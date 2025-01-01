DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques personnalisésCCanvasLoadFromFile 

LoadFromFile

Lit une image depuis un fichier BMP.

bool  LoadFromFile(
   const string  filename      // nom du fichier
   );

Paramètres

filename

[in]  Nom du fichier (incluant l'extension "BMP").

Valeur de retour

vrai - en cas de succès, faux sinon