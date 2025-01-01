DokümantasyonBölümler
MathBinomialCoefficient

Binamyal katsayıyı hesaplar: C(n,k)=n!/(k!*(n-k)!).

long  MathBinomialCoefficient(
   const int  n,      // 
   const int  k       // kombinasyondaki elemanların toplam sayısı
  )

Parametreler

n

[in] Elemanların sayısı. 

k

[in] Her bir kombinasyondaki eleman sayısı.  

Dönüş Değeri

N'in K'lı kombinasyonlarının sayısı.