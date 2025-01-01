- LogLevel
- SetExpertMagicNumber
- SetDeviationInPoints
- SetTypeFilling
- SetTypeFillingBySymbol
- SetAsyncMode
- SetMarginMode
- OrderOpen
- OrderModify
- OrderDelete
- PositionOpen
- PositionModify
- PositionClose
- PositionClosePartial
- PositionCloseBy
- Buy
- Sell
- BuyLimit
- BuyStop
- SellLimit
- SellStop
- Request
- RequestAction
- RequestActionDescription
- RequestMagic
- RequestOrder
- RequestSymbol
- RequestVolume
- RequestPrice
- RequestStopLimit
- RequestSL
- RequestTP
- RequestDeviation
- RequestType
- RequestTypeDescription
- RequestTypeFilling
- RequestTypeFillingDescription
- RequestTypeTime
- RequestTypeTimeDescription
- RequestExpiration
- RequestComment
- RequestPosition
- RequestPositionBy
- Result
- ResultRetcode
- ResultRetcodeDescription
- ResultDeal
- ResultOrder
- ResultVolume
- ResultPrice
- ResultBid
- ResultAsk
- ResultComment
- CheckResult
- CheckResultRetcode
- CheckResultRetcodeDescription
- CheckResultBalance
- CheckResultEquity
- CheckResultProfit
- CheckResultMargin
- CheckResultMarginFree
- CheckResultMarginLevel
- CheckResultComment
- PrintRequest
- PrintResult
- FormatRequest
- FormatRequestResult
LogLevel
Mesajlar için günlük oluşturma seviyesini ayarlar.
|
void LogLevel(
Parametreler
log_level
[in] Günlük oluşturma seviyesi.
Dönüş değeri
Yok.
Not
LOG_LEVEL_NO ve daha azı, mesaj görüntülemeyi devre-dışı bırakır (optimizasyon modunda otomatik olarak ayarlanır). LOG_LEVEL_ERRORS hata mesajı görüntülemeyi etkinleştirir (varsayılan değer). LOG_LEVEL_ALL ve daha fazlası tüm mesajların görüntülenmesini etkinleştirir (sınama modunda otomatik olarak ayarlanır).
|
Tanımlayıcı
|
Açıklama
|
Değer
|
LOG_LEVEL_NO
|
Mesaj görüntüleme devre-dışı
|
0
|
LOG_LEVEL_ERRORS
|
Sadece hata mesajları görüntülenir
|
1
|
LOG_LEVEL_ALL
|
Tüm mesajlar görüntülenir
|
2