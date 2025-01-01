MathBitwiseXor

Belirtilen diziler için bitsel XOR işleminin sonucunu hesaplar.

bool MathBitwiseXor(

const int& array1[],

const int& array2[],

int& result[]

)

Parametreler

array1[]

[in] The first Değerler dizisi.

array2[]

[in] The second Değerler dizisi.

result[]

[out] Sonuçların yazılacağı dizi.

Dönüş Değeri

Başarılı ise 'true' değerine, aksi durumda 'false' değerine dönüş yapar.