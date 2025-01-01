DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCTradePositionClose 

PositionClose

Belirtilen sembol ile bir açık pozisyonu kapatır.

bool  PositionClose(
   const string  symbol,                  // sembol
   ulong         deviation=ULONG_MAX      // sapma
   )

Belirtilen fiş değerine sahip olan pozisyonu kapatır.

bool  PositionClose(
   const ulong   ticket,                  // pozisyon fişi
   ulong         deviation=ULONG_MAX      // sapma
   )

Parametreler

symbol

[in]  Kapatılmak istenen pozisyonun sembolünün ismi.

ticket

[in]  Kapatılan pozisyonun fişi.

deviation=ULONG_MAX

[in] Mevcut fiyattan maksimum sapma (puan bazında).

Dönüş Değeri

Temel yapılar başarıyla denetlenirse 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.

Not

PositionClose(...) yönteminin başarıyla sonuçlanması her zaman başarılı bir alım-satım işlemi uygulandığı anlamına gelmez. Bu yüzden, alım-satım isteğinin sonucunun (işlem sunucusunun dönüş kodu) ResultRetcode() yöntemi kullanılarak denetlenmesi önemlidir.

Netleştirme (netting) sisteminde (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING ve ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE) bir sembol üzerinde sadece bir pozisyon bulunabilir. Bu pozisyon bir veya daha fazla işlemin sonucu açılmış olabilir. Müşteri terminalinde Araçkutusunun "İşlem" sekmesi içinde birlikte gösterilen mevcut bekleyen emirler ve pozisyonlar birbirleriyle karıştırılmamalıdır.

Çoklu pozisyonlara izin verilemsi durumunda (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING) bir sembol üzerinde birden fazla pozisyon açılabilir. Bu durumda PositionClose fonksiyonu en düşük fiş numarasına sahip olan pozisyonu kapatır.