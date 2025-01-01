DokümantasyonBölümler
MathSequenceByCount

İlk eleman, son eleman, eleman sayısı değerlerine göre bir seri oluşturur.

Reel değerler için kullanılan versiyon:

bool  MathSequenceByCount(
   const double  from,       // başlangıç değeri
   const double  to,         // son değer
   const int     count,      // sayı
   double&       result[]    // sonuçlar dizisi
  )

Tamsayı değerler için kullanılan versiyon:

bool  MathSequenceByCount(
   const int     from,       // başlangıç değeri
   const int     to,         // son değer
   const int     count,      // sayı
   int&          result[]    // sonuçlar dizisi
  )

Parametreler

from

[in] Serinin ilk değeri. 

to

[in] Serinin son değeri. 

count

[in] Serideki eleman sayısı. 

result[]

[out] Serinin yazılacağı dizi. 

Dönüş Değeri

Başarılı ise 'true' değerine, aksi durumda 'false' değerine dönüş yapar.