, TrailingPoints, obj_Trade, MagicNumber); }

A chamada dessa função com os parâmetros de entrada é tudo o que precisamos para ativar o trailing stop. Agora, quando o programa deixar de ser utilizado, basta liberar os arrays de armazenamento e remover todos os objetos visuais criados. Isso é tratado dentro do manipulador de eventos OnDeinit.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ArrayFree (tradedPatterns); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , "HS_" ); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , "IHS_" ); ChartRedraw (); }

No manipulador de eventos OnDeinit, que é acionado quando o EA é desligado, limpamos tanto o programa quanto o gráfico ao qual ele está vinculado. Utilizamos a função ArrayFree para liberar a memória ocupada por 'tradedPatterns'. Em seguida, removemos todos os objetos visuais do gráfico. A função ObjectsDeleteAll exclui todos os elementos com o prefixo “HS_”, referentes aos padrões clássicos. Ela também apaga os padrões com o prefixo “IHS_”, correspondentes aos padrões invertidos. Por fim, atualizamos a visualização do gráfico. A função ChartRedraw atualiza o gráfico antes do encerramento completo. Após a compilação, obtemos o seguinte resultado.

Na imagem, é possível observar a aplicação bem-sucedida do trailing stop às configurações de negociação, atingindo o objetivo proposto. Resta apenas realizar o reteste da estratégia, o que será feito na próxima etapa.





Testes em histórico

Após uma análise minuciosa em dados históricos, obtivemos os seguintes resultados.

Gráfico do teste em histórico:

Relatório do teste em histórico:





Considerações finais

Em conclusão, desenvolvemos com sucesso um algoritmo de negociação “Cabeça e Ombros” em MQL5. Ele oferece detecção precisa dos padrões, visualização detalhada e execução automática das operações baseadas no clássico sinal de reversão. Com o uso de regras de validação, construção da linha de pescoço e trailing stop, nosso EA adapta-se de forma eficiente às mudanças do mercado. As ilustrações apresentadas podem servir como ponto de partida para aprimoramentos adicionais, como ajustes de parâmetros ou um controle de risco mais avançado. Além disso, vale destacar que esta é uma configuração de padrão rara e altamente específica.

Aviso de responsabilidade: O conteúdo deste artigo é destinado exclusivamente para fins educacionais. A negociação envolve riscos financeiros significativos, e as condições de mercado podem ser imprevisíveis. Antes de aplicar qualquer estratégia em condições reais, é essencial realizar testes extensivos em histórico e implementar práticas adequadas de gerenciamento de risco.

Com essa base, você será capaz de aprimorar suas habilidades de negociação e aperfeiçoar ainda mais este algoritmo. Continue testando e otimizando o sistema para alcançar sucesso. Desejamos sucesso em sua jornada!