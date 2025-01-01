DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCTradeRequestAction 

RequestAction

Alım-satım işlem tipini alır.

ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS  RequestAction() const 

Dönüş değeri

Son istekte kullanılan alım-satım işleminin tipi.