PositionClose

지정된 기호로 포지션 닫기.

bool  PositionClose(
   const string  symbol,                  // 기호
   ulong         deviation=ULONG_MAX      // 편차
  \)

지정된 티켓으로 포지션 닫기.

bool  PositionClose(
   const ulong   ticket,                  // 포지션 티켓
   ulong         deviation=ULONG_MAX      // 편차
  \)

매개변수

Symbol

[in]  포지션을 닫을 거래 상품 이름.

티켓

[in]  닫힌 포지션 티켓.

deviation=ULONG_MAX

[in] 현재 가격과의 최대 편차(점 단위).

값 반환

기본 구조를 성공적으로 확인하면 true, 그렇지 않으면 false.

참고

PositionClose(...) 메서드가 성공적으로 완료되었다고 해서 항상 거래 작업이 성공적으로 실행되는 것은 아닙니다. ResultRetcode()를 사용하여 거래 결과(거래 서버 반환코드)를 확인해야 합니다.

포지션의 (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTINGACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE) "netting" 해석의 경우, 하나의 포지션만이 Symbol에 대해서 존재할 수 있습니다. 이 포지션은 하나 이상의 결과입니다. 도구 상자 창의 거래 탭에도 표시되는 유효한 지정가 주문의 포지션을 혼동하지 마십시오.

개별 포지션이 허용되는 경우 (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING),기호 하나에 대해 여러 포지션을 열 수 있습니다. 이 경우, PositionClose가 가장 낮은 티켓으로 포지션을 닫습니다.