MathCorrelationSpearman

Spearman korelasyon katsayısını hesaplar.

Reel değerli diziler için kullanılan versiyon:

bool  MathCorrelationSpearman(
   const double&  array1[],  // birinci değerler dizisi
   const double&  array2[],  // ikinci değerler dizisi
   double&        r          // korelasyon katsayısı
  )

Tamsayı değerli diziler için kullanılan versiyon:

bool  MathCorrelationSpearman(
   const int&     array1[],   // birinci değerler dizisi
   const int&     array2[],   // ikinci değerler dizisi
   double&        r           // korelasyon katsayısı
  )

Parametreler

array1[]

[in] The first Değerler dizisi. 

array2[]

[in] The second Değerler dizisi. 

r

[out] Korelasyon katsayısının yazılacağı değişken.

Dönüş Değeri

Başarılı ise 'true' değerine, aksi durumda 'false' değerine dönüş yapar.