MathBitwiseAnd

Belirtilen diziler için bitsel AND işleminin sonucunu hesaplar.                          

bool  MathBitwiseAnd(
   const int&  array1[],  // birinci değerler dizisi
   const int&  array2[],  // ikinci değerler dizisi
   int&        result[]   // sonuçlar dizisi
  )

Parametreler

array1[]

[in] The first Değerler dizisi. 

array2[]

[in] The second Değerler dizisi.

result[]

[out] Sonuçların yazılacağı dizi.

Dönüş Değeri

Başarılı ise 'true' değerine, aksi durumda 'false' değerine dönüş yapar.