DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCTradeRequestTypeDescription 

RequestTypeDescription

Son istekte kullanılmış olan emir tipini dizgi biçiminde alır.

string  RequestTypeDescription() const 

Dönüş değeri

Son istekte kullanılmış olan emir tipi (dizgi biçiminde).