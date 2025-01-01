DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCTradeRequestExpiration 

RequestExpiration

Son istekte kullanılmış olan zaman-aşımı süresinin değerini alır.

datetime  RequestExpiration() const 

Dönüş değeri

Son istekte kullanılmış olan zaman-aşımı süresi.