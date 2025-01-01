DokümantasyonBölümler
Belirtilen parametrelerle bir uzun pozisyon açar.

bool  Buy(
   double        volume,          // pozisyon hacmi
   const string  symbol=NULL,     // sembol
   double        price=0.0,       // fiyat
   double        sl=0.0,          // Stop Loss fiyatı
   double        tp=0.0,          // Take Profit fiyatı
   const string  comment=""       // yorum
   )

Parametreler

volume

[in]  Pozisyon hacmi.

symbol=NULL

[in]  Pozisyon sembolü. Sembol belirtilmemişse geçerli sembol kullanılır.

price=0.0

[in]  Fiyat. Fiyat belirtilmemişse geçerli piyasa fiyatı (Ask) kullanılır.

sl=0.0

[in]  Stop Loss (zararı durdur) fiyatı.

tp=0.0

[in]  Take Profit (kar al) fiyatı.

comment=""

[in]  Yorum.

Dönüş değeri

Yapı başarıyla denetlenirse 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.

Not

Buy(...) yönteminin başarıyla sonuçlanması her zaman başarılı bir alım-satım işlemi uygulandığı anlamına gelmez. Bu yüzden, alım-satım isteğinin sonucunun (işlem sunucusunun dönüş kodu) ResultRetcode() yöntemi ve ResultDeal() yönteminin dönüş değeri kullanılarak denetlenmesi önemlidir.