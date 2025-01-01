DokümantasyonBölümler
CheckResultBalance

İstek geçerliliğinin denetimi sırasında doldurulmuş olan MqlTradeCheckResult yapısının 'balance' (bakiye) alanının değerini alır.

double  CheckResultBalance() const 

Dönüş değeri

İstek geçerliliğinin denetimi sırasında doldurulmuş olan MqlTradeCheckResult yapısının 'balance' alanının değeri (alım-satım işleminin ardından oluşan bakiye değeri).