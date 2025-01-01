DokümantasyonBölümler
PositionOpen

Belirtilen parametrelerle bir pozisyon açar.

bool  PositionOpen(
   const string     symbol,         // sembol
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE  order_type,     // pozisyon açmak için emir tipi
   double           volume,         // pozisyon hacmi
   double           price,          // uygulama fiyatı
   double           sl,             // Stop Loss fiyatı
   double           tp,             // Take Profit fiyatı
   const string     comment=""      // yorum
   )

Parametreler

symbol

[in]  Pozisyon açmak için kullanılacak enstrümanın ismi.

order_type

[in]  Pozisyon açmak için kullanılacak emir tipi (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE sayımının değerlerinden biri).

volume

[in] İstenen pezisyon hacmi.

price

[in] Pozisyon açmak için istenen fiyat.

sl

[in] Stop Loss için tetiklenme fiyatı.

tp

[in] Take Profit tetiklenme fiyatı.

comment=""

[in]  Pozisyon yorumu.

Dönüş değeri

Temel yapılar başarıyla denetlenirse 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.

Not

PositionOpen(...) yönteminin başarıyla sonuçlanması her zaman başarılı bir alım-satım işlemi uygulandığı anlamına gelmez. Bu yüzden, alım-satım isteğinin sonucunun (işlem sunucusunun dönüş kodu)ResultRetcode() yöntemi ve ResultDeal() yönteminin dönüş değeri kullanılarak denetlenmesi önemlidir.