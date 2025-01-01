ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学統計サブ関数MathMoments 

MathMoments

配列要素の最初の四次モーメント（平均、分散、歪度、尖度）を計算します。

bool  MathMoments(
  const double&  array[],            // 値の配列
  double&        mean,              // 平均を示す変数
  double&        variance,          // 分散を示す変数
  double&        skewness,          // 歪度を示す変数
  double&        kurtosis,          // 尖度を示す変数
  const int      start=0,            // 初期のインデックス
  const int      count=WHOLE_ARRAY   // 要素数
  )

パラメータ

array[]

[in] 値の配列

mean

[out] 平均値（一次モーメント）の変数

variance

[out] 分散（二次モーメント）の変数

skewness

[out] 歪度（三次モーメント）の変数

kurtosis

[out] 尖度（四次モーメント）の変数

start=0

[in]  計算の初期インデックス

count=WHOLE_ARRAY

[in]  計算される要素数

戻り値

モーメントが正常に計算された場合はtrue、それ以外の場合はfalse