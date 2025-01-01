DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCTradeLogLevel 

LogLevel

Mesajlar için günlük oluşturma seviyesini ayarlar.

void  LogLevel(
   ENUM_LOG_LEVELS  log_level      // günlükleme seviyesi
   )

Parametreler

log_level

[in]  Günlük oluşturma seviyesi.

Dönüş değeri

Yok.

Not

LOG_LEVEL_NO ve daha azı, mesaj görüntülemeyi devre-dışı bırakır (optimizasyon modunda otomatik olarak ayarlanır). LOG_LEVEL_ERRORS hata mesajı görüntülemeyi etkinleştirir (varsayılan değer). LOG_LEVEL_ALL ve daha fazlası tüm mesajların görüntülenmesini etkinleştirir (sınama modunda otomatik olarak ayarlanır).

ENUM_LOG_LEVELS

Tanımlayıcı

Açıklama

Değer

LOG_LEVEL_NO

Mesaj görüntüleme devre-dışı

0

LOG_LEVEL_ERRORS

Sadece hata mesajları görüntülenir

1

LOG_LEVEL_ALL

Tüm mesajlar görüntülenir

2