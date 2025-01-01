문서화섹션
MathMoments

배열 요소의 처음 네 모멘트(평균, 분산, 왜도, 첨도)를 계산합니다.

bool  MathMoments(
   const double&  array[],            // 값의 배열
   double&        mean,               // 평균에 대한 변수
   double&        variance,           // 분산에 대한 변수
   double&        skewness,           // 왜도에 대한 변수
   double&        kurtosis,           // 첨도에 대한 변수
   const int      start=0,            // 초기 인덱스
   const int      count=WHOLE_ARRAY   // 요소의 수
   )

매개변수

array[]

[in]  값의 배열.

mean

[out] 평균에 대한 변수(첫 번째 모멘트).

variance

[out] 분산에 대한 변수(두 번째 모멘트).

skewness

[out] 왜도에 대한 변수(세 번째 모멘트).

kurtosis

[out] 첨도에 대한 변수(네 번째 모멘트).

start=0

[in]  계산할 초기 인덱스.

count=WHOLE_ARRAY

[in]  계산할 요소 수.

값 반환

모멘트가 성공적으로 계산되면 true를, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환합니다.