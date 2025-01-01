DokümantasyonBölümler
Uzman Danışman tanımlayıcısını (magic number) alır.

ulong  RequestMagic() const 

Dönüş değeri

Son istekte kullanılmış olan Uzman Danışmanın tanımlayıcısı.