MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCTradeCheckResultEquity 

İstek geçerliliğinin denetimi sırasında doldurulmuş olan MqlTradeCheckResult yapısının 'equity' (varlık) alanının değerini alır.

double  CheckResultEquity() const 

Dönüş değeri

İstek geçerliliğinin denetimi sırasında doldurulmuş olan MqlTradeCheckResult yapısının 'equity' alanının değeri (alım-satım işleminin ardından oluşan varlık değeri).