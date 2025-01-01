MathCorrelationKendall

Kendall korelasyon katsayısını hesaplar.

Reel değerli diziler için kullanılan versiyon:

bool MathCorrelationKendall(

const double& array1[],

const double& array2[],

double& tau

)

Tamsayı değerli diziler için kullanılan versiyon:

bool MathCorrelationKendall(

const int& array1[],

const int& array2[],

double& tau

)

Parametreler

array1[]

[in] The first Değerler dizisi.

array2[]

[in] The second Değerler dizisi.

tau

[out] Korelasyon katsayısının yazılacağı değişken.

Dönüş Değeri

Başarılı ise 'true' değerine, aksi durumda 'false' değerine dönüş yapar.