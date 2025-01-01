DokümantasyonBölümler
belirtilen olasılıklara göre örnek kuantillerini hesaplar: Q[i](p) = (1 - gama)*x[j] + gama*x[j+1]

bool  MathQuantile(
   const double&  array[],     // değerler dizisi
   const double&  probs[],     // olasılıklar dizisi
   double&        quantile[]   // kuantillerin yazılacağı dizi
  )

Parametreler

array[]

[in] Değerler dizisi.

probs[]

[in] Olasılıklar dizisi.

quantile[]

[out] Kuantillerin yazılacağı dizi.

Dönüş Değeri

Başarılı ise 'true' değerine, aksi durumda 'false' değerine dönüş yapar.