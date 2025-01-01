DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneMathematicsStatisticsAlt FonksiyonlarMathBitwiseNot 

MathBitwiseNot

Dizi elemanları için bitsel NOT (değil) işleminin sonucunu hesaplar.

Sonuçları yeni bir diziye kaydeden versiyon:

bool  MathBitwiseNot(
   const int&  array[],   // değerler dizisi
   int&        result[]   // sonuçlar dizisi
  )

Sonuçları girdi dizisinin üstüne kaydeden versiyon:

bool  MathBitwiseNot(
   int&        array[]    // değerler dizisi
  )

Parametreler

array[]

[in] Değerler dizisi. 

array[]

[out] Sonuç değerlerinin dizisi. 

result[]

[out] Sonuç değerlerinin dizisi.

Dönüş Değeri

Başarılı ise 'true' değerine, aksi durumda 'false' değerine dönüş yapar.