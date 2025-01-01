DokümantasyonBölümler
İstek geçerliliğinin denetimi sırasında doldurulmuş olan MqlTradeCheckResult yapısının 'retcode' (dönüş kodu) alanının dizgi biçimli açılamasını alır.

string  ResultRetcodeDescription() const 

Dönüş değeri

İstek geçerliliğinin denetimi sırasında doldurulmuş olan MqlTradeCheckResult yapısının 'retcode' alanının dizgi biçimli açılaması (hata kodu).