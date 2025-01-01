DokümantasyonBölümler
RequestTP

Son istekte kullanılmış olan Take Profit fiyatını alır.

double  RequestTP() const 

Dönüş değeri

Son istekte kullanılmış olan Take Profit fiyatı.