RequestTypeTime

Son istekte kullanılmış olan emir geçerlilik periyodunu alır.

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME  RequestTypeTime() const 

Dönüş değeri

Son istekte kullanılmış olan emrin geçerlilik periyodu (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME sayımının değerlerinden biri).