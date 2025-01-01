DokumentationKategorien
Berechnet die ersten 4 Momente der Elemente eines Arrays: Mittelwert, Varianz, Schiefe und Kurtosis.

bool  MathMoments(
   const double&  array[],            // Array der Werte
   double&        mean,               // Variable des Mittelwerts 
   double&        variance,           // Variable der Varianz
   double&        skewness,           // Variable der Schiefe
   double&        kurtosis,           // Variable der Kurtosis
   const int      start=0,            // Anfangsindex
   const int      count=WHOLE_ARRAY   // Anzahl der Elemente
   )

Parameter

array[]

[in]  Array der Werte.

mean

[out] Variable des Mittelwerts (1. Moment).

variance

[out] Variable der Varianz (2. Moment).

skewness

[out] Variable der Schiefe (3. Moment).

kurtosis

[out] Variable der Kurtosis (4. Moment).

start=0

[in]  Anfangsindex der Berechnung.

count=WHOLE_ARRAY

[in]  Anzahl der Elemente für die Berechnung.

Rückgabewert

Gibt nach erfolgreicher Berechnung 'true' zurück, andernfalls 'false'.