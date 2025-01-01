DokümantasyonBölümler
SellStop

Belirtilen parametrelerle Sell Stop tipinde bir bekleyen emir (geçerli piyasa fiyatının daha altından satış emri) yerleştirir.

bool  SellStop(
   double                volume,                       // emir hacmi
   double                price,                        // emir fiyatı
   const string          symbol=NULL,                  // sembol
   double                sl=0.0,                       // Stop Loss fiyatı
   double                tp=0.0,                       // Take Profit fiyatı
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME  type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC,     // emir süresi
   datetime              expiration=0,                 // emir zaman-aşımı süresi
   const string          comment=""                    // yorum
   )

Parametreler

volume

[in]  Emir hacmi.

price

[in]  Emir fiyatı.

symbol=NULL

[in]  Emir sembolü. Sembol belirtilmemişse geçerli sembol kullanılır.

sl=0.0

[in]  Stop Loss (zararı durdur) fiyatı.

tp=0.0

[in]  Take Profit (kar al) fiyatı.

type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC

[in]  Emir süresi (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME sayımının değerlerinden biri).

expiration=0

[in]  Emir zaman-aşımı süresi (sadece, type_time=ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED ise kullanılır).

comment=""

[in]  Emir yorumu.

Dönüş değeri

Yapı başarıyla denetlenirse 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.

Not

SellStop(...) yönteminin başarıyla sonuçlanması her zaman başarılı bir alım-satım işlemi uygulandığı anlamına gelmez. Bu yüzden, alım-satım isteğinin sonucunun (işlem sunucusunun dönüş kodu) ResultRetcode() yöntemi ve ResultOrder() yönteminin dönüş değeri kullanılarak denetlenmesi önemlidir.