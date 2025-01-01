DokümantasyonBölümler
İstek geçerliliğinin denetimi sırasında doldurulmuş olan MqlTradeCheckResult yapısının 'comment' (yorum) alanının değerini alır.

string  CheckResultComment() const 

Dönüş değeri

İstek geçerliliğinin denetimi sırasında doldurulmuş olan MqlTradeCheckResult yapısının 'comment' alanının değeri (cevap kodunun yorumu, hata açıklaması).