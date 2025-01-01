DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardMathematiquesStatistiquesSous-fonctionsMathMoments 

MathMoments

Calcule les quatre premiers moments d'éléments de tableau: moyenne, variance, dissymétrie, kurtosis.

bool  MathMoments(
   const double&  array[],            // tableau des valeurs
   double&        mean,               // variable pour la moyenne
   double&        variance,           // variable pour la variance
   double&        skewness,           // variable pour le coefficient de dissymétrie
   double&        kurtosis,           // variable pour le kurtosis
   const int      start=0,            // indice initial
   const int      count=WHOLE_ARRAY   // le nombre d'éléments
  )

Paramètres

array[]

[in]  Tableau de valeurs.

mean

[out] Variable pour la moyenne (1er moment).

variance

[out] Variable pour la variance (2ème moment).

skewness

[out] Variable pour le coefficient de dissymétrie (3ème moment).

kurtosis

[out] Variable pour le kurtosis (4ème moment).

start=0

[in]  Indice de départ pour le calcul.

count=WHOLE_ARRAY

[in]  Le nombre d'éléments pour le calcul.

Valeur de Retour

Retourne true si les moments ont été calculés avec succès, sinon false.