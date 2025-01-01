PositionClose

指定されたシンボルでポジションを決済します。

bool PositionClose(

const string symbol,

ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX

）

Closes a position with the specified ticket.

bool PositionClose(

const ulong ticket,

ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX

)

パラメータ

symbol

[in] ポジション決済に使用される金融製品の名称

ticket

[in] 決済するポジションのチケット。

deviation=ULONG_MAX

[in] 現在価格からの最大偏差値（ポイント単位）

戻り値

基本構造体のチェックが成功した場合は true、それ以外の場合は false

注意事項

PositionClose(...)メソッドの正常な完了は、常に取引実行の成功を意味するものではありません。ResultRetcode()メソッドの呼び出しで取引リクエスト（取引サーバーのリターンコード）の実行結果を確認する必要があります。

ポジションの『ネッティング』計算時（ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTINGとACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE)各シンボルにつき常に一つのポジションのみ（1つ以上の取引の結果である）保有することができます。ポジションと『ツールボックス』パネルの『取引』タブに表示される有効な未決注文と混同しないようにしてください。

ポジションに制限がない場合(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING)各シンボルごとに同時に複数のポジションを保有することができます。この場合、PositionCloseは、最小チケットのポジションを決済します。