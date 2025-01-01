DokümantasyonBölümler
Dizi elemanlarının ilk 4 momentini hesaplar: ortalama, varyans, çarpıklık, basıklık.

bool  MathMoments(
   const double&  array[],            // değerler dizisi
   double&        mean,               // ortalama değişkeni
   double&        variance,           // varyans değişkeni
   double&        skewness,           // çarpıklık değişkeni
   double&        kurtosis,           // basıklık değişkeni
   const int      start=0,            // başlangıç indisi
   const int      count=WHOLE_ARRAY   // eleman sayısı
  )

Parametreler

array[]

[in]  Değerler dizisi.

mean

[out] Ortalama değişkeni (birinci moment).

variance

[out] Varyans değişkeni (ikinci moment).

skewness

[out] Çarpıklık değişkeni (üçüncü moment).

kurtosis

[out] Basıklık değişkeni (dördüncü moment).

start=0

[in]  Hesaplama için başlangıç indisi.

count=WHOLE_ARRAY

[in]  Hesaplamaya katılacak elemanların sayısı.

Dönüş Değeri

Momentler başarılı şekilde hesaplanmışsa 'true', aksi durumda 'false' dönüşü yapar.