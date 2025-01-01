MathReplicate

Generates a repeating sequence of values.

Version for working with real values:

bool MathReplicate(

const double& array[],

const int count,

double& result[]

)

Version for working with integer values:

bool MathReplicate(

const int& array[],

const int count,

int& result[]

)

Parameters

array[]

[in] Array for generating a sequence.

count

[in] The number of the array repetitions in the sequence.

result[]

[out] Array to output the sequence.

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false.