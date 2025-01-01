DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCTradeRequestTypeFillingDescription 

RequestTypeFillingDescription

Son istekte kullanılmış olan emir karşılama türünü dizgi biçiminde alır.

string  RequestTypeFillingDescription() const 

Dönüş değeri

Son istekte kullanılmış olan emir karşılama türü (dizgi biçiminde).