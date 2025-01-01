DokümantasyonBölümler
PositionCloseBy

Pozisyonu belirtilen ters pozisyonun fişini kulanarak kapatır.

bool  PositionCloseBy(
   const ulong   ticket,        // pozisyon fişi
   const ulong   ticket_by      // ters pozisyon fişi
   )

Parametreler

ticket

[in]  Kapatilan pozisyonun fişi.

ticket_by

[in]  Kapama için kullanılan ters pozisyonun fişi.

Dönüş değeri

Yapıların denetimi başarılı ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.

Not

PositionCloseBy(...) yönteminin başarıyla sonuçlanması her zaman başarılı bir alım-satım işlemi uygulandığı anlamına gelmez. Bu yüzden, alım-satım isteğinin sonucunun (işlem sunucusunun dönüş kodu) ResultRetcode() yöntemi kullanılarak denetlenmesi önemlidir.

