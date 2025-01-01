MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCTradeRequestTypeTimeDescription
RequestTypeTimeDescription
Son istekte kullanılmış olan emir geçerlilik periyodunu dizgi biçiminde alır.
|
string RequestTypeTimeDescription() const
Dönüş değeri
Son istekte kullanılmış olan emir geçerlilik periyodu (dizgi biçiminde).