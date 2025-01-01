DocumentationSections
PixelSet

Définit la couleur du point situé aux coordonnées spécifiées.

void  PixelSet(
   const int   x,       // coordonnée X
   const int   y,       // coordonnée Y
   const uint  clr      // couleur
   );

Paramètres

x

[in]  Coordonnée X du point.

y

[in]  Coordonnée Y du point.

clr

[in]  Couleur au format ARGB.