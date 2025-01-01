DocumentationSections
MathReplicate

Génère une séquence répétitive de valeurs.

Version pour travailler avec des valeurs réelles :

bool  MathReplicate(
   const double&  array[],    // tableau des valeurs
   const int      count,      // nombre de répétitions
   double&        result[]    // tableau des résultats
  )

Version pour travailler avec des valeurs entières :          

bool  MathReplicate(
   const int&     array[],    // tableau des valeurs
   const int      count,      // nombre de répétitions
   int&           result[]    // tableau des résultats
  )

Paramètres

array[]

[in] Tableau pour générer une séquence.

count

[in] Le nombre de répétitions du tableau dans la séquence. 

result[]

[out] Tableau pour retourner la séquence. 

Valeur de Retour

Retourne true en cas de succès, sinon false.