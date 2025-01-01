DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneMathematicsStatisticsAlt FonksiyonlarMathSequence 

MathSequence

İlk eleman, son eleman, artış miktarı değerlerine göre bir seri oluşturur.

Reel değerler için kullanılan versiyon:

bool  MathSequence(
   const double  from,       // başlangıç değeri
   const double  to,         // son değer
   const double  step,       // adım
   double&       result[]    // sonuçlar dizisi
  )

Tamsayı değerler için kullanılan versiyon:

bool  MathSequence(
   const int     from,       // başlangıç değeri
   const int     to,         // son değer
   const int     step,       // adım
   int&          result[]    // sonuçlar dizisi
  )

Parametreler

from

[in] Serinin ilk değeri 

to

[in] Serinin son değeri 

step

[in] Serinin ilerleme değeri. 

result[]

[out] Serinin yazılacağı dizi. 

Dönüş Değeri

Başarılı ise 'true' değerine, aksi durumda 'false' değerine dönüş yapar.