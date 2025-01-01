DocumentationSections
PixelSetAA

Dessine un point en utilisant l'algorithme d'anti-aliasing.

void  PixelSetAA(
   const double  x,       // coordonnée X
   const double  y,       // coordonnée Y
   const uint    clr      // couleur
   );

Paramètres

x

[in]  Coordonnée X du point.

y

[in]  Coordonnée Y du point.

clr

[in]  Couleur au format ARGB.