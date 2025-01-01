DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneMathematicsStatisticsAlt FonksiyonlarMathReplicate 

MathReplicate

Tekrarlı değerler serisi oluşturur.

Reel değerler için kullanılan versiyon:

bool  MathReplicate(
   const double&  array[],    // değerler dizisi
   const int      count,      // tekrar sayısı
   double&        result[]    // sonuçlar dizisi
  )

Tamsayı değerler için kullanılan versiyon:          

bool  MathReplicate(
   const int&     array[],    // değerler dizisi
   const int      count,      // tekrar sayısı
   int&           result[]    // sonuçlar dizisi
  )

Parametreler

array[]

[in] Seri oluşturmak için kullanılacak dizi.

count

[in] Serideki tekrarların sayısı. 

result[]

[out] Serinin yazılacağı dizi. 

Dönüş Değeri

Başarılı ise 'true' değerine, aksi durumda 'false' değerine dönüş yapar.