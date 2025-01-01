DokümantasyonBölümler
MathCumulativeSum

Birikimli toplamlar dizisi oluşturur.  

Sonuçları yeni bir diziye kaydeden versiyon:                                          

bool  MathCumulativeSum(
   const double&  array[],   // değerler dizisi
   double&        result[]   // sonuçlar dizisi
  )

Sonuçları girdi dizisinin üstüne kaydeden versiyon:                                          

bool  MathCumulativeSum(
   double&        array[]    // değerler dizisi
  )

Parametreler

array[]

[in] Değerler dizisi. 

array[]

[out] Sonuç değerlerinin dizisi.

result[]

[out] Sonuç değerlerinin dizisi. 

Dönüş Değeri

Başarılı ise 'true' değerine, aksi durumda 'false' değerine dönüş yapar.