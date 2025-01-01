MathMoments

Calculates the first 4 moments of array elements: mean, variance, skewness, kurtosis.

bool MathMoments(

const double& array[],

double& mean,

double& variance,

double& skewness,

double& kurtosis,

const int start=0,

const int count=WHOLE_ARRAY

)

Parameters

array[]

[in] Array of values.

mean

[out] Variable for the mean (1st moment).

variance

[out] Variable for the variance (2nd moment).

skewness

[out] Variable for the skewness (3rd moment).

kurtosis

[out] Variable for the kurtosis (4th moment).

start=0

[in] Initial index for calculation.

count=WHOLE_ARRAY

[in] The number of elements for calculation.

Return Value

Returns true if the moments have been calculated successfully, otherwise false.