MQL5 Riferimento Libreria Standard Grafica Personalizzata CCanvas PixelSetAA 

PixelSetAA

Disegna un punto utilizzando l'algoritmo di antialiasing.

void  PixelSetAA(
   const double  x,       // X coordinate
   const double  y,       // Y coordinate
   const uint    clr      // colore
   );

Parametri

x

[in]  Coordinata X del punto.

y

[in]  Coordinata Y del punto.

clr

[in]  Colore in formato ARGB.