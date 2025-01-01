DokümantasyonBölümler
Diziden alınan rassal değerler için ampirik olasılık yoğunluk fonksiyonunu (pdf) hesaplar.

bool  MathProbabilityDensityEmpirical(
   const double&  array[],   // rassal değerler dizisi
   const int      count,     // çiftlerin sayısı
   double&        x[],       // x değerlerinin dizisi
   double&        pdf[]      // pdf değerleri dizisi
  )

Parametreler

array[]

[in] Rassal değerler dizisi.

count

[in] (x, pdf(x)) çiftlerinin sayısı.

x[]

[out] x değerlerinin yazılacağı dizi.

pdf[]

[out] pdf(x) değerlerinin yazılacağı dizi.

Dönüş Değeri

Başarılı ise 'true' değerine, aksi durumda 'false' değerine dönüş yapar.