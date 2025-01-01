DocumentationSections
MathReplicate

Generates a repeating sequence of values.

Version for working with real values:

bool  MathReplicate(
   const double&  array[],    // array of values
   const int      count,      // number of repetitions
   double&        result[]    // array of results
   )

Version for working with integer values:          

bool  MathReplicate(
   const int&     array[],    // array of values
   const int      count,      // number of repetitions
   int&           result[]    // array of results
   )

Parameters

array[]

[in] Array for generating a sequence.

count

[in] The number of the array repetitions in the sequence. 

result[]

[out] Array to output the sequence. 

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false.